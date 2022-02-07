2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at TPC Scottsdale near Phoenix, Ariz.

The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Jon Rahm, who comes into the week at +750 betting odds.

Justin Thomas is next best on the table at 14-to-1.

Patrick Cantlay is on 16-to-1, while Viktor Hovland is at 18-to-1 betting odds.

2022 WASTE MANAGEMENT PHOENIX OPEN: Field | Rankings | Betting Odds | One and Done | Cheat Sheet | Recent Form | Finish Database | Discord

This week, we have the Waste Management Phoenix Open, with the tournament welcoming the rowdy crowds back that have made this one of the most entertaining tournaments on the PGA Tour schedule.

This is one of the strongest fields of the year, with a host course featuring a great finish.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!

2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS Jon Rahm 750 Justin Thomas 1400 Hideki Matsuyama 1600 Patrick Cantlay 1600 Viktor Hovland 1800 Jordan Spieth 2000 Xander Schauffele 2000 Sam Burns 2800 Brooks Koepka 3000 Daniel Berger 3000 Scottie Scheffler 3000 Bubba Watson 4000 Louis Oosthuizen 4000 Tony Finau 4000 Adam Scott 4500 Matthew Fitzpatrick 4500 Webb Simpson 4500 Corey Conners 5000 Harold Varner III 5000 Russell Henley 5000 Seamus Power 5000 Billy Horschel 6000 Abraham Ancer 6600 Harris English 6600 Talor Gooch 6600 Luke List 7000 Maverick McNealy 7000 Max Homa 7000 Tom Hoge 7000 Francesco Molinari 8000 Kevin Kisner 8000 Matt Kuchar 8000 Rickie Fowler 8000 Aaron Wise 10000 Andrew Putnam 10000 Gary Woodland 10000 Keegan Bradley 10000 Keith Mitchell 10000 Mito Pereira 10000 Pat Perez 10000 Joel Dahmen 11000 Adam Hadwin 12500 Alex Noren 12500 Brian Harman 12500 Cameron Davis 12500 Carlos Ortiz 12500 Charles Howell III 12500 Charley Hoffman 12500 Denny McCarthy 12500 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 12500 Lucas Herbert 12500 Russell Knox 12500 Si Woo Kim 12500 Brendon Todd 15000 Chez Reavie 15000 Chris Kirk 15000 Garrick Higgo 15000 Hudson Swafford 15000 Kevin Streelman 15000 Lucas Glover 15000 Martin Laird 15000 Matt Jones 15000 Matthew NeSmith 15000 Nick Taylor 15000 Patrick Rodgers 15000 Scott Stallings 15000 Troy Merritt 15000 Zach Johnson 15000 Emiliano Grillo 20000 Patton Kizzire 20000 Sahith Theegala 20000 Stewart Cink 20000