2022 Ras al Khaimah Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Ras al Khaimah Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Ryan Fox, who earned the big DP World Tour win at Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates.

Three players finished tied for third place on 16-under total.

Fox won the $333,330 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

2022 Ras al Khaimah Classic highlights

Ras al Khaimah Classic recap notes

Fox earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, but the points are critical for Fox.

There was a cut this week, with 76 players finishing the event in the fourth completed event of the season.

Fox earns 460 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win, getting off to a great start in the season-long points race.

The 2022 European Tour schedule continues in three weeks with the 2022 Magical Kenya Open in Kenya.

2022 Ras al Khaimah Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO E R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY 1 Ryan Fox -22 63 69 65 69 266 €298,947.72 2 Ross Fisher -17 70 69 66 66 271 €193,436.76 T3 Pablo Larrazábal -16 68 67 68 69 272 €91,091.13 T3 Zander Lombard -16 72 63 72 65 272 €91,091.13 T3 Hurly Long -16 67 70 71 64 272 €91,091.13 T6 Masahiro Kawamura -15 68 68 68 69 273 €52,755.48 T6 Adrian Meronk -15 71 68 64 70 273 €52,755.48 T6 Connor Syme -15 69 67 69 68 273 €52,755.48 T9 Marcus Armitage -14 67 72 66 69 274 €28,296.12 T9 Adri Arnaus -14 70 67 66 71 274 €28,296.12 T9 Oliver Bekker -14 73 62 72 67 274 €28,296.12 T9 George Coetzee -14 70 68 67 69 274 €28,296.12 T9 Julien Guerrier -14 68 69 70 67 274 €28,296.12 T9 Justin Harding -14 68 67 73 66 274 €28,296.12 T9 Scott Jamieson -14 72 66 65 71 274 €28,296.12 T9 Maximilian Kieffer -14 68 68 71 67 274 €28,296.12 T9 Robert Macintyre -14 66 70 68 70 274 €28,296.12 T9 Jason Scrivener -14 66 69 70 69 274 €28,296.12 T9 Marcel Siem -14 71 69 64 70 274 €28,296.12 T20 Jazz Janewattananond -13 67 70 68 70 275 €19,906.40 T20 Thriston Lawrence -13 72 68 67 68 275 €19,906.40 T20 Tapio Pulkkanen -13 70 67 72 66 275 €19,906.40 T20 Brandon Stone -13 67 73 69 66 275 €19,906.40 T20 Daniel Van Tonder -13 70 68 71 66 275 €19,906.40 T25 Laurie Canter -12 69 68 70 69 276 €17,233.46 T25 Frederic Lacroix -12 73 67 66 70 276 €17,233.46 T25 David Law -12 69 69 68 70 276 €17,233.46 T25 Callum Shinkwin -12 72 69 68 67 276 €17,233.46 T25 Sebastian Soderberg -12 66 71 69 70 276 €17,233.46 T30 Rasmus Højgaard -11 69 68 70 70 277 €15,123.24 T30 Craig Howie -11 67 72 70 68 277 €15,123.24 T30 Matthieu Pavon -11 68 70 67 72 277 €15,123.24 T33 Shergo Al Kurdi -10 68 68 74 68 278 €12,250.99 T33 Nino Bertasio -10 72 69 71 66 278 €12,250.99 T33 Alexander Björk -10 67 69 70 72 278 €12,250.99 T33 Haotong Li -10 69 71 68 70 278 €12,250.99 T33 Joost Luiten -10 66 72 70 70 278 €12,250.99 T33 Wade Ormsby -10 69 68 72 69 278 €12,250.99 T33 Yannik Paul -10 66 71 72 69 278 €12,250.99 T33 Richie Ramsay -10 69 70 70 69 278 €12,250.99 T33 Andrew Wilson -10 66 72 72 68 278 €12,250.99 T42 Wil Besseling -9 70 70 70 69 279 €8,440.88 T42 Kristoffer Broberg -9 69 71 69 70 279 €8,440.88 T42 Jorge Campillo -9 71 69 71 68 279 €8,440.88 T42 Sebastian Heisele -9 70 71 73 65 279 €8,440.88 T42 Espen Kofstad -9 71 68 71 69 279 €8,440.88 T42 Mike Lorenzo-Vera -9 69 68 72 70 279 €8,440.88 T42 Niklas Nørgaard Møller -9 69 71 70 69 279 €8,440.88 T42 Shaun Norris -9 67 72 70 70 279 €8,440.88 T42 Adrian Otaegui -9 69 68 74 68 279 €8,440.88 T42 Justin Walters -9 68 71 70 70 279 €8,440.88 T42 Ashun Wu -9 70 71 70 68 279 €8,440.88 T42 Fabrizio Zanotti -9 72 67 69 71 279 €8,440.88 T54 Richard Bland -8 66 71 71 72 280 €5,891.03 T54 Thomas Detry -8 70 70 71 69 280 €5,891.03 T54 Marcus Helligkilde -8 72 66 67 75 280 €5,891.03 T54 Sami Välimäki -8 73 65 71 71 280 €5,891.03 T58 Maverick Antcliff -7 67 70 72 72 281 €5,099.70 T58 Oliver Farr -7 67 72 69 73 281 €5,099.70 T58 Francesco Laporta -7 66 69 74 72 281 €5,099.70 T58 Hugo Leon -7 69 71 73 68 281 €5,099.70 T58 Lukas Nemecz -7 69 69 70 73 281 €5,099.70 T63 David Drysdale -6 66 71 72 73 282 €4,220.44 T63 Matthew Jordan -6 69 72 70 71 282 €4,220.44 T63 Edoardo Molinari -6 71 67 73 71 282 €4,220.44 T63 James Morrison -6 69 72 67 74 282 €4,220.44 T63 Robert Rock -6 69 72 70 71 282 €4,220.44 68 Marcus Kinhult -5 70 71 71 71 283 €3,692.88 T69 Rikard Karlberg -4 71 68 71 74 284 €3,165.32 T69 Richard Sterne -4 69 72 71 72 284 €3,165.32 T69 Darius Van Driel -4 71 69 71 73 284 €3,165.32 T72 Gaganjeet Bhullar -3 70 67 74 74 285 €2,631.77 T72 Joakim Lagergren -3 71 68 75 71 285 €2,631.77 T72 Jordan Smith -3 72 69 74 70 285 €2,631.77 75 Daan Huizing -1 71 70 74 72 287 €2,625.77 76 Oliver FisheR E 72 69 75 72 288 €2,622.77