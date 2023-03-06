2023 The Players Championship tee times and pairings: Round 1

The PGA Tour's best are competing in the Jacksonville area this week for the annual The Players Championship.
The 2023 The Players Championship format features a field of 144 professionals competing on the designated event that is the PGA Tour's flagship tournament. For the first two days, each tee time will be a threesome.
After the first two rounds, there will be a cut to the top 65 and ties among the pros for the final two rounds at TPC Sawgrass' Players Stadium Course.
The 2023 The Players Championship first round starts at 6:50 a.m. local time -- or 6:50 a.m. Eastern time -- with the first tee times of the day going off the first and 10th tees. First-round tee times run through 1:51 p.m. local time -- or 1:51 p.m. Eastern time -- with the final pairings of the day.
You can watch the 2023 The Players Championship first round on TV starting at 12 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.
Viewers can watch the 2023 The Players Championship live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 6:45 a.m. Eastern.
All times local and Eastern
Click header to sort
|TIME
|TEE
|PLAYERS
|6:50 a.m.
|1
|Robby Shelton, Austin Smotherman, Min Woo Lee
|7:01 a.m.
|1
|Kevin Streelman, Denny McCarthy, Matthew NeSmith
|7:12 a.m.
|1
|Byeong Hun An, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Doug Ghim
|7:23 a.m.
|1
|Michael Thompson, Brendon Todd, Keith Mitchell
|7:34 a.m.
|1
|Kevin Kisner, Nick Taylor, Corey Conners
|7:45 a.m.
|1
|Trey Mullinax, Cam Davis, Tyler Duncan
|7:56 a.m.
|1
|Adam Svensson, Joel Dahmen, Robert Streb
|8:07 a.m.
|1
|J.J. Spaun, Chad Ramey, Luke List
|8:18 a.m.
|1
|Russell Henley, Mackenzie Hughes, Brian Harman
|8:29 a.m.
|1
|Emiliano Grillo, Mark Hubbard, Matt Wallace
|8:40 a.m.
|1
|Nate Lashley, Troy Merritt, Kelly Kraft
|8:51 a.m.
|1
|Aaron Baddeley, David Lingmerth, Ben Martin
|12:01 p.m.
|1
|Andrew Putnam, Maverick McNealy, Doc Redman
|12:12 p.m.
|1
|Beau Hossler, Adam Schenk, Stephan Jaeger
|12:23 p.m.
|1
|Lucas Herbert, Aaron Wise, Jason Day
|12:34 p.m.
|1
|Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry
|12:45 p.m.
|1
|Kurt Kitayama, Will Zalatoris, Xander Schauffele
|12:56 p.m.
|1
|Max Homa, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth
|1:07 p.m.
|1
|Sam Burns, Cameron Young, Sahith Theegala
|1:18 p.m.
|1
|Chris Kirk, Seamus Power, Keegan Bradley
|1:29 p.m.
|1
|Sam Ryder, Davis Riley, Taylor Moore
|1:40 p.m.
|1
|Alex Noren, Thomas Detry, Max McGreevy
|1:51 p.m.
|1
|Joseph Bramlett, Justin Suh, Andrew Novak
|11:50 a.m.
|1
|Kevin Tway, Russell Knox, Chesson Hadley
|6:50 a.m.
|10
|Danny Willett, Brandon Wu, Davis Thompson
|7:01 a.m.
|10
|Adam Long, Hayden Buckley, Taylor Montgomery
|7:12 a.m.
|10
|Tommy Fleetwood, Taylor Pendrith, Callum Tarren
|7:23 a.m.
|10
|Si Woo Kim, Webb Simpson, Tyrrell Hatton
|7:34 a.m.
|10
|Tony Finau, Tom Kim, Patrick Cantlay
|7:45 a.m.
|10
|Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott, Rickie Fowler
|7:56 a.m.
|10
|Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy
|8:07 a.m.
|10
|Justin Rose, Billy Horschel, Hideki Matsuyama
|8:18 a.m.
|10
|Nico Echavarria, Sungjae Im, Harris English
|8:29 a.m.
|10
|Jhonattan Vegas, Peter Malnati, Ryan Fox
|8:40 a.m.
|10
|Adam Hadwin, Patrick Rodgers, Greyson Sigg
|8:51 a.m.
|10
|Nick Hardy, Eric Cole, Harrison Endycott
|11:50 a.m.
|10
|David Lipsky, S.H. Kim, Tyson Alexander
|12:01 p.m.
|10
|Kramer Hickok, Lee Hodges, Will Gordon
|12:12 p.m.
|10
|Ben Griffin, Matthias Schwab, Justin Lower
|12:23 p.m.
|10
|Sepp Straka, Garrick Higgo, Stewart Cink
|12:34 p.m.
|10
|Chez Reavie, Tom Hoge, Francesco Molinari
|12:45 p.m.
|10
|J.T. Poston, Lucas Glover, Matt Kuchar
|12:56 p.m.
|10
|K.H. Lee, Martin Laird, Gary Woodland
|1:07 p.m.
|10
|Ryan Brehm, Lanto Griffin, Scott Stallings
|1:18 p.m.
|10
|Ryan Palmer, Patton Kizzire, Alex Smalley
|1:29 p.m.
|10
|Dylan Frittelli, Jerry Kelly, Wyndham Clark
|1:40 p.m.
|10
|Scott Piercy, James Hahn, Nick Watney
|1:51 p.m.
|10
|Aaron Rai, Dylan Wu, Erik Barnes