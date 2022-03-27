2022 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters final leaderboard is headed by winner Ewan Ferguson, who earned the big DP World Tour win at Doha Golf Club in Doha, Qatar.

In the final round, Ferguson was locked in a battle with a variety of players, but his final round of 2-under 70 in difficult conditions was good enough for a one-shot win over Chase Hanna on 7-under 271.

Marcus Kinhult and Adrian Meronk finished in joint third place in the event, ending on 5-under 283.

Ferguson won the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Commercial Bank Qatar Masters recap notes

Ferguson earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, but the points are critical for Ferguson.

There was a cut this week, with 75 players finishing the event in the eighth completed event of the season.

Ferguson earns 460 points in the DP World Tour points standings for his win, getting off to a great start in the season-long points race.

The 2022 European Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the Masters Tournament.

2022 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details