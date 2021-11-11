2022 DP World Tour (European Tour) schedule: Tournaments, dates, purses and venues

The 2022 DP World Tour (European Tour) schedule has been announced, with a significant overhaul to the 48-event docket that golf fans have been accustomed to seeing in recent years.

The most significant changes to the schedule are related to the strategic alliance between DP World Tour and the European Tour that was announced in November 2021, changing the name of the tour and raising the minimum value of purses to $2 million.

European Tour co-sanctioned, purse-boosted events

The two tours are co-sanctioning three events on their schedules, including the European Tour's Scottish Open, which has a new sponsor in Genesis, as well the Barbasol Championship and Barracuda Championship on the DP World Tour (European Tour). The fields in all three events will feature a split of player availability between DP World Tour (European Tour) and European Tour pros, including spots for 50 European Tour players in the Barbasol and Barracuda Championships, which will be played opposite the Scottish Open and Irish Open.

The Genesis Scottish Open will remain part of the European Tour's Rolex Series. The Irish Open, which will not be co-sanctioned in 2022, will have a purse boosted by the DP World Tour (European Tour) to $6 million -- nearly double the amount offered this year.

New events

There are a variety of new events on the schedule this year, including the Ras al Khaimah Championship in the UAE, the Pecanwood Classic and Steyn City Championship in South Africa, the Soudal Open in Belgium, two new events in Asia (including one in Japan) and the return of the Cyprus Open.

World Golf Championships halved

Since 2009, there have been four World Golf Championships events on the schedule. However, there are just two on the 2022 schedule: the WGC-HSBC Champions in China from Oct. 28-31 and the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Texas from March 23-27.

With the Memphis-based event becoming a playoff event, the other change is the WGC-Mexico Championship dropping out of the series. A Mexico Championship is listed on the schedule as a full-field event.

2022 DP World Tour (European Tour) schedule