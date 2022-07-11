2022 British Open Championship expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2022 British Open Championship is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the PGA Tour event at the Old Course at St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland.

2022 British Open Championship preview

The British Open Championship is this week, and the Home of Golf gets to host the 150th Open. How special is that?! We're in for a big week, even if the wind doesn't show up, because the Old Course is going to play delightful as firm and fast.

2022 British Open Championship rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Xander Schauffele: Xander has won three in a row. Really. And now he's ready for a major.

2. Justin Thomas: Thomas has learned to plot his way around golf courses with all kinds of shots, so he's a great fit here.

3. Scottie Scheffler: Scheffler could be a fade if the weather gets particularly gross, but I like him in the currently predicted conditions.

4. Rory McIlroy: Again, another guy I like more because the weather is supposed to be benign. He's been great all year.

5. Jon Rahm: Rahm has been showing signs of breaking out of a relative funk, and his lag putting should come in handy this week.

6. Will Zalatoris: He's a great ballstriker, and his so-so putting isn't as big of a problem here.

7. Matt Fitzpatrick: Fitzpatrick has been getting back to level after the US Open win, and now he can focus on the week ahead.

8. Cam Smith: Smith might be back. T-10 in nasty conditions at the Scottish Open.

9. Collin Morikawa: Morikawa is still figuring it out, but he got a T-5 out of absolutely nothing at the US Open.

10. Patrick Cantlay: Cantlay dramatically underperforms in the majors. There's no doubt about that. But he's showing signs.