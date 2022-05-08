2022 Betfred British Masters final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
05/08/2022 at 2:06 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 Betfred British Masters final leaderboard is headed by winner Thorbjørn Olesen, who earned the big DP World Tour win at The Belfry in Sutton Coldfield, England.

In the final two holes of the tournament, Olesen went eagle-birdie with a pair of 30-plus-feet plus putts to secure his first win in four years, closing out a stretch which saw him fight legal battles off the golf course.

Olesen's 10-under 278 total was good enough to surpass Sebastian Soderberg, while three players finished tied for third place.

Olesen won the £308,330 winner's share of the £1,850,000 purse.

Betfred British Masters recap notes

Olesen earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, but the points are critical for him.

There was a cut this week, with 68 players finishing the event in the 13th completed event of the season.

Olesen earns 585 points in the DP World Tour points standings for his win, getting into critical position in the season-long points race.

The 2022 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Soudal Open.

2022 Betfred British Masters final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Thorbjørn Olesen -10 66 70 69 73 278 €369,213.56
2 Sebastian Soderberg -9 70 68 73 68 279 €238,902.90
T3 Richie Ramsay -8 67 69 73 71 280 €112,501.55
T3 Connor Syme -8 74 68 68 70 280 €112,501.55
T3 Justin Walters -8 68 70 71 71 280 €112,501.55
T6 Chase Hanna -7 70 73 66 72 281 €70,584.95
T6 Hurly Long -7 67 68 73 73 281 €70,584.95
T8 Julien Brun -6 71 69 71 71 282 €40,477.75
T8 Jamie Donaldson -6 69 74 69 70 282 €40,477.75
T8 Ryan Fox -6 66 73 72 71 282 €40,477.75
T8 Mikko Korhonen -6 70 69 73 70 282 €40,477.75
T8 Romain Langasque -6 76 67 68 71 282 €40,477.75
T8 Richard Mansell -6 71 70 73 68 282 €40,477.75
T8 Jc Ritchie -6 73 70 69 70 282 €40,477.75
T8 Fabrizio Zanotti -6 70 70 69 73 282 €40,477.75
T16 Justin Harding -5 70 73 69 71 283 €28,190.54
T16 Rasmus Højgaard -5 68 69 72 74 283 €28,190.54
T16 Yannik Paul -5 71 71 70 71 283 €28,190.54
T16 Callum Shinkwin -5 73 69 70 71 283 €28,190.54
T16 Danny Willett -5 73 65 74 71 283 €28,190.54
T21 Marcus Armitage -4 71 67 70 76 284 €23,564.51
T21 Sam Horsfield -4 71 69 72 72 284 €23,564.51
T21 Frederic Lacroix -4 72 71 73 68 284 €23,564.51
T21 Victor Perez -4 71 72 69 72 284 €23,564.51
T21 Jordan Smith -4 69 72 74 69 284 €23,564.51
T21 Santiago Tarrio -4 72 71 70 71 284 €23,564.51
T27 Oliver Bekker -3 75 69 70 71 285 €18,677.86
T27 Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez -3 73 71 70 71 285 €18,677.86
T27 Jazz Janewattananond -3 73 68 71 73 285 €18,677.86
T27 Marcus Kinhult -3 70 66 74 75 285 €18,677.86
T27 James Morrison -3 71 73 72 69 285 €18,677.86
T27 Adrian Otaegui -3 71 70 73 71 285 €18,677.86
T27 Jack Singh Brar -3 72 71 69 73 285 €18,677.86
T27 Daniel Van Tonder -3 71 72 68 74 285 €18,677.86
T27 Ashun Wu -3 67 72 73 73 285 €18,677.86
T36 John Catlin -2 71 73 74 68 286 €14,116.99
T36 George Coetzee -2 71 70 73 72 286 €14,116.99
T36 Espen Kofstad -2 71 71 74 70 286 €14,116.99
T36 Thriston Lawrence -2 72 70 75 69 286 €14,116.99
T36 Joost Luiten -2 71 71 73 71 286 €14,116.99
T36 Robert Macintyre -2 74 67 76 69 286 €14,116.99
T36 Edoardo Molinari -2 68 74 72 72 286 €14,116.99
T43 Niklas Nørgaard Møller -1 72 72 71 72 287 €12,162.33
T43 Brandon Stone -1 68 75 73 71 287 €12,162.33
T45 Benjamin Hebert E 71 72 73 72 288 €11,076.41
T45 Robin Roussel E 71 71 72 74 288 €11,076.41
T45 Jason Scrivener E 70 74 73 71 288 €11,076.41
T48 Adri Arnaus 1 70 72 69 78 289 €9,773.30
T48 Gavin Green 1 71 70 74 74 289 €9,773.30
T48 Eddie Pepperell 1 73 69 75 72 289 €9,773.30
T51 Dave Coupland 2 72 72 72 74 290 €8,470.19
T51 Daan Huizing 2 69 71 74 76 290 €8,470.19
T51 Joël Stalter 2 74 69 71 76 290 €8,470.19
T54 Thomas Detry 3 74 67 74 76 291 €7,384.27
T54 Raphaël Jacquelin 3 69 71 78 73 291 €7,384.27
T54 Richard Sterne 3 73 71 71 76 291 €7,384.27
T57 Matthew Southgate 4 71 73 75 73 292 €6,841.31
T57 Darius Van Driel 4 74 69 75 74 292 €6,841.31
T59 Pep Angles 5 75 69 76 73 293 €6,298.35
T59 Thomas Bjørn 5 70 74 74 75 293 €6,298.35
T59 Mike Lorenzo-Vera 5 69 75 73 76 293 €6,298.35
62 Hugo Leon 6 71 73 80 70 294 €5,863.98
T63 Richard Mcevoy 7 72 72 73 78 295 €5,429.61
T63 Ben Schmidt 7 71 73 75 76 295 €5,429.61
T63 Paul Waring 7 70 69 80 76 295 €5,429.61
66 Zander Lombard 8 72 72 77 75 296 €4,995.24
67 Rafa Cabrera Bello 9 74 70 75 78 297 €4,778.06
68 Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño 15 72 72 84 75 303 €4,560.87

