2022 ISPS Handa Championship in Spain final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 ISPS Handa Championship in Spain final leaderboard is headed by winner Pablo Larrazabal, who earned the big DP World Tour win at Infinitum Resort's Lakes Course in Tarragona, Spain.

In the final round, Larrazabal took it deep in his home country, firing a final-round 62 to earn the win on 15-under 265. The score was good enough for a one-shot win over fellow countryman Adrian Otaegui.

Aaron Cockerill and Hennie Du Plessis finished tied for third place on 12-under total.

Larrazabal won the $333,330 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

ISPS Handa Championship in Spain recap notes

Larrazabal earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, but the points are critical for Larrazabal.

There was a cut this week, with 73 players finishing the event in the 11th completed event of the season.

Larrazabal earns 460 points in the DP World Tour points standings for his win, getting off to a great start in the season-long points race.

The 2022 European Tour schedule continues in next week with the 2022 Catalunya Championship.

2022 ISPS Handa Championship in Spain final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

