2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The PGA Tour field is set for this event, played at TPC Scottsdale near Phoenix, Arizona.

The Waste Management Phoenix Open field is headlined by the likes of Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland and more.

This is set to be a 132-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 15th tournament of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the sixth event in the 2022 portion of the 2020-2022 season.

We do not yet have the four Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The alternate list for the week is set, with those players filling in based on withdrawals and availability.

The field will be playing for an $8.2 million purse, with 26 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open field

Abraham Ancer

Daniel Berger

Keegan Bradley

Joseph Bramlett

Wesley Bryan

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Kevin Chappell

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

Corey Conners

Joel Dahmen

Cam Davis

Luke Donald

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Rickie Fowler

Dylan Frittelli

Brice Garnett

Brian Gay

Doug Ghim

Lucas Glover

Talor Gooch

Branden Grace

Emiliano Grillo

Bill Haas

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

Brandon Hagy

James Hahn

Brian Harman

Russell Henley

Lucas Herbert

Kramer Hickok

Garrick Higgo

Harry Higgs

Craig Hocknull

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Viktor Hovland

Charles Howell III

Stephan Jaeger

Zach Johnson

Matt Jones

Sung Kang

Si Woo Kim

Chris Kirk

Kevin Kisner

Patton Kizzire

Russell Knox

Brooks Koepka

Kelly Kraft

Matt Kuchar

Anirban Lahiri

Martin Laird

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

Hank Lebioda

Danny Lee

K.H. Lee

Luke List

Adam Long

Peter Malnati

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Tyler McCumber

Graeme McDowell

William McGirt

Maverick McNealy

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Francesco Molinari

Ryan Moore

Sebastián Muñoz

Matthew NeSmith

Seung-Yul Noh

Alex Noren

Henrik Norlander

Louis Oosthuizen

Carlos Ortiz

C.T. Pan

Mito Pereira

Pat Perez

Scott Piercy

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Jon Rahm

Chez Reavie

Patrick Rodgers

Sam Ryder

Rory Sabbatini

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Adam Scott

Webb Simpson

Roger Sloan

Brandt Snedeker

Jordan Spieth

Scott Stallings

Kyle Stanley

Brendan Steele

Sepp Straka

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Brian Stuard

Preston Summerhays

Hudson Swafford

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Michael Thompson

Brendon Todd

Martin Trainer

Kevin Tway

Harold Varner III

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Nick Watney

Bubba Watson

Aaron Wise

Gary Woodland

