2022 Magical Kenya Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
European Tour

2022 Magical Kenya Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

03/07/2022 at 10:41 am
Golf News Net


The 2022 Magical Kenya Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Ashun Wu, who earned the big DP World Tour win at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi, Kenya.

In the final round, Wu shot 6-under 65 for his best round of the week and a four-shot win on 16-under 268 for a somewhat surprising win.

Aaron Cockerill, Thirston Lawrence and Hurly Long all finished tied for second place on 12-under total.

Wu won the €297,500 winner's share of the €1,750,000 purse.

Magical Kenya Open recap notes

Wu earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, but the points are critical for Wu.

There was a cut this week, with 75 players finishing the event in the fifth completed event of the season.

Wu earns 460 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win, getting off to a great start in the season-long points race.

The 2022 European Tour schedule continues in three weeks with the 2022 MyGolfLife Open in South Africa.

2022 Magical Kenya Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO E R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Ashun Wu -16 69 68 66 65 268 €297,500
T2 Aaron Cockerill -12 70 68 67 67 272 €130,083.33
T2 Thriston Lawrence -12 69 66 71 66 272 €130,083.33
T2 Hurly Long -12 68 68 70 66 272 €130,083.33
5 David Horsey -11 69 70 65 69 273 €74,200
T6 Daniel Gavins -10 64 73 70 67 274 €56,875
T6 Matthieu Pavon -10 69 68 68 69 274 €56,875
T8 Adri Arnaus -9 69 69 71 66 275 €36,050
T8 Oliver Bekker -9 71 70 71 63 275 €36,050
T8 Ewen Ferguson -9 66 67 66 76 275 €36,050
T8 Marcus Kinhult -9 71 68 64 72 275 €36,050
T8 Stuart Manley -9 70 71 67 67 275 €36,050
T13 Julien Brun -8 68 71 69 68 276 €26,337.50
T13 Jorge Campillo -8 70 69 65 72 276 €26,337.50
T13 Garrick Porteous -8 68 70 69 69 276 €26,337.50
T13 Shubhankar Sharma -8 65 67 75 69 276 €26,337.50
T17 Marcus Armitage -7 69 73 67 68 277 €20,572.22
T17 Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez -7 70 68 66 73 277 €20,572.22
T17 Alfredo Garcia-Heredia -7 73 69 66 69 277 €20,572.22
T17 Angel Hidalgo -7 68 68 72 69 277 €20,572.22
T17 Espen Kofstad -7 69 70 68 70 277 €20,572.22
T17 Niklas Lemke -7 70 68 71 68 277 €20,572.22
T17 Lukas Nemecz -7 68 70 69 70 277 €20,572.22
T17 Max Schmitt -7 70 69 69 69 277 €20,572.22
T17 Lee Slattery -7 66 73 69 69 277 €20,572.22
T26 Dean Burmester -6 67 69 76 66 278 €15,837.50
T26 Thomas Detry -6 71 68 66 73 278 €15,837.50
T26 Ricardo Santos -6 72 70 72 64 278 €15,837.50
T26 Richard Sterne -6 71 68 67 72 278 €15,837.50
T26 Jesper Svensson -6 70 66 71 71 278 €15,837.50
T26 Connor Syme -6 69 71 66 72 278 €15,837.50
T26 Santiago Tarrio -6 70 69 70 69 278 €15,837.50
T26 Johannes Veerman -6 65 73 72 68 278 €15,837.50
T34 David Drysdale -5 70 71 69 69 279 €12,337.50
T34 Lorenzo Gagli -5 70 68 70 71 279 €12,337.50
T34 Niall Kearney -5 70 71 69 69 279 €12,337.50
T34 Adrian Otaegui -5 69 70 74 66 279 €12,337.50
T34 Antoine Rozner -5 69 72 70 68 279 €12,337.50
T34 Jayden Schaper -5 70 67 71 71 279 €12,337.50
T40 Wil Besseling -4 67 73 72 68 280 €10,850
T40 Renato Paratore -4 68 71 73 68 280 €10,850
T42 Hennie Du Plessis -3 70 67 73 71 281 €9,450
T42 Justin Harding -3 68 70 72 71 281 €9,450
T42 Craig Howie -3 70 69 68 74 281 €9,450
T42 Masahiro Kawamura -3 67 66 72 76 281 €9,450
T42 Yannik Paul -3 74 68 68 71 281 €9,450
T42 Matti Schmid -3 69 71 64 77 281 €9,450
T48 Oliver Farr -2 70 71 69 72 282 €7,875
T48 Scott Jamieson -2 69 73 64 76 282 €7,875
T48 David Law -2 68 70 75 69 282 €7,875
T51 Nino Bertasio -1 69 72 69 73 283 €6,066.67
T51 Paul Dunne -1 70 72 71 70 283 €6,066.67
T51 Joachim B. Hansen -1 71 69 69 74 283 €6,066.67
T51 Marcus Helligkilde -1 69 70 72 72 283 €6,066.67
T51 Frederic Lacroix -1 70 72 70 71 283 €6,066.67
T51 Francesco Laporta -1 68 73 71 71 283 €6,066.67
T51 Niklas Nørgaard Møller -1 72 67 69 75 283 €6,066.67
T51 Adrien Saddier -1 75 67 70 71 283 €6,066.67
T51 Daniel Van Tonder -1 68 69 75 71 283 €6,066.67
60 Jacques Kruyswijk E 68 73 69 74 284 €5,075
T61 Jens Dantorp 1 69 72 69 75 285 €4,725
T61 Matt Ford 1 70 72 73 70 285 €4,725
T61 Adrian Meronk 1 71 68 81 65 285 €4,725
64 Njoroge Kibugu (a) 2 70 66 73 77 286 €0
T65 Jonathan Caldwell 3 76 66 72 73 287 €3,937.50
T65 Ashley Chesters 3 68 71 75 73 287 €3,937.50
T65 Ben Evans 3 71 71 75 70 287 €3,937.50
T65 Alfie Plant 3 70 68 72 77 287 €3,937.50
T65 Henric Sturehed 3 72 70 73 72 287 €3,937.50
T65 Blake Windred 3 71 68 74 74 287 €3,937.50
T71 Matthew Jordan 4 71 70 78 69 288 €2,857.33
T71 Chris Paisley 4 69 70 78 71 288 €2,857.33
T71 Bernd Ritthammer 4 72 67 75 74 288 €2,857.33
T74 Sebastian Heisele 6 72 69 73 76 290 €2,617.50
T74 Cormac Sharvin 6 70 72 78 70 290 €2,617.50

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.