2024 PGA Championship: Our expert picks, PGA Tour field rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2024 PGA Championship is the PGA Tour event this week, and we're back with our PGA Tour field rankings and expert picks for the tournament at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Ky.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're playing in a fantasy golf leagues, betting on golf, or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top PGA Tour golfers to watch this week from our 2024 PGA Championship rankings.

2024 PGA Championship Tournament preview

The PGA Championship is this week, and the PGA of America takes center stage with their major championship being played for the fourth time at Valhalla. The Nicklaus design has produced two world No. 1 winners in the last two times hosting, but our world No. 1 is in a unique situation this week.

2024 PGA Championship Tournament rankings: Top 10 teams

1. Scottie Scheffler: Scheffler has this position by default, but I don't think anyone has a clear idea of how his game will look.

2. Rory McIlroy: Rory won here 10 years ago, has two wins on the year and is smashing the ball off the tee.

3. Brooks Koepka: Koepka is a three-time winner of this event, and he won for the fourth time on LIV in his last start.

4. Ludvig Aberg: Aberg could be as high as No. 1 on this list, truly. However, the knee injury that forced him out of the Wells Fargo is a concern.

5. Xander Schauffele: Schauffele has been tremendous throughout the year, but he's also never won a major and has trouble closing out tournaments.

6. Max Homa: Homa notched that first major top-10 finish at the Open, then did better at the Masters. Why not even better at Valhalla?

7. Collin Morikawa: Morikawa doesn't care about the length of the course, and he seems to have great comfort again in his ballstriking.

8. Jon Rahm: Rahm hasn't won on LIV, but he's also never really looking like he can't win there. It's a weird space for him.

9. Wyndham Clark: Clark has been a big-game hunter kind of guy, outside of the Masters, but his Wells Fargo defense is certainly a concern.

10. Sahith Theegala: There are a number of contenders for this spot, which kind of tells you where golf is right now. But Theegala continues to evolve as a player in great ways.