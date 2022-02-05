2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The PGA Tour field is set for this event, played at TPC Scottsdale near Phoenix, Arizona.
The Waste Management Phoenix Open field is headlined by the likes of Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland and more.
This is set to be a 132-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 15th tournament of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the sixth event in the 2022 portion of the 2020-2022 season.
We do not yet have the four Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.
The alternate list for the week is set, with those players filling in based on withdrawals and availability.
The field will be playing for an $8.2 million purse, with 26 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open field
- Abraham Ancer
- Daniel Berger
- Keegan Bradley
- Joseph Bramlett
- Wesley Bryan
- Sam Burns
- Patrick Cantlay
- Kevin Chappell
- Stewart Cink
- Wyndham Clark
- Corey Conners
- Joel Dahmen
- Cam Davis
- Luke Donald
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Austin Eckroat
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Rickie Fowler
- Dylan Frittelli
- Brice Garnett
- Brian Gay
- Doug Ghim
- Lucas Glover
- Talor Gooch
- Branden Grace
- Emiliano Grillo
- Bill Haas
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- Brandon Hagy
- James Hahn
- Brian Harman
- Russell Henley
- Lucas Herbert
- Kramer Hickok
- Garrick Higgo
- Harry Higgs
- Craig Hocknull
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Viktor Hovland
- Charles Howell III
- Stephan Jaeger
- Zach Johnson
- Matt Jones
- Sung Kang
- Si Woo Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kevin Kisner
- Patton Kizzire
- Russell Knox
- Brooks Koepka
- Kelly Kraft
- Matt Kuchar
- Anirban Lahiri
- Martin Laird
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- Hank Lebioda
- Danny Lee
- K.H. Lee
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Peter Malnati
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Tyler McCumber
- Graeme McDowell
- William McGirt
- Maverick McNealy
- Troy Merritt
- Keith Mitchell
- Francesco Molinari
- Ryan Moore
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Matthew NeSmith
- Seung-Yul Noh
- Alex Noren
- Henrik Norlander
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Carlos Ortiz
- C.T. Pan
- Mito Pereira
- Pat Perez
- Scott Piercy
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Jon Rahm
- Chez Reavie
- Patrick Rodgers
- Sam Ryder
- Rory Sabbatini
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Adam Scott
- Webb Simpson
- Roger Sloan
- Brandt Snedeker
- Jordan Spieth
- Scott Stallings
- Kyle Stanley
- Brendan Steele
- Sepp Straka
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Brian Stuard
- Preston Summerhays
- Hudson Swafford
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Michael Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Martin Trainer
- Kevin Tway
- Harold Varner III
- Jimmy Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Nick Watney
- Bubba Watson
- Aaron Wise
- Gary Woodland
Top 50 players in 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open field
- 1. Jon Rahm
- 3. Viktor Hovland
- 4. Patrick Cantlay
- 7. Justin Thomas
- 8. Xander Schauffele
- 10. Hideki Matsuyama
- 12. Louis Oosthuizen
- 13. Sam Burns
- 14. Scottie Scheffler
- 15. Jordan Spieth
- 16. Daniel Berger
- 17. Tony Finau
- 18. Brooks Koepka
- 19. Harris English
- 20. Abraham Ancer
- 24. Billy Horschel
- 25. Matt Fitzpatrick
- 30. Webb Simpson
- 33. Talor Gooch
- 36. Kevin Kisner
- 37. Max Homa
- 40. Russell Henley
- 42. Corey Conners
- 43. Adam Scott
- 44. Lucas Herbert
- 50. Seamus Power