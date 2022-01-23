2022 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Thomas Pieters, who earned the big DP World Tour win at Yas Links in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

In a challenging final round, the Belgian Pieters fired an even-par 72 that was good enough to hold on for a one-shot win over Rafa Cabrera Bello and Shubhankar Sharma. Pieters won on 10-under 278.

Victor Dubuisson and Viktor Hovland finished on 8-under total in a tie for fourth place.

Pieters won the $1,333,330 winner's share of the $8,000,000 purse.

2022 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship highlights

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship recap notes

Pieters earned 46 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was top heavy, earning Pieters critical OWGR points.

There was a cut this week, with 76 players finishing the event in the first completed event of the season.

Pieters earns 1,335 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win, getting off to a great start in the season-long points race.

The 2022 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic in the UAE.

2022 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO E R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY 1 Thomas Pieters -10 65 74 67 72 278 €1,200,291.12 T2 Rafa Cabrera Bello -9 69 71 69 70 279 €610,736.36 T2 Shubhankar Sharma -9 70 71 67 71 279 €610,736.36 T4 Victor Dubuisson -8 70 72 69 69 280 €326,196.76 T4 Viktor Hovland -8 64 74 70 72 280 €326,196.76 T6 Tyrrell Hatton -7 66 77 71 67 281 €198,401.06 T6 James Morrison -7 66 71 72 72 281 €198,401.06 T6 Ian Poulter -7 66 72 71 72 281 €198,401.06 T6 Jeff Winther -7 71 69 71 70 281 €198,401.06 T10 Scott Jamieson -6 63 74 68 77 282 €135,562.29 T10 Adam Scott -6 70 72 68 72 282 €135,562.29 T12 Sam Horsfield -5 74 70 68 71 283 €102,554.29 T12 Romain Langasque -5 72 73 67 71 283 €102,554.29 T12 Shane Lowry -5 67 72 67 77 283 €102,554.29 T12 Rory Mcilroy -5 72 75 67 69 283 €102,554.29 T12 Jordan Smith -5 71 72 71 69 283 €102,554.29 T12 Erik Van Rooyen -5 69 71 73 70 283 €102,554.29 T12 Bernd Wiesberger -5 69 77 67 70 283 €102,554.29 T12 Ashun Wu -5 69 77 70 67 283 €102,554.29 T20 Adri Arnaus -4 71 76 72 65 284 €79,925.27 T20 Alexander Björk -4 68 71 72 73 284 €79,925.27 T20 Padraig Harrington -4 73 71 68 72 284 €79,925.27 T20 Rasmus Højgaard -4 70 72 73 69 284 €79,925.27 T20 Lee Westwood -4 71 74 70 69 284 €79,925.27 T25 Julien Brun -3 69 69 77 70 285 €63,897.85 T25 Dean Burmester -3 71 75 70 69 285 €63,897.85 T25 Justin Harding -3 69 72 70 74 285 €63,897.85 T25 Takumi Kanaya -3 66 73 75 71 285 €63,897.85 T25 Mikko Korhonen -3 69 77 68 71 285 €63,897.85 T25 Pablo Larrazábal -3 70 71 72 72 285 €63,897.85 T25 Wade Ormsby -3 73 72 69 71 285 €63,897.85 T25 Andrea Pavan -3 69 72 69 75 285 €63,897.85 T25 Richie Ramsay -3 71 76 68 70 285 €63,897.85 T25 Callum Shinkwin -3 71 75 72 67 285 €63,897.85 T35 Daniel Gavins -2 69 74 70 73 286 €49,600.27 T35 Min Woo Lee -2 71 76 72 67 286 €49,600.27 T35 Robert Rock -2 68 75 68 75 286 €49,600.27 T35 Dale Whitnell -2 68 74 72 72 286 €49,600.27 T39 Ewen Ferguson -1 71 74 73 69 287 €44,481.38 T39 Charl Schwartzel -1 67 76 68 76 287 €44,481.38 T39 Henrik Stenson -1 72 75 75 65 287 €44,481.38 T42 Nacho Elvira E 69 74 75 70 288 €38,126.89 T42 Marcus Helligkilde E 69 75 72 72 288 €38,126.89 T42 Søren Kjeldsen E 70 74 70 74 288 €38,126.89 T42 Thorbjørn Olesen E 71 74 74 69 288 €38,126.89 T42 Jack Singh Brar E 70 76 72 70 288 €38,126.89 T42 Matthew Southgate E 70 73 71 74 288 €38,126.89 T48 Kristoffer Broberg 1 69 74 69 77 289 €30,360.30 T48 Jorge Campillo 1 74 72 71 72 289 €30,360.30 T48 Jamie Donaldson 1 74 69 70 76 289 €30,360.30 T48 Tommy Fleetwood 1 68 76 74 71 289 €30,360.30 T48 Justin Walters 1 74 71 71 73 289 €30,360.30 T53 Thomas Detry 2 67 76 72 75 290 €24,147.03 T53 Ricardo Gouveia 2 73 72 70 75 290 €24,147.03 T53 David Horsey 2 70 75 73 72 290 €24,147.03 T53 Daan Huizing 2 71 76 72 71 290 €24,147.03 T53 Connor Syme 2 70 77 74 69 290 €24,147.03 T58 Thomas Bjørn 3 70 72 73 76 291 €21,534.63 T58 Josh (Am) Hill 3 71 76 69 75 291 €0 T58 Victor Perez 3 66 74 73 78 291 €21,534.63 61 Ryan Fox 4 72 74 70 76 292 €20,475.55 T62 Joachim B. Hansen 5 70 77 69 77 293 €19,063.45 T62 Matthew Jordan 5 70 74 74 75 293 €19,063.45 T62 Collin Morikawa 5 73 74 71 75 293 €19,063.45 T65 Masahiro Kawamura 6 71 76 75 72 294 €16,945.29 T65 Maximilian Kieffer 6 75 72 74 73 294 €16,945.29 T65 David Law 6 69 75 72 78 294 €16,945.29 T68 Santiago Tarrio 7 70 75 75 75 295 €14,827.13 T68 Daniel Van Tonder 7 71 75 72 77 295 €14,827.13 T68 Matt Wallace 7 72 75 72 76 295 €14,827.13 71 Fabrizio Zanotti 8 71 76 70 79 296 €13,415.02 T72 Chris Paisley 9 73 74 77 73 297 €10,587.80 T72 Brandon Stone 9 74 72 74 77 297 €10,587.80 T72 Sami Välimäki 9 69 75 76 77 297 €10,587.80 75 Marcus Kinhult 11 68 78 74 79 299 €10,581.80