2022 Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Viktor Hovland, who earned the big DP World Tour win at Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

In the final round, Hovland shot 6-under 66 to finish on 12-under 276, winding up in a tie at the end of regulation with Richard Bland. On the first playoff hole, played on the par-5 18th hole, Hovland managed to make birdie 4 against Bland's 5 to win the title.

Rory McIlroy finished alone in third place, a shot out of the playoff, while 54-hole leader Justin Harding shot 76 on Sunday to fall into a tie for fourth place.

Hovland won the $1,333,330 winner's share of the $8,000,000 purse.

Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic recap notes

Hovland earned 48 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was top heavy, earning Hovland critical OWGR points.

There was a cut this week, with 77 players finishing the event in the second completed event of the season. Four players were cut after the third round since more than 78 players made the 36-hole cut.

Hovland earns 1,335 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win, getting off to a great start in the season-long points race.

The 2022 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Ras al Khaiman Championship in the UAE.

POS PLAYER TO E R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY 1 Viktor Hovland -12 68 69 73 66 276 €1,219,756.80 2 Richard Bland -12 69 68 71 68 276 €789,254.40 3 Rory McIlroy -11 71 66 69 71 277 €452,027.52 T4 Justin Harding -8 65 68 71 76 280 €261,745.46 T4 Tyrrell Hatton -8 69 66 73 72 280 €261,745.46 T4 Sam Horsfield -8 69 69 75 67 280 €261,745.46 T4 Adrian Meronk -8 69 68 71 72 280 €261,745.46 T4 Erik Van Rooyen -8 69 67 71 73 280 €261,745.46 T9 Padraig Harrington -7 70 70 69 72 281 €145,414.14 T9 Adam Scott -7 69 72 71 69 281 €145,414.14 T9 Jordan Smith -7 72 69 69 71 281 €145,414.14 T12 Marcus Armitage -6 70 68 72 72 282 €108,701.86 T12 Paul Casey -6 70 68 70 74 282 €108,701.86 T12 Tommy Fleetwood -6 67 71 69 75 282 €108,701.86 T12 Sergio Garcia -6 67 74 69 72 282 €108,701.86 T12 Thomas Pieters -6 70 69 76 67 282 €108,701.86 T12 Kalle Samooja -6 68 74 69 71 282 €108,701.86 T18 Lucas Herbert -5 70 73 70 70 283 €85,143.81 T18 Joakim Lagergren -5 69 74 70 70 283 €85,143.81 T18 Romain Langasque -5 70 70 72 71 283 €85,143.81 T18 Collin Morikawa -5 68 73 71 71 283 €85,143.81 T18 Andrea Pavan -5 67 73 73 70 283 €85,143.81 T18 Fabrizio Zanotti -5 66 70 72 75 283 €85,143.81 T24 Shane Lowry -4 71 74 68 71 284 €75,696.67 T24 Bernd Wiesberger -4 71 68 69 76 284 €75,696.67 T26 Ryan Fox -3 72 73 69 71 285 €69,239.14 T26 Julien Guerrier -3 73 72 70 70 285 €69,239.14 T26 Edoardo Molinari -3 70 72 71 72 285 €69,239.14 T26 Brandon Stone -3 68 72 73 72 285 €69,239.14 T30 Nino Bertasio -2 70 70 76 70 286 €62,781.60 T30 Ashun Wu -2 75 70 69 72 286 €62,781.60 T32 Haotong Li -1 73 70 73 71 287 €57,400.32 T32 Richie Ramsay -1 74 69 72 72 287 €57,400.32 T32 Lee Westwood -1 69 69 71 78 287 €57,400.32 T35 Nacho Elvira E 70 74 70 74 288 €47,444.95 T35 Scott Jamieson E 69 71 73 75 288 €47,444.95 T35 Pablo Larrazábal E 67 75 76 70 288 €47,444.95 T35 Thorbjørn Olesen E 73 71 74 70 288 €47,444.95 T35 Matti Schmid E 73 68 69 78 288 €47,444.95 T35 Johannes Veerman E 71 74 72 71 288 €47,444.95 T35 Matt Wallace E 69 73 69 77 288 €47,444.95 T35 Justin Walters E 69 72 77 70 288 €47,444.95 T43 Thomas Bjørn 1 75 70 73 71 289 €38,745.22 T43 Grant Forrest 1 70 74 72 73 289 €38,745.22 T43 Søren Kjeldsen 1 69 73 74 73 289 €38,745.22 T43 Daniel Van Tonder 1 73 71 72 73 289 €38,745.22 T47 Rafa Cabrera Bello 2 72 73 69 76 290 €30,135.17 T47 George Coetzee 2 70 72 71 77 290 €30,135.17 T47 Ross Fisher 2 71 72 74 73 290 €30,135.17 T47 Garrick Higgo 2 70 73 78 69 290 €30,135.17 T47 Rasmus Højgaard 2 73 71 70 76 290 €30,135.17 T47 Adrian Otaegui 2 71 74 72 73 290 €30,135.17 T47 Antoine Rozner 2 71 73 72 74 290 €30,135.17 T47 Andy Sullivan 2 72 73 70 75 290 €30,135.17 T55 Dean Burmester 3 71 74 69 77 291 €23,318.88 T55 Jorge Campillo 3 72 73 69 77 291 €23,318.88 T55 Daniel Gavins 3 70 75 74 72 291 €23,318.88 T55 Josh Hill (a) 3 70 74 69 78 291 €0 T55 David Law 3 70 74 77 70 291 €23,318.88 T60 Alexander Björk 4 75 69 72 76 292 €19,731.36 T60 John Catlin 4 72 69 76 75 292 €19,731.36 T60 Jazz Janewattananond 4 71 72 76 73 292 €19,731.36 T60 Victor Perez 4 73 72 73 74 292 €19,731.36 T60 Henrik Stenson 4 73 72 73 74 292 €19,731.36 T60 Nicolai Von Dellingshausen 4 77 66 74 75 292 €19,731.36 T66 Maverick Antcliff 5 69 75 71 78 293 €16,143.84 T66 Kiradech Aphibarnrat 5 68 72 76 77 293 €16,143.84 T66 Ricardo Gouveia 5 71 72 75 75 293 €16,143.84 T66 Joachim B. Hansen 5 65 72 81 75 293 €16,143.84 T70 Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez 6 68 76 74 76 294 €12,915.07 T70 Thongchai Jaidee 6 67 73 81 73 294 €12,915.07 T70 Matthew Jordan 6 70 73 73 78 294 €12,915.07 T73 Laurie Canter 7 75 69 77 74 295 €10,758.06 T73 Sebastian Soderberg 7 70 74 77 74 295 €10,758.06 75 Shubhankar Sharma 8 72 72 76 76 296 €10,753.56 T76 David Drysdale 9 74 70 76 77 297 €10,749.06 T76 Charl Schwartzel 9 74 69 76 78 297 €10,749.06