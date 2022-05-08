2022 Betfred British Masters final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Betfred British Masters final leaderboard is headed by winner Thorbjørn Olesen, who earned the big DP World Tour win at The Belfry in Sutton Coldfield, England.

In the final two holes of the tournament, Olesen went eagle-birdie with a pair of 30-plus-feet plus putts to secure his first win in four years, closing out a stretch which saw him fight legal battles off the golf course.

Olesen's 10-under 278 total was good enough to surpass Sebastian Soderberg, while three players finished tied for third place.

Olesen won the £308,330 winner's share of the £1,850,000 purse.

Betfred British Masters recap notes

Olesen earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, but the points are critical for him.

There was a cut this week, with 68 players finishing the event in the 13th completed event of the season.

Olesen earns 585 points in the DP World Tour points standings for his win, getting into critical position in the season-long points race.

The 2022 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Soudal Open.

2022 Betfred British Masters final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

