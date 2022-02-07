2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the tournament at a rotation hosted by Torrey Pines Golf Courses near San Diego, Calif.

Here are our 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open preview

The Waste Management Phoenix Open is this week, and the event has a field about as good as the Farmers Insurance Open. TPC Scottsdale is a pretty solid pro test, but it's made all the better by the throngs of people who will show up, get hammered and be obnoxiously entertaining all week.

Take a look at my top 10 for this week.

2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Jon Rahm: Rahm is the best player in the world, and he's got a great record here. Easy guy to like this week.

2. Viktor Hovland: Hovland won in his last outing in Dubai, and you'd figure that would probably translate well to the Arizona desert.

3. Justin Thomas: Thomas stumbled in the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open, but he's playing well and seems to have a benefit from working with Bones as his caddie.

4. Patrick Cantlay: Cantlay stalled out on Sunday at Pebble Beach in search of the win, but he played mediocre at best through the week and still had a chance to win.

5. Hideki Matsuyama: Hideki could arguably be higher up on this list. He's a two-time winner here and a two-time winner in this season.

6. Sam Burns: This is the kind of stage where Sam Burns has proven he'll shine. This is a hypothetical, though, because he hasn't played a whole lot and missed the cut in Torrey.

7. Daniel Berger: Berger is an ideal horse-for-course play this week, but he's a WD risk and an overall risk with his injury.

8. Seamus Power: Power relinquished a five-shot lead at Pebble Beach, but he's still playing really well, and it's hard not to like him here.

9. Jordan Spieth: We're going to make an assumption here that his struggles with approach play ended with success at Pebble Beach. Otherwise, this is a bad pick.

10. Xander Schauffele: Xander was in the middle of the pack in Saudi Arabia, but he's long overdue for his next PGA Tour win.