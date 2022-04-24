2022 ISPS Handa Championship in Spain final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 ISPS Handa Championship in Spain final leaderboard is headed by winner Pablo Larrazabal, who earned the big DP World Tour win at Infinitum Resort's Lakes Course in Tarragona, Spain.
In the final round, Larrazabal took it deep in his home country, firing a final-round 62 to earn the win on 15-under 265. The score was good enough for a one-shot win over fellow countryman Adrian Otaegui.
Aaron Cockerill and Hennie Du Plessis finished tied for third place on 12-under total.
Larrazabal won the $333,330 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.
ISPS Handa Championship in Spain recap notes
Larrazabal earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, but the points are critical for Larrazabal.
There was a cut this week, with 73 players finishing the event in the 11th completed event of the season.
Larrazabal earns 460 points in the DP World Tour points standings for his win, getting off to a great start in the season-long points race.
The 2022 European Tour schedule continues in next week with the 2022 Catalunya Championship.
2022 ISPS Handa Championship in Spain final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Pablo Larrazábal
|-15
|67
|68
|68
|62
|265
|€313,467.42
|2
|Adrian Otaegui
|-14
|66
|66
|68
|66
|266
|€202,831.86
|T3
|Aaron Cockerill
|-13
|69
|69
|62
|67
|267
|€104,181.82
|T3
|Hennie Du Plessis
|-13
|64
|70
|66
|67
|267
|€104,181.82
|5
|Antoine Rozner
|-12
|67
|68
|66
|67
|268
|€78,182.46
|6
|Haotong Li
|-10
|71
|68
|64
|67
|270
|€64,537.41
|7
|Andrew Wilson
|-9
|68
|69
|65
|69
|271
|€55,317.78
|T8
|Darren Fichardt
|-8
|69
|67
|69
|67
|272
|€43,701.05
|T8
|Victor Perez
|-8
|70
|68
|68
|66
|272
|€43,701.05
|T10
|Oliver Bekker
|-7
|68
|71
|67
|67
|273
|€32,084.31
|T10
|Scott Jamieson
|-7
|66
|63
|74
|70
|273
|€32,084.31
|T10
|Tom Lewis
|-7
|67
|71
|70
|65
|273
|€32,084.31
|T10
|Yannik Paul
|-7
|67
|71
|65
|70
|273
|€32,084.31
|T10
|Jack Senior
|-7
|65
|70
|68
|70
|273
|€32,084.31
|T15
|Ross Fisher
|-6
|68
|67
|68
|71
|274
|€23,625.30
|T15
|Ryan Fox
|-6
|69
|69
|69
|67
|274
|€23,625.30
|T15
|Matthew Jordan
|-6
|67
|70
|71
|66
|274
|€23,625.30
|T15
|Mikko Korhonen
|-6
|69
|67
|69
|69
|274
|€23,625.30
|T15
|Lukas Nemecz
|-6
|69
|64
|71
|70
|274
|€23,625.30
|T15
|Eddie Pepperell
|-6
|71
|68
|70
|65
|274
|€23,625.30
|T15
|Adrien Saddier
|-6
|69
|67
|70
|68
|274
|€23,625.30
|T15
|Jack Singh Brar
|-6
|67
|68
|73
|66
|274
|€23,625.30
|T23
|Ashley Chesters
|-5
|66
|68
|71
|70
|275
|€18,623.65
|T23
|Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
|-5
|67
|70
|70
|68
|275
|€18,623.65
|T23
|Gavin Green
|-5
|70
|68
|66
|71
|275
|€18,623.65
|T23
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera
|-5
|68
|70
|65
|72
|275
|€18,623.65
|T23
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|-5
|69
|65
|71
|70
|275
|€18,623.65
|T23
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|-5
|64
|67
|73
|71
|275
|€18,623.65
|T23
|Justin Walters
|-5
|72
|67
|68
|68
|275
|€18,623.65
|T30
|Jorge Campillo
|-4
|69
|68
|68
|71
|276
|€14,497.87
|T30
|Laurie Canter
|-4
|70
|65
|74
|67
|276
|€14,497.87
|T30
|Lorenzo Gagli
|-4
|68
|69
|68
|71
|276
|€14,497.87
|T30
|Angel Hidalgo
|-4
|69
|67
|71
|69
|276
|€14,497.87
|T30
|Craig Howie
|-4
|70
|66
|73
|67
|276
|€14,497.87
|T30
|Richard Mansell
|-4
|69
|64
|73
|70
|276
|€14,497.87
|T30
|Matti Schmid
|-4
|69
|69
|68
|70
|276
|€14,497.87
|T30
|Oliver Wilson
|-4
|72
|67
|68
|69
|276
|€14,497.87
|T38
|Louis De Jager
|-3
|66
|72
|69
|70
|277
|€10,510.38
|T38
|Raphaël Jacquelin
|-3
|67
|68
|72
|70
|277
|€10,510.38
|T38
|Jazz Janewattananond
|-3
|71
|67
|69
|70
|277
|€10,510.38
|T38
|Thriston Lawrence
|-3
|68
|68
|73
|68
|277
|€10,510.38
|T38
|Jake Mcleod
|-3
|66
|71
|73
|67
|277
|€10,510.38
|T38
|Robert Rock
|-3
|70
|67
|68
|72
|277
|€10,510.38
|T38
|Kalle Samooja
|-3
|70
|68
|69
|70
|277
|€10,510.38
|T38
|Clément Sordet
|-3
|66
|70
|70
|71
|277
|€10,510.38
|T38
|Jonathan Thomson
|-3
|72
|67
|68
|70
|277
|€10,510.38
|T38
|Johannes Veerman
|-3
|64
|69
|72
|72
|277
|€10,510.38
|T38
|Bernd Wiesberger
|-3
|70
|67
|69
|71
|277
|€10,510.38
|T49
|Pep Angles
|-2
|66
|73
|69
|70
|278
|€7,560.10
|T49
|Jens Dantorp
|-2
|70
|68
|71
|69
|278
|€7,560.10
|T49
|Julien Guerrier
|-2
|70
|67
|71
|70
|278
|€7,560.10
|T49
|Joachim B. Hansen
|-2
|69
|70
|71
|68
|278
|€7,560.10
|T49
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|-2
|70
|69
|69
|70
|278
|€7,560.10
|T54
|Jean-Baptiste Gonnet
|-1
|72
|67
|71
|69
|279
|€6,361.54
|T54
|David Law
|-1
|65
|68
|73
|73
|279
|€6,361.54
|T56
|Julien Brun
|E
|73
|66
|68
|73
|280
|€5,439.58
|T56
|S.S.P. Chawrasia
|E
|70
|69
|71
|70
|280
|€5,439.58
|T56
|Emilio Cuartero Blanco
|E
|68
|70
|70
|72
|280
|€5,439.58
|T56
|Søren Kjeldsen
|E
|69
|68
|71
|72
|280
|€5,439.58
|T56
|Guido Migliozzi
|E
|65
|72
|71
|72
|280
|€5,439.58
|T56
|Wade Ormsby
|E
|68
|70
|71
|71
|280
|€5,439.58
|T56
|Benjamin Poke
|E
|71
|67
|72
|70
|280
|€5,439.58
|T56
|Jeff Winther
|E
|67
|70
|71
|72
|280
|€5,439.58
|T64
|John Catlin
|1
|70
|69
|69
|73
|281
|€4,425.42
|T64
|Daniel Van Tonder
|1
|69
|70
|70
|72
|281
|€4,425.42
|T64
|Marc Warren
|1
|68
|70
|72
|71
|281
|€4,425.42
|T67
|Niall Kearney
|2
|68
|71
|71
|72
|282
|€3,964.44
|T67
|Matthew Southgate
|2
|68
|69
|71
|74
|282
|€3,964.44
|T69
|Stephen Gallacher
|3
|74
|65
|68
|76
|283
|€3,595.66
|T69
|Rasmus Højgaard
|3
|66
|67
|77
|73
|283
|€3,595.66
|T71
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
|4
|72
|67
|71
|74
|284
|€2,764.39
|T71
|Nicolai Højgaard
|4
|71
|68
|71
|74
|284
|€2,764.39
|73
|Ben Stow
|6
|71
|68
|70
|77
|286
|€2,759.89