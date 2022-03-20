2022 Steyn City Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
03/20/2022 at 12:35 pm
The 2022 Steyn City Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Justin Harding, who earned the big DP World Tour win at The Club at Steyn City in Johannesburg, South Africa.

In the final round, Harding struggled on the front nine, going out in 38. However, he rallied on the back nine, shooting a 32 that gave him a three-shot victory over fellow countryman Dean Burmester with a 25-under total of 263.

Oliver Bekker and Matti Schmid finished in joint third place on 19-under total.

Harding won the $250,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.

Steyn City Championship recap notes

Harding earned 19 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, but the points are critical for Harding.

There was a cut this week, with 73 players finishing the event in the seventh completed event of the season.

Harding earns 335 points in the DP World Tour points standings for his win, getting off to a great start in the season-long points race.

The 2022 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Steyn City Championship in South Africa.

2022 Steyn City Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO E R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Shaun Norris -25 64 62 67 70 263 €230,068.14
2 Dean Burmester -22 66 65 66 69 266 €148,867.62
T3 Oliver Bekker -19 69 63 70 67 269 €76,463.82
T3 Matti Schmid -19 69 65 64 71 269 €76,463.82
T5 James Hart Du Preez -18 63 66 73 68 270 €48,449.64
T5 Joachim B. Hansen -18 68 64 67 71 270 €48,449.64
T5 Tapio Pulkkanen -18 68 67 68 67 270 €48,449.64
T8 Romain Langasque -17 65 68 67 71 271 €32,074.21
T8 Thriston Lawrence -17 69 68 68 66 271 €32,074.21
T10 Mikko Korhonen -16 68 65 68 71 272 €22,939.15
T10 Jacques Kruyswijk -16 71 67 68 66 272 €22,939.15
T10 Joost Luiten -16 68 66 69 69 272 €22,939.15
T10 Wilco Nienaber -16 66 72 67 67 272 €22,939.15
T10 Sebastian Soderberg -16 65 67 67 73 272 €22,939.15
T10 Dale Whitnell -16 69 69 67 67 272 €22,939.15
T16 Jaco Ahlers -15 64 70 71 68 273 €17,566.38
T16 Jazz Janewattananond -15 70 68 65 70 273 €17,566.38
T16 Jordan Smith -15 71 67 67 68 273 €17,566.38
T16 Sami Välimäki -15 67 68 69 69 273 €17,566.38
T16 Daniel Van Tonder -15 66 70 69 68 273 €17,566.38
T21 Hurly Long -14 70 67 69 68 274 €15,089.76
T21 Ross Mcgowan -14 67 68 70 69 274 €15,089.76
T21 Niklas Nørgaard Møller -14 66 67 75 66 274 €15,089.76
T21 Connor Syme -14 67 71 70 66 274 €15,089.76
T25 Nino Bertasio -13 64 69 71 71 275 €12,653.75
T25 Jorge Campillo -13 68 68 71 68 275 €12,653.75
T25 George Coetzee -13 65 69 71 70 275 €12,653.75
T25 Hennie Du Plessis -13 66 67 70 72 275 €12,653.75
T25 Pieter Moolman -13 67 68 69 71 275 €12,653.75
T25 Antoine Rozner -13 71 67 68 69 275 €12,653.75
T25 Ockie Strydom -13 70 66 69 70 275 €12,653.75
T25 Ashun Wu -13 70 67 69 69 275 €12,653.75
T33 Estiaan Conradie -12 68 68 68 72 276 €10,217.73
T33 Michael G Palmer -12 67 69 69 71 276 €10,217.73
T33 Rourke Van Der Spuy -12 70 67 72 67 276 €10,217.73
T33 Oliver Wilson -12 68 70 67 71 276 €10,217.73
T37 Jacques Blaauw -11 67 72 68 70 277 €9,067.39
T37 Craig Howie -11 69 69 71 68 277 €9,067.39
T37 Yannik Paul -11 69 69 69 70 277 €9,067.39
T40 Marcus Armitage -10 73 66 71 68 278 €7,578.72
T40 Jamie Donaldson -10 67 69 70 72 278 €7,578.72
T40 Ewen Ferguson -10 67 69 72 70 278 €7,578.72
T40 Daniel Gavins -10 68 67 74 69 278 €7,578.72
T40 Espen Kofstad -10 70 69 70 69 278 €7,578.72
T40 Andrea Pavan -10 71 67 70 70 278 €7,578.72
T40 Haydn Porteous -10 70 68 67 73 278 €7,578.72
T40 Combrinck Smit -10 70 69 68 71 278 €7,578.72
T48 Keenan Davidse -9 72 66 68 73 279 €5,323.15
T48 Nacho Elvira -9 69 68 73 69 279 €5,323.15
T48 Rhys Enoch -9 69 69 70 71 279 €5,323.15
T48 Alfredo Garcia-Heredia -9 69 69 68 73 279 €5,323.15
T48 Lukas Nemecz -9 68 69 73 69 279 €5,323.15
T48 Matthieu Pavon -9 68 68 74 69 279 €5,323.15
T48 Jaco Prinsloo -9 69 68 73 69 279 €5,323.15
T48 Jake Redman -9 68 71 71 69 279 €5,323.15
T48 Fabrizio Zanotti -9 71 68 67 73 279 €5,323.15
T57 Laurie Canter -8 68 71 71 70 280 €4,195.36
T57 CJ Du Plessis -8 66 73 71 70 280 €4,195.36
T57 Hugo Leon -8 70 68 72 70 280 €4,195.36
T60 Alejandro Cañizares -7 71 65 72 73 281 €3,721.69
T60 Marcus Helligkilde -7 68 71 74 68 281 €3,721.69
T60 Kalle Samooja -7 70 68 70 73 281 €3,721.69
T60 Richard Sterne -7 70 69 73 69 281 €3,721.69
T64 Maverick Antcliff -6 71 68 71 72 282 €3,180.35
T64 Kristoffer Broberg -6 69 69 73 71 282 €3,180.35
T64 Jason Scrivener -6 67 72 70 73 282 €3,180.35
T64 Darius Van Driel -6 65 74 72 71 282 €3,180.35
T68 Adilson Da Silva -5 69 68 73 73 283 €2,706.68
T68 Ruan De Smidt -5 65 73 70 75 283 €2,706.68
T68 Dylan Naidoo -5 71 68 73 71 283 €2,706.68
71 Edoardo Molinari -4 69 69 72 74 284 €2,030.01
72 Andy Sullivan -3 68 68 76 73 285 €2,027.01
T73 MJ Viljoen -2 66 71 70 79 286 €2,022.51
T73 Justin Walters -2 68 68 73 77 286 €2,022.51

