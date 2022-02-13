2022 Ras al Khaimah Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Ras al Khaimah Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Ryan Fox, who earned the big DP World Tour win at Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates.
In the final round, Hojgaard shot 3-under 69, maintaining his 54-hole lead to win by five shots in total on 22-under 266. Ross Fisher shot 66 in the final round to finish in solo second place.
Three players finished tied for third place on 16-under total.
Fox won the $333,330 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.
2022 Ras al Khaimah Classic highlights
For more, visit EuropeanTour.com!
Ras al Khaimah Classic recap notes
Fox earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, but the points are critical for Fox.
There was a cut this week, with 76 players finishing the event in the fourth completed event of the season.
Fox earns 460 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win, getting off to a great start in the season-long points race.
The 2022 European Tour schedule continues in three weeks with the 2022 Magical Kenya Open in Kenya.
2022 Ras al Khaimah Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO E
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Ryan Fox
|-22
|63
|69
|65
|69
|266
|€298,947.72
|2
|Ross Fisher
|-17
|70
|69
|66
|66
|271
|€193,436.76
|T3
|Pablo Larrazábal
|-16
|68
|67
|68
|69
|272
|€91,091.13
|T3
|Zander Lombard
|-16
|72
|63
|72
|65
|272
|€91,091.13
|T3
|Hurly Long
|-16
|67
|70
|71
|64
|272
|€91,091.13
|T6
|Masahiro Kawamura
|-15
|68
|68
|68
|69
|273
|€52,755.48
|T6
|Adrian Meronk
|-15
|71
|68
|64
|70
|273
|€52,755.48
|T6
|Connor Syme
|-15
|69
|67
|69
|68
|273
|€52,755.48
|T9
|Marcus Armitage
|-14
|67
|72
|66
|69
|274
|€28,296.12
|T9
|Adri Arnaus
|-14
|70
|67
|66
|71
|274
|€28,296.12
|T9
|Oliver Bekker
|-14
|73
|62
|72
|67
|274
|€28,296.12
|T9
|George Coetzee
|-14
|70
|68
|67
|69
|274
|€28,296.12
|T9
|Julien Guerrier
|-14
|68
|69
|70
|67
|274
|€28,296.12
|T9
|Justin Harding
|-14
|68
|67
|73
|66
|274
|€28,296.12
|T9
|Scott Jamieson
|-14
|72
|66
|65
|71
|274
|€28,296.12
|T9
|Maximilian Kieffer
|-14
|68
|68
|71
|67
|274
|€28,296.12
|T9
|Robert Macintyre
|-14
|66
|70
|68
|70
|274
|€28,296.12
|T9
|Jason Scrivener
|-14
|66
|69
|70
|69
|274
|€28,296.12
|T9
|Marcel Siem
|-14
|71
|69
|64
|70
|274
|€28,296.12
|T20
|Jazz Janewattananond
|-13
|67
|70
|68
|70
|275
|€19,906.40
|T20
|Thriston Lawrence
|-13
|72
|68
|67
|68
|275
|€19,906.40
|T20
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|-13
|70
|67
|72
|66
|275
|€19,906.40
|T20
|Brandon Stone
|-13
|67
|73
|69
|66
|275
|€19,906.40
|T20
|Daniel Van Tonder
|-13
|70
|68
|71
|66
|275
|€19,906.40
|T25
|Laurie Canter
|-12
|69
|68
|70
|69
|276
|€17,233.46
|T25
|Frederic Lacroix
|-12
|73
|67
|66
|70
|276
|€17,233.46
|T25
|David Law
|-12
|69
|69
|68
|70
|276
|€17,233.46
|T25
|Callum Shinkwin
|-12
|72
|69
|68
|67
|276
|€17,233.46
|T25
|Sebastian Soderberg
|-12
|66
|71
|69
|70
|276
|€17,233.46
|T30
|Rasmus Højgaard
|-11
|69
|68
|70
|70
|277
|€15,123.24
|T30
|Craig Howie
|-11
|67
|72
|70
|68
|277
|€15,123.24
|T30
|Matthieu Pavon
|-11
|68
|70
|67
|72
|277
|€15,123.24
|T33
|Shergo Al Kurdi
|-10
|68
|68
|74
|68
|278
|€12,250.99
|T33
|Nino Bertasio
|-10
|72
|69
|71
|66
|278
|€12,250.99
|T33
|Alexander Björk
|-10
|67
|69
|70
|72
|278
|€12,250.99
|T33
|Haotong Li
|-10
|69
|71
|68
|70
|278
|€12,250.99
|T33
|Joost Luiten
|-10
|66
|72
|70
|70
|278
|€12,250.99
|T33
|Wade Ormsby
|-10
|69
|68
|72
|69
|278
|€12,250.99
|T33
|Yannik Paul
|-10
|66
|71
|72
|69
|278
|€12,250.99
|T33
|Richie Ramsay
|-10
|69
|70
|70
|69
|278
|€12,250.99
|T33
|Andrew Wilson
|-10
|66
|72
|72
|68
|278
|€12,250.99
|T42
|Wil Besseling
|-9
|70
|70
|70
|69
|279
|€8,440.88
|T42
|Kristoffer Broberg
|-9
|69
|71
|69
|70
|279
|€8,440.88
|T42
|Jorge Campillo
|-9
|71
|69
|71
|68
|279
|€8,440.88
|T42
|Sebastian Heisele
|-9
|70
|71
|73
|65
|279
|€8,440.88
|T42
|Espen Kofstad
|-9
|71
|68
|71
|69
|279
|€8,440.88
|T42
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera
|-9
|69
|68
|72
|70
|279
|€8,440.88
|T42
|Niklas Nørgaard Møller
|-9
|69
|71
|70
|69
|279
|€8,440.88
|T42
|Shaun Norris
|-9
|67
|72
|70
|70
|279
|€8,440.88
|T42
|Adrian Otaegui
|-9
|69
|68
|74
|68
|279
|€8,440.88
|T42
|Justin Walters
|-9
|68
|71
|70
|70
|279
|€8,440.88
|T42
|Ashun Wu
|-9
|70
|71
|70
|68
|279
|€8,440.88
|T42
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|-9
|72
|67
|69
|71
|279
|€8,440.88
|T54
|Richard Bland
|-8
|66
|71
|71
|72
|280
|€5,891.03
|T54
|Thomas Detry
|-8
|70
|70
|71
|69
|280
|€5,891.03
|T54
|Marcus Helligkilde
|-8
|72
|66
|67
|75
|280
|€5,891.03
|T54
|Sami Välimäki
|-8
|73
|65
|71
|71
|280
|€5,891.03
|T58
|Maverick Antcliff
|-7
|67
|70
|72
|72
|281
|€5,099.70
|T58
|Oliver Farr
|-7
|67
|72
|69
|73
|281
|€5,099.70
|T58
|Francesco Laporta
|-7
|66
|69
|74
|72
|281
|€5,099.70
|T58
|Hugo Leon
|-7
|69
|71
|73
|68
|281
|€5,099.70
|T58
|Lukas Nemecz
|-7
|69
|69
|70
|73
|281
|€5,099.70
|T63
|David Drysdale
|-6
|66
|71
|72
|73
|282
|€4,220.44
|T63
|Matthew Jordan
|-6
|69
|72
|70
|71
|282
|€4,220.44
|T63
|Edoardo Molinari
|-6
|71
|67
|73
|71
|282
|€4,220.44
|T63
|James Morrison
|-6
|69
|72
|67
|74
|282
|€4,220.44
|T63
|Robert Rock
|-6
|69
|72
|70
|71
|282
|€4,220.44
|68
|Marcus Kinhult
|-5
|70
|71
|71
|71
|283
|€3,692.88
|T69
|Rikard Karlberg
|-4
|71
|68
|71
|74
|284
|€3,165.32
|T69
|Richard Sterne
|-4
|69
|72
|71
|72
|284
|€3,165.32
|T69
|Darius Van Driel
|-4
|71
|69
|71
|73
|284
|€3,165.32
|T72
|Gaganjeet Bhullar
|-3
|70
|67
|74
|74
|285
|€2,631.77
|T72
|Joakim Lagergren
|-3
|71
|68
|75
|71
|285
|€2,631.77
|T72
|Jordan Smith
|-3
|72
|69
|74
|70
|285
|€2,631.77
|75
|Daan Huizing
|-1
|71
|70
|74
|72
|287
|€2,625.77
|76
|Oliver FisheR
|E
|72
|69
|75
|72
|288
|€2,622.77