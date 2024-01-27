2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field: Players, rankings
PGA Tour

2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field: Players, rankings

01/27/2024
Golf News Net
A picture of golfer Rory McIlroy DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 29: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland tees off on the 8th hole during the Third Round on Day Four of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on January 29, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this FedEx Cup event, played at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif., from Feb. 1-4, 2024.

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Max Homa, Viktor Hovland and more.

This is set to be an 80-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the fifth tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with this being the first mainland United States Signature event of the year. Players get into this tournament based on finishing in the FedEx Cup top 50 from last season, winners so far this season, the FedEx Cup Fall Top 10, the top 10 players this season in the FedEx Cup standings and the top five players in FedEx Cup points from the last three events.

The field will be finalized after the Farmers Insurance Open. This is the current projected field.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday though Sunday. A pro-am component will still be part of the tournament but will only be held for the first two days, with Spyglass Hill being the second course for the weekday field. There will be no cut for the professional players, who will play on their own on the weekend.

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am alternate list has already been set, with Hayden Buckley and Matthew NeSmith being the first two players on the list. Justin Rose is the defending champion.

The field will be playing for a $20 million purse, with 42 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field

PLAYER
Ludvig Åberg
Byeong Hun An
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Keegan Bradley
Sam Burns
Patrick Cantlay
Wyndham Clark
Eric Cole
Corey Conners
Cam Davis
Jason Day
Thomas Detry
Nick Dunlap
Harris English
Tony Finau
Matt Fitzpatrick
Tommy Fleetwood
Rickie Fowler
Lucas Glover
Ben Griffin
Emiliano Grillo
Adam Hadwin
Nick Hardy
Brian Harman
Tyrrell Hatton
Russell Henley
Lee Hodges
Tom Hoge
Nicolai Højgaard
Max Homa
Beau Hossler
Viktor Hovland
Mark Hubbard
Mackenzie Hughes
Sungjae Im
Stephan Jaeger
S.H. Kim
Si Woo Kim
Tom Kim
Chris Kirk
Kurt Kitayama
Matt Kuchar
Luke List
Peter Malnati
Hideki Matsuyama
Denny McCarthy
Rory McIlroy
Maverick McNealy
Keith Mitchell
Taylor Montgomery
Taylor Moore
Collin Morikawa
Grayson Murray
Alex Noren
J.T. Poston
Seamus Power
Andrew Putnam
Davis Riley
Patrick Rodgers
Justin Rose
Sam Ryder
Xander Schauffele
Scottie Scheffler
Adam Schenk
Adam Scott
Webb Simpson
Alex Smalley
J.J. Spaun
Jordan Spieth
Sepp Straka
Adam Svensson
Nick Taylor
Sahith Theegala
Justin Thomas
Brendon Todd
Erik van Rooyen
Brandon Wu
Cameron Young
Kevin Yu
Carl Yuan

Top 50 players in 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field

RANK PLAYER
1 Scottie Scheffler
2 Rory McIlroy
4 Viktor Hovland
5 Xander Schauffele
6 Patrick Cantlay
7 Max Homa
8 Matt Fitzpatrick
9 Brian Harman
10 Wyndham Clark
11 Tommy Fleetwood
12 Collin Morikawa
13 Keegan Bradley
14 Jordan Spieth
15 Tom Kim
16 Tyrrell Hatton
17 Sepp Straka
18 Jason Day
19 Sahith Theegala
21 Cameron Young
22 Sam Burns
23 Justin Thomas
24 Russell Henley
25 Chris Kirk
26 Tony Finau
27 Rickie Fowler
28 Sungjae Im
29 Ludvig Åberg
31 Lucas Glover
33 Kurt Kitayama
34 J.T. Poston
35 Emiliano Grillo
37 Harris English
38 Eric Cole
40 Denny McCarthy
41 Byeong Hun An
42 Corey Conners
43 Justin Rose
45 Cam Davis
46 Adam Hadwin
47 Si Woo Kim
49 Adam Scott
50 Grayson Murray

