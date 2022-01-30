2022 Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Viktor Hovland, who earned the big DP World Tour win at Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
In the final round, Hovland shot 6-under 66 to finish on 12-under 276, winding up in a tie at the end of regulation with Richard Bland. On the first playoff hole, played on the par-5 18th hole, Hovland managed to make birdie 4 against Bland's 5 to win the title.
Rory McIlroy finished alone in third place, a shot out of the playoff, while 54-hole leader Justin Harding shot 76 on Sunday to fall into a tie for fourth place.
Hovland won the $1,333,330 winner's share of the $8,000,000 purse.
2022 Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic highlights
Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic recap notes
Hovland earned 48 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was top heavy, earning Hovland critical OWGR points.
There was a cut this week, with 77 players finishing the event in the second completed event of the season. Four players were cut after the third round since more than 78 players made the 36-hole cut.
Hovland earns 1,335 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win, getting off to a great start in the season-long points race.
The 2022 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Ras al Khaiman Championship in the UAE.
2022 Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO E
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Viktor Hovland
|-12
|68
|69
|73
|66
|276
|€1,219,756.80
|2
|Richard Bland
|-12
|69
|68
|71
|68
|276
|€789,254.40
|3
|Rory McIlroy
|-11
|71
|66
|69
|71
|277
|€452,027.52
|T4
|Justin Harding
|-8
|65
|68
|71
|76
|280
|€261,745.46
|T4
|Tyrrell Hatton
|-8
|69
|66
|73
|72
|280
|€261,745.46
|T4
|Sam Horsfield
|-8
|69
|69
|75
|67
|280
|€261,745.46
|T4
|Adrian Meronk
|-8
|69
|68
|71
|72
|280
|€261,745.46
|T4
|Erik Van Rooyen
|-8
|69
|67
|71
|73
|280
|€261,745.46
|T9
|Padraig Harrington
|-7
|70
|70
|69
|72
|281
|€145,414.14
|T9
|Adam Scott
|-7
|69
|72
|71
|69
|281
|€145,414.14
|T9
|Jordan Smith
|-7
|72
|69
|69
|71
|281
|€145,414.14
|T12
|Marcus Armitage
|-6
|70
|68
|72
|72
|282
|€108,701.86
|T12
|Paul Casey
|-6
|70
|68
|70
|74
|282
|€108,701.86
|T12
|Tommy Fleetwood
|-6
|67
|71
|69
|75
|282
|€108,701.86
|T12
|Sergio Garcia
|-6
|67
|74
|69
|72
|282
|€108,701.86
|T12
|Thomas Pieters
|-6
|70
|69
|76
|67
|282
|€108,701.86
|T12
|Kalle Samooja
|-6
|68
|74
|69
|71
|282
|€108,701.86
|T18
|Lucas Herbert
|-5
|70
|73
|70
|70
|283
|€85,143.81
|T18
|Joakim Lagergren
|-5
|69
|74
|70
|70
|283
|€85,143.81
|T18
|Romain Langasque
|-5
|70
|70
|72
|71
|283
|€85,143.81
|T18
|Collin Morikawa
|-5
|68
|73
|71
|71
|283
|€85,143.81
|T18
|Andrea Pavan
|-5
|67
|73
|73
|70
|283
|€85,143.81
|T18
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|-5
|66
|70
|72
|75
|283
|€85,143.81
|T24
|Shane Lowry
|-4
|71
|74
|68
|71
|284
|€75,696.67
|T24
|Bernd Wiesberger
|-4
|71
|68
|69
|76
|284
|€75,696.67
|T26
|Ryan Fox
|-3
|72
|73
|69
|71
|285
|€69,239.14
|T26
|Julien Guerrier
|-3
|73
|72
|70
|70
|285
|€69,239.14
|T26
|Edoardo Molinari
|-3
|70
|72
|71
|72
|285
|€69,239.14
|T26
|Brandon Stone
|-3
|68
|72
|73
|72
|285
|€69,239.14
|T30
|Nino Bertasio
|-2
|70
|70
|76
|70
|286
|€62,781.60
|T30
|Ashun Wu
|-2
|75
|70
|69
|72
|286
|€62,781.60
|T32
|Haotong Li
|-1
|73
|70
|73
|71
|287
|€57,400.32
|T32
|Richie Ramsay
|-1
|74
|69
|72
|72
|287
|€57,400.32
|T32
|Lee Westwood
|-1
|69
|69
|71
|78
|287
|€57,400.32
|T35
|Nacho Elvira
|E
|70
|74
|70
|74
|288
|€47,444.95
|T35
|Scott Jamieson
|E
|69
|71
|73
|75
|288
|€47,444.95
|T35
|Pablo Larrazábal
|E
|67
|75
|76
|70
|288
|€47,444.95
|T35
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|E
|73
|71
|74
|70
|288
|€47,444.95
|T35
|Matti Schmid
|E
|73
|68
|69
|78
|288
|€47,444.95
|T35
|Johannes Veerman
|E
|71
|74
|72
|71
|288
|€47,444.95
|T35
|Matt Wallace
|E
|69
|73
|69
|77
|288
|€47,444.95
|T35
|Justin Walters
|E
|69
|72
|77
|70
|288
|€47,444.95
|T43
|Thomas Bjørn
|1
|75
|70
|73
|71
|289
|€38,745.22
|T43
|Grant Forrest
|1
|70
|74
|72
|73
|289
|€38,745.22
|T43
|Søren Kjeldsen
|1
|69
|73
|74
|73
|289
|€38,745.22
|T43
|Daniel Van Tonder
|1
|73
|71
|72
|73
|289
|€38,745.22
|T47
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|2
|72
|73
|69
|76
|290
|€30,135.17
|T47
|George Coetzee
|2
|70
|72
|71
|77
|290
|€30,135.17
|T47
|Ross Fisher
|2
|71
|72
|74
|73
|290
|€30,135.17
|T47
|Garrick Higgo
|2
|70
|73
|78
|69
|290
|€30,135.17
|T47
|Rasmus Højgaard
|2
|73
|71
|70
|76
|290
|€30,135.17
|T47
|Adrian Otaegui
|2
|71
|74
|72
|73
|290
|€30,135.17
|T47
|Antoine Rozner
|2
|71
|73
|72
|74
|290
|€30,135.17
|T47
|Andy Sullivan
|2
|72
|73
|70
|75
|290
|€30,135.17
|T55
|Dean Burmester
|3
|71
|74
|69
|77
|291
|€23,318.88
|T55
|Jorge Campillo
|3
|72
|73
|69
|77
|291
|€23,318.88
|T55
|Daniel Gavins
|3
|70
|75
|74
|72
|291
|€23,318.88
|T55
|Josh Hill (a)
|3
|70
|74
|69
|78
|291
|€0
|T55
|David Law
|3
|70
|74
|77
|70
|291
|€23,318.88
|T60
|Alexander Björk
|4
|75
|69
|72
|76
|292
|€19,731.36
|T60
|John Catlin
|4
|72
|69
|76
|75
|292
|€19,731.36
|T60
|Jazz Janewattananond
|4
|71
|72
|76
|73
|292
|€19,731.36
|T60
|Victor Perez
|4
|73
|72
|73
|74
|292
|€19,731.36
|T60
|Henrik Stenson
|4
|73
|72
|73
|74
|292
|€19,731.36
|T60
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|4
|77
|66
|74
|75
|292
|€19,731.36
|T66
|Maverick Antcliff
|5
|69
|75
|71
|78
|293
|€16,143.84
|T66
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|5
|68
|72
|76
|77
|293
|€16,143.84
|T66
|Ricardo Gouveia
|5
|71
|72
|75
|75
|293
|€16,143.84
|T66
|Joachim B. Hansen
|5
|65
|72
|81
|75
|293
|€16,143.84
|T70
|Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
|6
|68
|76
|74
|76
|294
|€12,915.07
|T70
|Thongchai Jaidee
|6
|67
|73
|81
|73
|294
|€12,915.07
|T70
|Matthew Jordan
|6
|70
|73
|73
|78
|294
|€12,915.07
|T73
|Laurie Canter
|7
|75
|69
|77
|74
|295
|€10,758.06
|T73
|Sebastian Soderberg
|7
|70
|74
|77
|74
|295
|€10,758.06
|75
|Shubhankar Sharma
|8
|72
|72
|76
|76
|296
|€10,753.56
|T76
|David Drysdale
|9
|74
|70
|76
|77
|297
|€10,749.06
|T76
|Charl Schwartzel
|9
|74
|69
|76
|78
|297
|€10,749.06