2023 The Players Championship tee times and pairings: Round 2

The PGA Tour's best are competing in the Jacksonville area this week for the annual The Players Championship.

The 2023 The Players Championship format features a field of 144 professionals competing on the designated event that is the PGA Tour's flagship tournament. For the first two days, each tee time will be a threesome.

After the first two rounds, there will be a cut to the top 65 and ties among the pros for the final two rounds at TPC Sawgrass' Players Stadium Course.

The 2023 The Players Championship second round starts at 6:50 a.m. local time -- or 6:50 a.m. Eastern time -- with the first tee times of the day going off the first and 10th tees. Second-round tee times run through 1:51 p.m. local time -- or 1:51 p.m. Eastern time -- with the final pairings of the day.

2023 The Players Championship tee times: Round 1

2023 The Players Championship Friday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule

You can watch the 2023 The Players Championship second round on TV starting at 12 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.

Viewers can watch the 2023 The Players Championship live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 6:45 a.m. Eastern.

All times local and Eastern

