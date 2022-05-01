2022 Catalunya Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
05/01/2022 at 2:12 pm
The 2022 Catalunya Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Adri Arnaus, who earned the big DP World Tour win at PGA Catalunya Golf and Wellness' Stadium Course in Girona, Spain.

In the final round, Arnaus shot a 7-under 65 to catch 54-hole leader Oliver Bekker of South Africa, who had a two-shot overnight lead and shot even-par 72 on Sunday. Laurie Canter's 71st-hole double bogey dropped him out of contention for the win.

Both Arnaus and Bekker wound up in a playoff at 11-under 277. They played the 18th hole five times in a row, all halved in par. For the sixth hole, the players went to the par-4 17th. Arnaus' approach shot landed 7 feet away, and Bekker missed the green pin-high left. Bekker was unable to get up and down for par, and Arnaus cleaned up his par for his first DP World Tour win.

Arnaus won the $333,330 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Catalunya Championship recap notes

Arnaus earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, but the points are critical for him.

There was a cut this week, with 71 players finishing the event in the 12th completed event of the season.

Arnaus earns 460 points in the DP World Tour points standings for his win, getting off to a great start in the season-long points race.

The 2022 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Betfred British Masters.

2022 Catalunya Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Adri Arnaus -11 68 76 68 65 277 €322,614.44
2 Oliver Bekker -11 66 72 67 72 277 €208,750.52
T3 Laurie Canter -9 70 67 70 72 279 €98,302.52
T3 Richard Mcevoy -9 69 72 69 69 279 €98,302.52
T3 Adrian Meronk -9 71 71 67 70 279 €98,302.52
T6 Hennie Du Plessis -8 68 74 74 64 280 €61,676.29
T6 Edoardo Molinari -8 73 69 66 72 280 €61,676.29
8 Bernd Wiesberger -7 73 70 67 71 281 €47,443.30
T9 Wil Besseling -6 73 70 69 70 282 €37,005.77
T9 Ryan Fox -6 71 68 70 73 282 €37,005.77
T9 Lorenzo Gagli -6 71 72 65 74 282 €37,005.77
T9 Tapio Pulkkanen -6 72 71 71 68 282 €37,005.77
T13 Daniel Gavins -5 69 70 72 72 283 €27,972.57
T13 Nicolai Højgaard -5 69 72 72 70 283 €27,972.57
T13 Pablo Larrazábal -5 72 69 69 73 283 €27,972.57
T13 Marcel Schneider -5 71 69 74 69 283 €27,972.57
T13 Nicolai Von Dellingshausen -5 70 71 73 69 283 €27,972.57
T18 Thriston Lawrence -4 70 72 73 69 284 €23,199.77
T18 Jason Scrivener -4 74 72 70 68 284 €23,199.77
T18 Jordan Smith -4 71 73 71 69 284 €23,199.77
T18 Sami Välimäki -4 73 70 69 72 284 €23,199.77
T22 Gavin Green -3 71 71 70 73 285 €20,590.39
T22 Sebastian Heisele -3 67 73 73 - 281 €20,590.39
T22 Espen Kofstad -3 72 73 70 70 285 €20,590.39
T22 Niklas Lemke -3 73 71 72 69 285 €20,590.39
T26 Darren Fichardt -2 66 74 75 71 286 €17,459.13
T26 Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez -2 72 71 71 72 286 €17,459.13
T26 Ricardo Gouveia -2 69 71 75 71 286 €17,459.13
T26 Haotong Li -2 67 76 71 72 286 €17,459.13
T26 Richard Mansell -2 70 71 71 74 286 €17,459.13
T26 Lukas Nemecz -2 68 74 71 73 286 €17,459.13
T26 Ashun Wu -2 75 70 71 70 286 €17,459.13
T33 Alexander Björk -1 73 72 71 71 287 €13,220.87
T33 Thomas Bjørn -1 69 70 72 76 287 €13,220.87
T33 Jorge Campillo -1 71 74 72 70 287 €13,220.87
T33 Mikko Korhonen -1 70 70 72 75 287 €13,220.87
T33 Niklas Nørgaard Møller -1 71 70 75 71 287 €13,220.87
T33 James Morrison -1 67 71 73 76 287 €13,220.87
T33 Thorbjørn Olesen -1 69 71 74 73 287 €13,220.87
T33 Adrien Saddier -1 70 69 73 75 287 €13,220.87
T33 Darius Van Driel -1 73 71 72 71 287 €13,220.87
T42 Julien Brun E 68 75 72 73 288 €9,488.66
T42 Alejandro Cañizares E 72 74 74 68 288 €9,488.66
T42 Ross Fisher E 72 72 72 72 288 €9,488.66
T42 Rasmus Højgaard E 72 74 72 70 288 €9,488.66
T42 David Law E 72 69 74 73 288 €9,488.66
T42 Hurly Long E 73 72 72 71 288 €9,488.66
T42 Andrea Pavan E 71 72 71 74 288 €9,488.66
T42 Daniel Van Tonder E 75 70 72 71 288 €9,488.66
T42 Justin Walters E 69 74 75 70 288 €9,488.66
T42 Oliver Wilson E 73 73 73 69 288 €9,488.66
T52 David Drysdale 1 69 74 71 75 289 €7,021.61
T52 Ewen Ferguson 1 71 70 70 78 289 €7,021.61
T52 Yannik Paul 1 70 73 73 73 289 €7,021.61
T55 Ivan Cantero Gutierrez 2 71 68 71 80 290 €6,072.74
T55 Grant Forrest 2 70 76 73 71 290 €6,072.74
T55 Angel Hidalgo 2 71 74 68 77 290 €6,072.74
T55 Raphaël Jacquelin 2 71 70 74 75 290 €6,072.74
T55 Lars Van Meijel 2 72 74 71 73 290 €6,072.74
T60 Dave Coupland 3 73 69 70 79 291 €5,313.65
T60 Alejandro Del Rey 3 72 72 73 74 291 €5,313.65
T60 Marcus Helligkilde 3 70 75 74 72 291 €5,313.65
T63 Maverick Antcliff 4 72 68 77 75 292 €4,744.33
T63 Jazz Janewattananond 4 76 70 74 72 292 €4,744.33
T63 Matti Schmid 4 71 71 73 77 292 €4,744.33
T66 Richard Bland 5 73 71 71 78 293 €3,985.24
T66 David Howell 5 73 72 76 72 293 €3,985.24
T66 Guido Migliozzi 5 72 73 74 74 293 €3,985.24
T66 Ricardo Santos 5 70 76 72 75 293 €3,985.24
T66 Jeff Winther 5 66 75 69 83 293 €3,985.24
71 Jonathan Caldwell 6 73 71 75 75 294 €2,846.60

