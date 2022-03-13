2022 MyGolfLife Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 MyGolfLife Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Pablo Larrazabal, who earned the big DP World Tour win at Pecanwood Golf and Country Club in Hartbeespoort, South Africa.

In the final round, Larrazabal shot 5-under 67 to find himself in a playoff with Adri Arnaus of Spain and Jordan Smith of England.

On the first playoff hole, all three players hit their approach shots close, but Arnaus was the only player to miss birdie and was eliminated.

They again played 18 for the second playoff hole, and Smith was unable to replicate the first-hole success, making bogey to Larrazabal's winning birdie.

Larrazabal won the $250,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.

MyGolfLife Open recap notes

Larrazabal earned 19 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, but the points are critical for Larrazabal.

There was a cut this week, with 80 players finishing the event in the sixth completed event of the season.

Larrazabal earns 335 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win, getting off to a great start in the season-long points race.

The 2022 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Steyn City Championship in South Africa.

2022 MyGolfLife Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

