2022 MyGolfLife Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 MyGolfLife Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Pablo Larrazabal, who earned the big DP World Tour win at Pecanwood Golf and Country Club in Hartbeespoort, South Africa.
In the final round, Larrazabal shot 5-under 67 to find himself in a playoff with Adri Arnaus of Spain and Jordan Smith of England.
On the first playoff hole, all three players hit their approach shots close, but Arnaus was the only player to miss birdie and was eliminated.
They again played 18 for the second playoff hole, and Smith was unable to replicate the first-hole success, making bogey to Larrazabal's winning birdie.
Larrazabal won the $250,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.
MyGolfLife Open recap notes
Larrazabal earned 19 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, but the points are critical for Larrazabal.
There was a cut this week, with 80 players finishing the event in the sixth completed event of the season.
Larrazabal earns 335 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win, getting off to a great start in the season-long points race.
The 2022 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Steyn City Championship in South Africa.
2022 MyGolfLife Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO E
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Pablo Larrazábal
|-22
|63
|65
|71
|67
|266
|€231,765.16
|T2
|Adri Arnaus
|-22
|70
|65
|64
|67
|266
|€117,927.57
|T2
|Jordan Smith
|-22
|68
|65
|68
|65
|266
|€117,927.57
|4
|George Coetzee
|-21
|68
|66
|69
|64
|267
|€68,166.22
|5
|Richard Sterne
|-20
|64
|65
|70
|69
|268
|€57,804.96
|T6
|Hennie Du Plessis
|-19
|62
|65
|70
|72
|269
|€40,899.74
|T6
|Nacho Elvira
|-19
|62
|66
|71
|70
|269
|€40,899.74
|T6
|Ross Fisher
|-19
|62
|70
|69
|68
|269
|€40,899.74
|T9
|Romain Langasque
|-18
|70
|65
|67
|68
|270
|€28,902.48
|T9
|Thriston Lawrence
|-18
|66
|67
|71
|66
|270
|€28,902.48
|T11
|Marcus Armitage
|-17
|66
|67
|69
|69
|271
|€22,835.69
|T11
|Oliver Bekker
|-17
|66
|69
|69
|67
|271
|€22,835.69
|T11
|Trevor Fisher Jnr
|-17
|65
|67
|71
|68
|271
|€22,835.69
|T11
|Tristen Strydom
|-17
|62
|66
|74
|69
|271
|€22,835.69
|T15
|Julien Brun
|-16
|66
|68
|67
|71
|272
|€19,222.88
|T15
|Keenan Davidse
|-16
|65
|69
|69
|69
|272
|€19,222.88
|T15
|Matthieu Pavon
|-16
|67
|68
|73
|64
|272
|€19,222.88
|T18
|Dean Burmester
|-15
|65
|68
|72
|68
|273
|€16,414.43
|T18
|Louis De Jager
|-15
|68
|70
|67
|68
|273
|€16,414.43
|T18
|Scott Jamieson
|-15
|68
|70
|68
|67
|273
|€16,414.43
|T18
|Francesco Laporta
|-15
|67
|67
|73
|66
|273
|€16,414.43
|T18
|Brandon Stone
|-15
|66
|66
|71
|70
|273
|€16,414.43
|T23
|Steven Brown
|-14
|67
|71
|68
|68
|274
|€14,178.57
|T23
|Laurie Canter
|-14
|65
|67
|74
|68
|274
|€14,178.57
|T23
|Justin Harding
|-14
|66
|69
|70
|69
|274
|€14,178.57
|T23
|Jc Ritchie
|-14
|64
|70
|70
|70
|274
|€14,178.57
|T23
|Ashun Wu
|-14
|67
|68
|67
|72
|274
|€14,178.57
|T28
|Richard Bland
|-13
|69
|66
|70
|70
|275
|€11,724.59
|T28
|Jorge Campillo
|-13
|65
|72
|69
|69
|275
|€11,724.59
|T28
|Aaron Cockerill
|-13
|65
|66
|74
|70
|275
|€11,724.59
|T28
|Grant Forrest
|-13
|69
|68
|68
|70
|275
|€11,724.59
|T28
|Jbe Kruger
|-13
|67
|69
|65
|74
|275
|€11,724.59
|T28
|Adrian Meronk
|-13
|68
|67
|70
|70
|275
|€11,724.59
|T28
|Antoine Rozner
|-13
|68
|70
|68
|69
|275
|€11,724.59
|T35
|Luke Brown
|-12
|70
|66
|69
|71
|276
|€8,463.97
|T35
|Stephen Ferreira
|-12
|70
|68
|68
|70
|276
|€8,463.97
|T35
|Darren Fichardt
|-12
|66
|67
|68
|75
|276
|€8,463.97
|T35
|Daniel Gavins
|-12
|70
|66
|73
|67
|276
|€8,463.97
|T35
|Masahiro Kawamura
|-12
|66
|69
|69
|72
|276
|€8,463.97
|T35
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|-12
|70
|65
|72
|69
|276
|€8,463.97
|T35
|David Law
|-12
|68
|70
|68
|70
|276
|€8,463.97
|T35
|Joost Luiten
|-12
|66
|69
|70
|71
|276
|€8,463.97
|T35
|Martin Rohwer
|-12
|68
|68
|71
|69
|276
|€8,463.97
|T35
|Connor Syme
|-12
|67
|69
|68
|72
|276
|€8,463.97
|T35
|Santiago Tarrio
|-12
|69
|68
|69
|70
|276
|€8,463.97
|T35
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|-12
|65
|71
|70
|70
|276
|€8,463.97
|T47
|Jazz Janewattananond
|-11
|66
|66
|71
|74
|277
|€5,494.20
|T47
|Maximilian Kieffer
|-11
|68
|69
|70
|70
|277
|€5,494.20
|T47
|Shaun Norris
|-11
|65
|69
|74
|69
|277
|€5,494.20
|T47
|Richie Ramsay
|-11
|66
|68
|72
|71
|277
|€5,494.20
|T47
|Jake Redman
|-11
|68
|69
|73
|67
|277
|€5,494.20
|T47
|Jayden Schaper
|-11
|69
|66
|70
|72
|277
|€5,494.20
|T47
|Neil Schietekat
|-11
|65
|72
|69
|71
|277
|€5,494.20
|T47
|Matti Schmid
|-11
|69
|67
|69
|72
|277
|€5,494.20
|T47
|Jj Senekal
|-11
|65
|67
|75
|70
|277
|€5,494.20
|T47
|Sebastian Soderberg
|-11
|67
|69
|69
|72
|277
|€5,494.20
|T57
|Alejandro Cañizares
|-10
|66
|72
|67
|73
|278
|€4,158.14
|T57
|Thomas Detry
|-10
|68
|70
|71
|69
|278
|€4,158.14
|T57
|Hurly Long
|-10
|69
|66
|69
|74
|278
|€4,158.14
|T57
|Bernd Wiesberger
|-10
|69
|69
|70
|70
|278
|€4,158.14
|T61
|Ewen Ferguson
|-9
|68
|67
|67
|77
|279
|€3,612.81
|T61
|Michael G Palmer
|-9
|73
|65
|71
|70
|279
|€3,612.81
|T61
|Andy Sullivan
|-9
|67
|69
|74
|69
|279
|€3,612.81
|T61
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|-9
|64
|71
|70
|74
|279
|€3,612.81
|T65
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|-8
|68
|68
|76
|68
|280
|€2,804.55
|T65
|Ruan Conradie
|-8
|70
|65
|74
|71
|280
|€2,804.55
|T65
|Joachim B. Hansen
|-8
|70
|67
|71
|72
|280
|€2,804.55
|T65
|Zander Lombard
|-8
|71
|66
|69
|74
|280
|€2,804.55
|T65
|Rourke Van Der Spuy
|-8
|70
|68
|72
|70
|280
|€2,804.55
|T65
|Jaco Van Zyl
|-8
|69
|68
|74
|69
|280
|€2,804.55
|T65
|Mj Viljoen
|-8
|68
|70
|70
|72
|280
|€2,804.55
|T72
|Louis Albertse
|-7
|67
|67
|74
|73
|281
|€2,040.49
|T72
|Jason Scrivener
|-7
|66
|72
|72
|71
|281
|€2,040.49
|T74
|James Hart Du Preez
|-6
|67
|71
|68
|76
|282
|€2,034.49
|T74
|Kalle Samooja
|-6
|68
|70
|71
|73
|282
|€2,034.49
|T76
|Maverick Antcliff
|-5
|70
|67
|74
|72
|283
|€2,025.49
|T76
|Wil Besseling
|-5
|71
|66
|75
|71
|283
|€2,025.49
|T76
|James Morrison
|-5
|69
|67
|73
|74
|283
|€2,025.49
|T76
|Dylan Naidoo
|-5
|69
|68
|73
|73
|283
|€2,025.49