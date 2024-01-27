2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field: Players, rankings

The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this FedEx Cup event, played at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif., from Feb. 1-4, 2024.

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Max Homa, Viktor Hovland and more.

This is set to be an 80-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the fifth tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with this being the first mainland United States Signature event of the year. Players get into this tournament based on finishing in the FedEx Cup top 50 from last season, winners so far this season, the FedEx Cup Fall Top 10, the top 10 players this season in the FedEx Cup standings and the top five players in FedEx Cup points from the last three events.

The field will be finalized after the Farmers Insurance Open. This is the current projected field.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday though Sunday. A pro-am component will still be part of the tournament but will only be held for the first two days, with Spyglass Hill being the second course for the weekday field. There will be no cut for the professional players, who will play on their own on the weekend.

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am alternate list has already been set, with Hayden Buckley and Matthew NeSmith being the first two players on the list. Justin Rose is the defending champion.

The field will be playing for a $20 million purse, with 42 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field

Top 50 players in 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field