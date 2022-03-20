2022 Steyn City Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Steyn City Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Justin Harding, who earned the big DP World Tour win at The Club at Steyn City in Johannesburg, South Africa.

In the final round, Harding struggled on the front nine, going out in 38. However, he rallied on the back nine, shooting a 32 that gave him a three-shot victory over fellow countryman Dean Burmester with a 25-under total of 263.

Oliver Bekker and Matti Schmid finished in joint third place on 19-under total.

Harding won the $250,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.

Steyn City Championship recap notes

Harding earned 19 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, but the points are critical for Harding.

There was a cut this week, with 73 players finishing the event in the seventh completed event of the season.

Harding earns 335 points in the DP World Tour points standings for his win, getting off to a great start in the season-long points race.

2022 Steyn City Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

