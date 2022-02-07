2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
02/07/2022 at 9:18 am
The 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at TPC Scottsdale near Phoenix, Ariz.

The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Jon Rahm, who comes into the week at +750 betting odds.

Justin Thomas is next best on the table at 14-to-1.

Patrick Cantlay is on 16-to-1, while Viktor Hovland is at 18-to-1 betting odds.

This week, we have the Waste Management Phoenix Open, with the tournament welcoming the rowdy crowds back that have made this one of the most entertaining tournaments on the PGA Tour schedule.

This is one of the strongest fields of the year, with a host course featuring a great finish.

2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Jon Rahm 750
Justin Thomas 1400
Hideki Matsuyama 1600
Patrick Cantlay 1600
Viktor Hovland 1800
Jordan Spieth 2000
Xander Schauffele 2000
Sam Burns 2800
Brooks Koepka 3000
Daniel Berger 3000
Scottie Scheffler 3000
Bubba Watson 4000
Louis Oosthuizen 4000
Tony Finau 4000
Adam Scott 4500
Matthew Fitzpatrick 4500
Webb Simpson 4500
Corey Conners 5000
Harold Varner III 5000
Russell Henley 5000
Seamus Power 5000
Billy Horschel 6000
Abraham Ancer 6600
Harris English 6600
Talor Gooch 6600
Luke List 7000
Maverick McNealy 7000
Max Homa 7000
Tom Hoge 7000
Francesco Molinari 8000
Kevin Kisner 8000
Matt Kuchar 8000
Rickie Fowler 8000
Aaron Wise 10000
Andrew Putnam 10000
Gary Woodland 10000
Keegan Bradley 10000
Keith Mitchell 10000
Mito Pereira 10000
Pat Perez 10000
Joel Dahmen 11000
Adam Hadwin 12500
Alex Noren 12500
Brian Harman 12500
Cameron Davis 12500
Carlos Ortiz 12500
Charles Howell III 12500
Charley Hoffman 12500
Denny McCarthy 12500
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 12500
Lucas Herbert 12500
Russell Knox 12500
Si Woo Kim 12500
Brendon Todd 15000
Chez Reavie 15000
Chris Kirk 15000
Garrick Higgo 15000
Hudson Swafford 15000
Kevin Streelman 15000
Lucas Glover 15000
Martin Laird 15000
Matt Jones 15000
Matthew NeSmith 15000
Nick Taylor 15000
Patrick Rodgers 15000
Scott Stallings 15000
Troy Merritt 15000
Zach Johnson 15000
Emiliano Grillo 20000
Patton Kizzire 20000
Sahith Theegala 20000
Stewart Cink 20000

