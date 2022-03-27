2022 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2022 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

03/27/2022 at 11:37 am
Golf News Net


The 2022 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters final leaderboard is headed by winner Ewan Ferguson, who earned the big DP World Tour win at Doha Golf Club in Doha, Qatar.

In the final round, Ferguson was locked in a battle with a variety of players, but his final round of 2-under 70 in difficult conditions was good enough for a one-shot win over Chase Hanna on 7-under 271.

Marcus Kinhult and Adrian Meronk finished in joint third place in the event, ending on 5-under 283.

Ferguson won the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Commercial Bank Qatar Masters recap notes

Ferguson earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, but the points are critical for Ferguson.

There was a cut this week, with 75 players finishing the event in the eighth completed event of the season.

Ferguson earns 460 points in the DP World Tour points standings for his win, getting off to a great start in the season-long points race.

The 2022 European Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the Masters Tournament.

2022 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Ewen Ferguson -7 67 71 73 70 281 €308,344.30
2 Chase Hanna -6 70 66 75 71 282 €199,516.90
T3 Marcus Kinhult -5 74 65 73 71 283 €102,479.14
T3 Adrian Meronk -5 66 70 72 75 283 €102,479.14
T5 Marcus Armitage -4 71 73 71 69 284 €50,060.60
T5 Gavin Green -4 77 67 69 71 284 €50,060.60
T5 Justin Harding -4 76 68 70 70 284 €50,060.60
T5 Matthew Jordan -4 69 69 70 76 284 €50,060.60
T5 Pablo Larrazábal -4 64 71 75 74 284 €50,060.60
T5 Adrian Otaegui -4 70 70 70 74 284 €50,060.60
T5 Kalle Samooja -4 74 69 66 75 284 €50,060.60
T12 Laurie Canter -3 68 73 73 71 285 €25,836.43
T12 Marcus Helligkilde -3 66 75 75 69 285 €25,836.43
T12 Craig Howie -3 70 74 70 71 285 €25,836.43
T12 Wilco Nienaber -3 68 68 74 75 285 €25,836.43
T12 Thorbjørn Olesen -3 71 69 76 69 285 €25,836.43
T12 Wade Ormsby -3 68 72 73 72 285 €25,836.43
T12 Justin Walters -3 74 68 71 72 285 €25,836.43
T12 Paul Waring -3 69 71 73 72 285 €25,836.43
T12 Oliver Wilson -3 71 70 71 73 285 €25,836.43
T21 Nino Bertasio -2 69 75 71 71 286 €19,679.62
T21 Wil Besseling -2 71 71 70 74 286 €19,679.62
T21 Aaron Cockerill -2 72 72 69 73 286 €19,679.62
T21 Romain Langasque -2 66 71 75 74 286 €19,679.62
T21 Thriston Lawrence -2 70 69 76 71 286 €19,679.62
T21 Nicolai Von Dellingshausen -2 76 68 68 74 286 €19,679.62
T27 Louis De Jager -1 73 70 73 71 287 €15,870.66
T27 Hennie Du Plessis -1 72 70 73 72 287 €15,870.66
T27 Jacques Kruyswijk -1 71 71 75 70 287 €15,870.66
T27 Ross Mcgowan -1 69 71 73 74 287 €15,870.66
T27 Lukas Nemecz -1 71 67 74 75 287 €15,870.66
T27 Matthieu Pavon -1 72 71 71 73 287 €15,870.66
T27 Robert Rock -1 67 76 71 73 287 €15,870.66
T27 Jason Scrivener -1 72 72 69 74 287 €15,870.66
T35 Julien Brun E 70 69 78 71 288 €12,551.43
T35 George Coetzee E 71 72 72 73 288 €12,551.43
T35 Zander Lombard E 68 72 72 76 288 €12,551.43
T35 Andrea Pavan E 69 73 71 75 288 €12,551.43
T35 Bernd Ritthammer E 71 70 72 75 288 €12,551.43
T40 Dean Burmester 1 70 72 76 71 289 €9,975.84
T40 Jonathan Caldwell 1 71 70 71 77 289 €9,975.84
T40 David Drysdale 1 72 68 78 71 289 €9,975.84
T40 Nacho Elvira 1 73 71 73 72 289 €9,975.84
T40 Maximilian Kieffer 1 71 71 72 75 289 €9,975.84
T40 Edoardo Molinari 1 69 70 72 78 289 €9,975.84
T40 Joel Sjöholm 1 70 73 73 73 289 €9,975.84
T40 Brandon Stone 1 75 68 70 76 289 €9,975.84
T40 Sami Välimäki 1 71 72 72 74 289 €9,975.84
T49 Darren Fichardt 2 72 70 74 74 290 €6,376.17
T49 Ross Fisher 2 69 72 72 77 290 €6,376.17
T49 Grant Forrest 2 76 67 72 75 290 €6,376.17
T49 Lorenzo Gagli 2 71 70 75 74 290 €6,376.17
T49 Niall Kearney 2 70 71 72 77 290 €6,376.17
T49 Sihwan Kim 2 73 71 70 76 290 €6,376.17
T49 Niklas Nørgaard Møller 2 71 72 68 79 290 €6,376.17
T49 Carlos Pigem 2 74 67 76 73 290 €6,376.17
T49 Tapio Pulkkanen 2 71 73 70 76 290 €6,376.17
T49 Ricardo Santos 2 75 68 70 77 290 €6,376.17
T49 Shubhankar Sharma 2 66 73 76 75 290 €6,376.17
T49 Chris Wood 2 72 71 76 71 290 €6,376.17
T49 Ashun Wu 2 69 74 73 74 290 €6,376.17
T62 Jens Dantorp 3 68 71 76 76 291 €4,715.85
T62 Daniel Gavins 3 71 67 76 77 291 €4,715.85
T62 Julien Guerrier 3 70 73 74 74 291 €4,715.85
T65 Jorge Campillo 4 70 74 77 71 292 €4,262.41
T65 Søren Kjeldsen 4 72 71 74 75 292 €4,262.41
T67 Mikko Korhonen 5 69 72 74 78 293 €3,899.65
T67 Callum Shinkwin 5 72 72 75 74 293 €3,899.65
T69 Ondrej Lieser 6 74 70 75 75 294 €3,264.82
T69 Yannik Paul 6 69 74 77 74 294 €3,264.82
T69 Robin Roussel 6 71 69 76 78 294 €3,264.82
72 Joakim Lagergren 8 68 76 75 77 296 €2,717.68
T73 Lucas Bjerregaard 9 73 70 78 76 297 €2,713.18
T73 Antoine Rozner 9 68 76 73 80 297 €2,713.18
75 Jack Senior 11 70 73 78 78 299 €2,708.68

