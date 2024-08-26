2024 Tour Championship PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

Each week, we offer PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We continue our 2024 PGA Tour one-and-done picks this week with the 2024 Tour Championship, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have the Tour Championship, and we're back at East Lake. Not many leagues include the Tour Championship because of the starting strokes situation. However, if your league does include the Tour Championship, you're either going to pick a golfer with starting strokes or without. The suggestions with the strating strokes should be pretty obvious -- pick the guys at least -4 or better. The suggestions witout may not be as obvious.

2024 Tour Championship One and Done picks

Wyndham Clark: Wyndham is playing back into a better form and maybe at the best of times.

Keegan Bradley: Bradley won almost out of nowhere last week, and you probably didn't use him this year.

Hideki Matsuyama: If you didn't use Hideki yet, can you consider him healthy enough to chase for all four rounds?

Sam Burns: Burns has been brilliant in the playoffs, and he does his best putting work on Bermudagrass greens.

