2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We began our 2021-2022 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2021 Fortinet Championship, continue this week with the 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2022, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

2022 WASTE MANAGEMENT PHOENIX OPEN: Field | Rankings | Betting Odds | One and Done | Cheat Sheet | Recent Form | Finish Database | Discord

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have Waste Management Phoenix Open, with the event marking the return of the throngs of fans who make this event so interesting and compelling. TPC Scottsdale gives up plenty of scoring, but it can jump up and bite players who make poor decisions off the tee.

Last week, we had to make a last-minute change from Daniel Berger to Maverick McNealy because of Berger's withdrawal.

JOIN FOREBUCKS: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!

2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open One and Done picks

Daniel Berger: If Berger feels capable of playing this week with his injury, then he has a great track record. But that's a big if.

Rickie Fowler: Fowler shows signs that he's worth backing again, and his track record here is great.

Brooks Koepka: If, for some reason, you think Brooks is a regular-season play, why not here? He's the defending champion.

Hideki Matsuayma: Hideki has enjoyed a great year, and he's won here twice.

Bubba Watson: Watson nearly won in Saudi Arabia last week, which is obviously desert golf, and he has a good record here.

My pick this week is Hideki Matsuyama. Let's go with his track record and just hope he doesn't win consecutive Masters.

WANT TO TALK ABOUT YOUR PICKS? JOIN OUR DISCORD!

2022-2022 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks

Fortinet Championship: Kevin Na (MC)

Sanderson Farms Championship: Mito Pereira (T-31)

Shriners Children's Open: Webb Simpson (MC)

The CJ Cup at Summit: Marc Leishman (T-38)

Zozo Championship: Rickie Fowler (T-44)

Buttefield Bermuda Championship: Matt Fitzpatrick (T-30)

World Wide Technology Championship: Abraham Ancer (T-7)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open: Talor Gooch (60th)

The RSM Classic: Russell Henley (T-22)

Sentry Tournament of Champions: Sungjae Im (T-8)

Sony Open in Hawaii: Kevin Kisner (T-3)

The American Express: Adam Hadwin (T-25)

Farmers Insurance Open: Will Zalatoris (P-2)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Maverick McNealy (T-33)

Waste Management Phoenix Open: Hideki Matsuyama