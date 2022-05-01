2022 Catalunya Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Catalunya Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Adri Arnaus, who earned the big DP World Tour win at PGA Catalunya Golf and Wellness' Stadium Course in Girona, Spain.

In the final round, Arnaus shot a 7-under 65 to catch 54-hole leader Oliver Bekker of South Africa, who had a two-shot overnight lead and shot even-par 72 on Sunday. Laurie Canter's 71st-hole double bogey dropped him out of contention for the win.

Both Arnaus and Bekker wound up in a playoff at 11-under 277. They played the 18th hole five times in a row, all halved in par. For the sixth hole, the players went to the par-4 17th. Arnaus' approach shot landed 7 feet away, and Bekker missed the green pin-high left. Bekker was unable to get up and down for par, and Arnaus cleaned up his par for his first DP World Tour win.

Arnaus won the $333,330 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Catalunya Championship recap notes

Arnaus earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, but the points are critical for him.

There was a cut this week, with 71 players finishing the event in the 12th completed event of the season.

Arnaus earns 460 points in the DP World Tour points standings for his win, getting off to a great start in the season-long points race.

The 2022 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Betfred British Masters.

2022 Catalunya Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

