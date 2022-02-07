2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at TPC Scottsdale near Phoenix, Ariz.
The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Jon Rahm, who comes into the week at +750 betting odds.
Justin Thomas is next best on the table at 14-to-1.
Patrick Cantlay is on 16-to-1, while Viktor Hovland is at 18-to-1 betting odds.
This week, we have the Waste Management Phoenix Open, with the tournament welcoming the rowdy crowds back that have made this one of the most entertaining tournaments on the PGA Tour schedule.
This is one of the strongest fields of the year, with a host course featuring a great finish.
2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Jon Rahm
|750
|Justin Thomas
|1400
|Hideki Matsuyama
|1600
|Patrick Cantlay
|1600
|Viktor Hovland
|1800
|Jordan Spieth
|2000
|Xander Schauffele
|2000
|Sam Burns
|2800
|Brooks Koepka
|3000
|Daniel Berger
|3000
|Scottie Scheffler
|3000
|Bubba Watson
|4000
|Louis Oosthuizen
|4000
|Tony Finau
|4000
|Adam Scott
|4500
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|4500
|Webb Simpson
|4500
|Corey Conners
|5000
|Harold Varner III
|5000
|Russell Henley
|5000
|Seamus Power
|5000
|Billy Horschel
|6000
|Abraham Ancer
|6600
|Harris English
|6600
|Talor Gooch
|6600
|Luke List
|7000
|Maverick McNealy
|7000
|Max Homa
|7000
|Tom Hoge
|7000
|Francesco Molinari
|8000
|Kevin Kisner
|8000
|Matt Kuchar
|8000
|Rickie Fowler
|8000
|Aaron Wise
|10000
|Andrew Putnam
|10000
|Gary Woodland
|10000
|Keegan Bradley
|10000
|Keith Mitchell
|10000
|Mito Pereira
|10000
|Pat Perez
|10000
|Joel Dahmen
|11000
|Adam Hadwin
|12500
|Alex Noren
|12500
|Brian Harman
|12500
|Cameron Davis
|12500
|Carlos Ortiz
|12500
|Charles Howell III
|12500
|Charley Hoffman
|12500
|Denny McCarthy
|12500
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|12500
|Lucas Herbert
|12500
|Russell Knox
|12500
|Si Woo Kim
|12500
|Brendon Todd
|15000
|Chez Reavie
|15000
|Chris Kirk
|15000
|Garrick Higgo
|15000
|Hudson Swafford
|15000
|Kevin Streelman
|15000
|Lucas Glover
|15000
|Martin Laird
|15000
|Matt Jones
|15000
|Matthew NeSmith
|15000
|Nick Taylor
|15000
|Patrick Rodgers
|15000
|Scott Stallings
|15000
|Troy Merritt
|15000
|Zach Johnson
|15000
|Emiliano Grillo
|20000
|Patton Kizzire
|20000
|Sahith Theegala
|20000
|Stewart Cink
|20000