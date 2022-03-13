2022 MyGolfLife Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Golf News Net


The 2022 MyGolfLife Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Pablo Larrazabal, who earned the big DP World Tour win at Pecanwood Golf and Country Club in Hartbeespoort, South Africa.

In the final round, Larrazabal shot 5-under 67 to find himself in a playoff with Adri Arnaus of Spain and Jordan Smith of England.

On the first playoff hole, all three players hit their approach shots close, but Arnaus was the only player to miss birdie and was eliminated.

They again played 18 for the second playoff hole, and Smith was unable to replicate the first-hole success, making bogey to Larrazabal's winning birdie.

Larrazabal won the $250,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.

MyGolfLife Open recap notes

Larrazabal earned 19 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, but the points are critical for Larrazabal.

There was a cut this week, with 80 players finishing the event in the sixth completed event of the season.

Larrazabal earns 335 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win, getting off to a great start in the season-long points race.

The 2022 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Steyn City Championship in South Africa.

2022 MyGolfLife Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO E R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Pablo Larrazábal -22 63 65 71 67 266 €231,765.16
T2 Adri Arnaus -22 70 65 64 67 266 €117,927.57
T2 Jordan Smith -22 68 65 68 65 266 €117,927.57
4 George Coetzee -21 68 66 69 64 267 €68,166.22
5 Richard Sterne -20 64 65 70 69 268 €57,804.96
T6 Hennie Du Plessis -19 62 65 70 72 269 €40,899.74
T6 Nacho Elvira -19 62 66 71 70 269 €40,899.74
T6 Ross Fisher -19 62 70 69 68 269 €40,899.74
T9 Romain Langasque -18 70 65 67 68 270 €28,902.48
T9 Thriston Lawrence -18 66 67 71 66 270 €28,902.48
T11 Marcus Armitage -17 66 67 69 69 271 €22,835.69
T11 Oliver Bekker -17 66 69 69 67 271 €22,835.69
T11 Trevor Fisher Jnr -17 65 67 71 68 271 €22,835.69
T11 Tristen Strydom -17 62 66 74 69 271 €22,835.69
T15 Julien Brun -16 66 68 67 71 272 €19,222.88
T15 Keenan Davidse -16 65 69 69 69 272 €19,222.88
T15 Matthieu Pavon -16 67 68 73 64 272 €19,222.88
T18 Dean Burmester -15 65 68 72 68 273 €16,414.43
T18 Louis De Jager -15 68 70 67 68 273 €16,414.43
T18 Scott Jamieson -15 68 70 68 67 273 €16,414.43
T18 Francesco Laporta -15 67 67 73 66 273 €16,414.43
T18 Brandon Stone -15 66 66 71 70 273 €16,414.43
T23 Steven Brown -14 67 71 68 68 274 €14,178.57
T23 Laurie Canter -14 65 67 74 68 274 €14,178.57
T23 Justin Harding -14 66 69 70 69 274 €14,178.57
T23 Jc Ritchie -14 64 70 70 70 274 €14,178.57
T23 Ashun Wu -14 67 68 67 72 274 €14,178.57
T28 Richard Bland -13 69 66 70 70 275 €11,724.59
T28 Jorge Campillo -13 65 72 69 69 275 €11,724.59
T28 Aaron Cockerill -13 65 66 74 70 275 €11,724.59
T28 Grant Forrest -13 69 68 68 70 275 €11,724.59
T28 Jbe Kruger -13 67 69 65 74 275 €11,724.59
T28 Adrian Meronk -13 68 67 70 70 275 €11,724.59
T28 Antoine Rozner -13 68 70 68 69 275 €11,724.59
T35 Luke Brown -12 70 66 69 71 276 €8,463.97
T35 Stephen Ferreira -12 70 68 68 70 276 €8,463.97
T35 Darren Fichardt -12 66 67 68 75 276 €8,463.97
T35 Daniel Gavins -12 70 66 73 67 276 €8,463.97
T35 Masahiro Kawamura -12 66 69 69 72 276 €8,463.97
T35 Jacques Kruyswijk -12 70 65 72 69 276 €8,463.97
T35 David Law -12 68 70 68 70 276 €8,463.97
T35 Joost Luiten -12 66 69 70 71 276 €8,463.97
T35 Martin Rohwer -12 68 68 71 69 276 €8,463.97
T35 Connor Syme -12 67 69 68 72 276 €8,463.97
T35 Santiago Tarrio -12 69 68 69 70 276 €8,463.97
T35 Fabrizio Zanotti -12 65 71 70 70 276 €8,463.97
T47 Jazz Janewattananond -11 66 66 71 74 277 €5,494.20
T47 Maximilian Kieffer -11 68 69 70 70 277 €5,494.20
T47 Shaun Norris -11 65 69 74 69 277 €5,494.20
T47 Richie Ramsay -11 66 68 72 71 277 €5,494.20
T47 Jake Redman -11 68 69 73 67 277 €5,494.20
T47 Jayden Schaper -11 69 66 70 72 277 €5,494.20
T47 Neil Schietekat -11 65 72 69 71 277 €5,494.20
T47 Matti Schmid -11 69 67 69 72 277 €5,494.20
T47 Jj Senekal -11 65 67 75 70 277 €5,494.20
T47 Sebastian Soderberg -11 67 69 69 72 277 €5,494.20
T57 Alejandro Cañizares -10 66 72 67 73 278 €4,158.14
T57 Thomas Detry -10 68 70 71 69 278 €4,158.14
T57 Hurly Long -10 69 66 69 74 278 €4,158.14
T57 Bernd Wiesberger -10 69 69 70 70 278 €4,158.14
T61 Ewen Ferguson -9 68 67 67 77 279 €3,612.81
T61 Michael G Palmer -9 73 65 71 70 279 €3,612.81
T61 Andy Sullivan -9 67 69 74 69 279 €3,612.81
T61 Nicolai Von Dellingshausen -9 64 71 70 74 279 €3,612.81
T65 Lucas Bjerregaard -8 68 68 76 68 280 €2,804.55
T65 Ruan Conradie -8 70 65 74 71 280 €2,804.55
T65 Joachim B. Hansen -8 70 67 71 72 280 €2,804.55
T65 Zander Lombard -8 71 66 69 74 280 €2,804.55
T65 Rourke Van Der Spuy -8 70 68 72 70 280 €2,804.55
T65 Jaco Van Zyl -8 69 68 74 69 280 €2,804.55
T65 Mj Viljoen -8 68 70 70 72 280 €2,804.55
T72 Louis Albertse -7 67 67 74 73 281 €2,040.49
T72 Jason Scrivener -7 66 72 72 71 281 €2,040.49
T74 James Hart Du Preez -6 67 71 68 76 282 €2,034.49
T74 Kalle Samooja -6 68 70 71 73 282 €2,034.49
T76 Maverick Antcliff -5 70 67 74 72 283 €2,025.49
T76 Wil Besseling -5 71 66 75 71 283 €2,025.49
T76 James Morrison -5 69 67 73 74 283 €2,025.49
T76 Dylan Naidoo -5 69 68 73 73 283 €2,025.49

