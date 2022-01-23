2022 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Thomas Pieters, who earned the big DP World Tour win at Yas Links in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
In a challenging final round, the Belgian Pieters fired an even-par 72 that was good enough to hold on for a one-shot win over Rafa Cabrera Bello and Shubhankar Sharma. Pieters won on 10-under 278.
Victor Dubuisson and Viktor Hovland finished on 8-under total in a tie for fourth place.
Pieters won the $1,333,330 winner's share of the $8,000,000 purse.
2022 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship highlights
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship recap notes
Pieters earned 46 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was top heavy, earning Pieters critical OWGR points.
There was a cut this week, with 76 players finishing the event in the first completed event of the season.
Pieters earns 1,335 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win, getting off to a great start in the season-long points race.
The 2022 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic in the UAE.
2022 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO E
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Thomas Pieters
|-10
|65
|74
|67
|72
|278
|€1,200,291.12
|T2
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|-9
|69
|71
|69
|70
|279
|€610,736.36
|T2
|Shubhankar Sharma
|-9
|70
|71
|67
|71
|279
|€610,736.36
|T4
|Victor Dubuisson
|-8
|70
|72
|69
|69
|280
|€326,196.76
|T4
|Viktor Hovland
|-8
|64
|74
|70
|72
|280
|€326,196.76
|T6
|Tyrrell Hatton
|-7
|66
|77
|71
|67
|281
|€198,401.06
|T6
|James Morrison
|-7
|66
|71
|72
|72
|281
|€198,401.06
|T6
|Ian Poulter
|-7
|66
|72
|71
|72
|281
|€198,401.06
|T6
|Jeff Winther
|-7
|71
|69
|71
|70
|281
|€198,401.06
|T10
|Scott Jamieson
|-6
|63
|74
|68
|77
|282
|€135,562.29
|T10
|Adam Scott
|-6
|70
|72
|68
|72
|282
|€135,562.29
|T12
|Sam Horsfield
|-5
|74
|70
|68
|71
|283
|€102,554.29
|T12
|Romain Langasque
|-5
|72
|73
|67
|71
|283
|€102,554.29
|T12
|Shane Lowry
|-5
|67
|72
|67
|77
|283
|€102,554.29
|T12
|Rory Mcilroy
|-5
|72
|75
|67
|69
|283
|€102,554.29
|T12
|Jordan Smith
|-5
|71
|72
|71
|69
|283
|€102,554.29
|T12
|Erik Van Rooyen
|-5
|69
|71
|73
|70
|283
|€102,554.29
|T12
|Bernd Wiesberger
|-5
|69
|77
|67
|70
|283
|€102,554.29
|T12
|Ashun Wu
|-5
|69
|77
|70
|67
|283
|€102,554.29
|T20
|Adri Arnaus
|-4
|71
|76
|72
|65
|284
|€79,925.27
|T20
|Alexander Björk
|-4
|68
|71
|72
|73
|284
|€79,925.27
|T20
|Padraig Harrington
|-4
|73
|71
|68
|72
|284
|€79,925.27
|T20
|Rasmus Højgaard
|-4
|70
|72
|73
|69
|284
|€79,925.27
|T20
|Lee Westwood
|-4
|71
|74
|70
|69
|284
|€79,925.27
|T25
|Julien Brun
|-3
|69
|69
|77
|70
|285
|€63,897.85
|T25
|Dean Burmester
|-3
|71
|75
|70
|69
|285
|€63,897.85
|T25
|Justin Harding
|-3
|69
|72
|70
|74
|285
|€63,897.85
|T25
|Takumi Kanaya
|-3
|66
|73
|75
|71
|285
|€63,897.85
|T25
|Mikko Korhonen
|-3
|69
|77
|68
|71
|285
|€63,897.85
|T25
|Pablo Larrazábal
|-3
|70
|71
|72
|72
|285
|€63,897.85
|T25
|Wade Ormsby
|-3
|73
|72
|69
|71
|285
|€63,897.85
|T25
|Andrea Pavan
|-3
|69
|72
|69
|75
|285
|€63,897.85
|T25
|Richie Ramsay
|-3
|71
|76
|68
|70
|285
|€63,897.85
|T25
|Callum Shinkwin
|-3
|71
|75
|72
|67
|285
|€63,897.85
|T35
|Daniel Gavins
|-2
|69
|74
|70
|73
|286
|€49,600.27
|T35
|Min Woo Lee
|-2
|71
|76
|72
|67
|286
|€49,600.27
|T35
|Robert Rock
|-2
|68
|75
|68
|75
|286
|€49,600.27
|T35
|Dale Whitnell
|-2
|68
|74
|72
|72
|286
|€49,600.27
|T39
|Ewen Ferguson
|-1
|71
|74
|73
|69
|287
|€44,481.38
|T39
|Charl Schwartzel
|-1
|67
|76
|68
|76
|287
|€44,481.38
|T39
|Henrik Stenson
|-1
|72
|75
|75
|65
|287
|€44,481.38
|T42
|Nacho Elvira
|E
|69
|74
|75
|70
|288
|€38,126.89
|T42
|Marcus Helligkilde
|E
|69
|75
|72
|72
|288
|€38,126.89
|T42
|Søren Kjeldsen
|E
|70
|74
|70
|74
|288
|€38,126.89
|T42
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|E
|71
|74
|74
|69
|288
|€38,126.89
|T42
|Jack Singh Brar
|E
|70
|76
|72
|70
|288
|€38,126.89
|T42
|Matthew Southgate
|E
|70
|73
|71
|74
|288
|€38,126.89
|T48
|Kristoffer Broberg
|1
|69
|74
|69
|77
|289
|€30,360.30
|T48
|Jorge Campillo
|1
|74
|72
|71
|72
|289
|€30,360.30
|T48
|Jamie Donaldson
|1
|74
|69
|70
|76
|289
|€30,360.30
|T48
|Tommy Fleetwood
|1
|68
|76
|74
|71
|289
|€30,360.30
|T48
|Justin Walters
|1
|74
|71
|71
|73
|289
|€30,360.30
|T53
|Thomas Detry
|2
|67
|76
|72
|75
|290
|€24,147.03
|T53
|Ricardo Gouveia
|2
|73
|72
|70
|75
|290
|€24,147.03
|T53
|David Horsey
|2
|70
|75
|73
|72
|290
|€24,147.03
|T53
|Daan Huizing
|2
|71
|76
|72
|71
|290
|€24,147.03
|T53
|Connor Syme
|2
|70
|77
|74
|69
|290
|€24,147.03
|T58
|Thomas Bjørn
|3
|70
|72
|73
|76
|291
|€21,534.63
|T58
|Josh (Am) Hill
|3
|71
|76
|69
|75
|291
|€0
|T58
|Victor Perez
|3
|66
|74
|73
|78
|291
|€21,534.63
|61
|Ryan Fox
|4
|72
|74
|70
|76
|292
|€20,475.55
|T62
|Joachim B. Hansen
|5
|70
|77
|69
|77
|293
|€19,063.45
|T62
|Matthew Jordan
|5
|70
|74
|74
|75
|293
|€19,063.45
|T62
|Collin Morikawa
|5
|73
|74
|71
|75
|293
|€19,063.45
|T65
|Masahiro Kawamura
|6
|71
|76
|75
|72
|294
|€16,945.29
|T65
|Maximilian Kieffer
|6
|75
|72
|74
|73
|294
|€16,945.29
|T65
|David Law
|6
|69
|75
|72
|78
|294
|€16,945.29
|T68
|Santiago Tarrio
|7
|70
|75
|75
|75
|295
|€14,827.13
|T68
|Daniel Van Tonder
|7
|71
|75
|72
|77
|295
|€14,827.13
|T68
|Matt Wallace
|7
|72
|75
|72
|76
|295
|€14,827.13
|71
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|8
|71
|76
|70
|79
|296
|€13,415.02
|T72
|Chris Paisley
|9
|73
|74
|77
|73
|297
|€10,587.80
|T72
|Brandon Stone
|9
|74
|72
|74
|77
|297
|€10,587.80
|T72
|Sami Välimäki
|9
|69
|75
|76
|77
|297
|€10,587.80
|75
|Marcus Kinhult
|11
|68
|78
|74
|79
|299
|€10,581.80