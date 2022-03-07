2022 Magical Kenya Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Magical Kenya Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Ashun Wu, who earned the big DP World Tour win at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi, Kenya.

In the final round, Wu shot 6-under 65 for his best round of the week and a four-shot win on 16-under 268 for a somewhat surprising win.

Aaron Cockerill, Thirston Lawrence and Hurly Long all finished tied for second place on 12-under total.

Wu won the €297,500 winner's share of the €1,750,000 purse.

Magical Kenya Open recap notes

Wu earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, but the points are critical for Wu.

There was a cut this week, with 75 players finishing the event in the fifth completed event of the season.

Wu earns 460 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win, getting off to a great start in the season-long points race.

The 2022 European Tour schedule continues in three weeks with the 2022 MyGolfLife Open in South Africa.

2022 Magical Kenya Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

