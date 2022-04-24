2022 ISPS Handa Championship in Spain final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
04/24/2022 at 6:42 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 ISPS Handa Championship in Spain final leaderboard is headed by winner Pablo Larrazabal, who earned the big DP World Tour win at Infinitum Resort's Lakes Course in Tarragona, Spain.

In the final round, Larrazabal took it deep in his home country, firing a final-round 62 to earn the win on 15-under 265. The score was good enough for a one-shot win over fellow countryman Adrian Otaegui.

Aaron Cockerill and Hennie Du Plessis finished tied for third place on 12-under total.

Larrazabal won the $333,330 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

ISPS Handa Championship in Spain recap notes

Larrazabal earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, but the points are critical for Larrazabal.

There was a cut this week, with 73 players finishing the event in the 11th completed event of the season.

Larrazabal earns 460 points in the DP World Tour points standings for his win, getting off to a great start in the season-long points race.

The 2022 European Tour schedule continues in next week with the 2022 Catalunya Championship.

2022 ISPS Handa Championship in Spain final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Pablo Larrazábal -15 67 68 68 62 265 €313,467.42
2 Adrian Otaegui -14 66 66 68 66 266 €202,831.86
T3 Aaron Cockerill -13 69 69 62 67 267 €104,181.82
T3 Hennie Du Plessis -13 64 70 66 67 267 €104,181.82
5 Antoine Rozner -12 67 68 66 67 268 €78,182.46
6 Haotong Li -10 71 68 64 67 270 €64,537.41
7 Andrew Wilson -9 68 69 65 69 271 €55,317.78
T8 Darren Fichardt -8 69 67 69 67 272 €43,701.05
T8 Victor Perez -8 70 68 68 66 272 €43,701.05
T10 Oliver Bekker -7 68 71 67 67 273 €32,084.31
T10 Scott Jamieson -7 66 63 74 70 273 €32,084.31
T10 Tom Lewis -7 67 71 70 65 273 €32,084.31
T10 Yannik Paul -7 67 71 65 70 273 €32,084.31
T10 Jack Senior -7 65 70 68 70 273 €32,084.31
T15 Ross Fisher -6 68 67 68 71 274 €23,625.30
T15 Ryan Fox -6 69 69 69 67 274 €23,625.30
T15 Matthew Jordan -6 67 70 71 66 274 €23,625.30
T15 Mikko Korhonen -6 69 67 69 69 274 €23,625.30
T15 Lukas Nemecz -6 69 64 71 70 274 €23,625.30
T15 Eddie Pepperell -6 71 68 70 65 274 €23,625.30
T15 Adrien Saddier -6 69 67 70 68 274 €23,625.30
T15 Jack Singh Brar -6 67 68 73 66 274 €23,625.30
T23 Ashley Chesters -5 66 68 71 70 275 €18,623.65
T23 Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez -5 67 70 70 68 275 €18,623.65
T23 Gavin Green -5 70 68 66 71 275 €18,623.65
T23 Mike Lorenzo-Vera -5 68 70 65 72 275 €18,623.65
T23 Thorbjørn Olesen -5 69 65 71 70 275 €18,623.65
T23 Tapio Pulkkanen -5 64 67 73 71 275 €18,623.65
T23 Justin Walters -5 72 67 68 68 275 €18,623.65
T30 Jorge Campillo -4 69 68 68 71 276 €14,497.87
T30 Laurie Canter -4 70 65 74 67 276 €14,497.87
T30 Lorenzo Gagli -4 68 69 68 71 276 €14,497.87
T30 Angel Hidalgo -4 69 67 71 69 276 €14,497.87
T30 Craig Howie -4 70 66 73 67 276 €14,497.87
T30 Richard Mansell -4 69 64 73 70 276 €14,497.87
T30 Matti Schmid -4 69 69 68 70 276 €14,497.87
T30 Oliver Wilson -4 72 67 68 69 276 €14,497.87
T38 Louis De Jager -3 66 72 69 70 277 €10,510.38
T38 Raphaël Jacquelin -3 67 68 72 70 277 €10,510.38
T38 Jazz Janewattananond -3 71 67 69 70 277 €10,510.38
T38 Thriston Lawrence -3 68 68 73 68 277 €10,510.38
T38 Jake Mcleod -3 66 71 73 67 277 €10,510.38
T38 Robert Rock -3 70 67 68 72 277 €10,510.38
T38 Kalle Samooja -3 70 68 69 70 277 €10,510.38
T38 Clément Sordet -3 66 70 70 71 277 €10,510.38
T38 Jonathan Thomson -3 72 67 68 70 277 €10,510.38
T38 Johannes Veerman -3 64 69 72 72 277 €10,510.38
T38 Bernd Wiesberger -3 70 67 69 71 277 €10,510.38
T49 Pep Angles -2 66 73 69 70 278 €7,560.10
T49 Jens Dantorp -2 70 68 71 69 278 €7,560.10
T49 Julien Guerrier -2 70 67 71 70 278 €7,560.10
T49 Joachim B. Hansen -2 69 70 71 68 278 €7,560.10
T49 Nicolai Von Dellingshausen -2 70 69 69 70 278 €7,560.10
T54 Jean-Baptiste Gonnet -1 72 67 71 69 279 €6,361.54
T54 David Law -1 65 68 73 73 279 €6,361.54
T56 Julien Brun E 73 66 68 73 280 €5,439.58
T56 S.S.P. Chawrasia E 70 69 71 70 280 €5,439.58
T56 Emilio Cuartero Blanco E 68 70 70 72 280 €5,439.58
T56 Søren Kjeldsen E 69 68 71 72 280 €5,439.58
T56 Guido Migliozzi E 65 72 71 72 280 €5,439.58
T56 Wade Ormsby E 68 70 71 71 280 €5,439.58
T56 Benjamin Poke E 71 67 72 70 280 €5,439.58
T56 Jeff Winther E 67 70 71 72 280 €5,439.58
T64 John Catlin 1 70 69 69 73 281 €4,425.42
T64 Daniel Van Tonder 1 69 70 70 72 281 €4,425.42
T64 Marc Warren 1 68 70 72 71 281 €4,425.42
T67 Niall Kearney 2 68 71 71 72 282 €3,964.44
T67 Matthew Southgate 2 68 69 71 74 282 €3,964.44
T69 Stephen Gallacher 3 74 65 68 76 283 €3,595.66
T69 Rasmus Højgaard 3 66 67 77 73 283 €3,595.66
T71 Ivan Cantero Gutierrez 4 72 67 71 74 284 €2,764.39
T71 Nicolai Højgaard 4 71 68 71 74 284 €2,764.39
73 Ben Stow 6 71 68 70 77 286 €2,759.89

