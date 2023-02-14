2023 The Genesis Invitational tee times and pairings: Round 1

The PGA Tour's best are competing in the Los Angeles area this week for the annual The Genesis Invitational.
The 2023 The Genesis Invitational format features a field of 130 professionals competing in the first full-field designated event. For the first two days, each tee time will be a threesome (except two).
After the first two rounds, there will be a cut to the top 65 and ties among the pros for the final two rounds at Riviera Country Club.
The 2023 The Genesis Invitational first round starts at 6:40 a.m. local time -- or 9:40 a.m. Eastern time -- with the first tee times of the day going off the first and 10th tees. First-round tee times run through 1:10 p.m. local time -- or 4:10 p.m. Eastern time -- with the final pairings of the day.
2023 The Genesis Invitational tee times: Round 2
2023 The Genesis Invitational Thursday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule
You can watch the 2023 The Genesis Invitational first round on TV starting at 4 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.
Viewers can watch the 2023 The Genesis Invitational live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 9:30 a.m. Eastern.
2023 The Genesis Invitational tee times for Round 1
All times local; add three hours for Eastern
Click header to sort
|TIME
|TEE
|PLAYERS
|6:40 a.m.
|1
|Russell Knox, Nick Watney, Thomas Detry
|6:51 a.m.
|1
|Peter Malnati, Doc Redman, Kramer Hickok
|7:02 a.m.
|1
|James Hahn, Danny Lee, Ben Taylor
|7:13 a.m.
|1
|Mackenzie Hughes, Tom Hoge, Luke Donald
|7:24 a.m.
|1
|Keegan Bradley, Martin Laird, Lanto Griffin
|7:35 a.m.
|1
|Chez Reavie, Robert Streb, Gary Woodland
|7:46 a.m.
|1
|Stewart Cink, Brendon Todd, Francesco Molinari
|7:57 a.m.
|1
|J.T. Poston, Rickie Fowler, Matt Kuchar
|8:08 a.m.
|1
|Adam Svensson, Joel Dahmen, Brian Harman
|8:19 a.m.
|1
|Brendan Steele, David Lipsky, Lee Hodges
|8:30 a.m.
|1
|Nick Hardy, Adrian Meronk, Marcus Byrd
|11:20 a.m.
|1
|Kevin Tway, Alex Noren, Matthew NeSmith
|11:31 a.m.
|1
|Keith Mitchell, Chesson Hadley, Greyson Sigg
|11:42 a.m.
|1
|Troy Merritt, Scott Piercy, Matt Wallace
|11:53 a.m.
|1
|Si Woo Kim, Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Taylor
|12:04 p.m.
|1
|Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods
|12:15 p.m.
|1
|Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa
|12:26 p.m.
|1
|Justin Rose, Hideki Matsuyama, Shane Lowry
|12:37 p.m.
|1
|Sam Burns, K.H. Lee, Cameron Young
|12:48 p.m.
|1
|Jhonattan Vegas, Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Schenk
|12:59 p.m.
|1
|Adam Long, Denny McCarthy, Sahith Theegala
|1:10 p.m.
|1
|Davis Thompson, S.H. Kim, Justin Suh
|6:40 a.m.
|10
|Kevin Streelman, Kelly Kraft, Taylor Montgomery
|6:51 a.m.
|10
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Hayden Buckley, Taylor Moore
|7:02 a.m.
|10
|Danny Willett, Callum Tarren, Matthias Schwab
|7:13 a.m.
|10
|Sepp Straka, Sungjae Im, Jason Day
|7:24 a.m.
|10
|Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland
|7:35 a.m.
|10
|Tony Finau, Billy Horschel, Adam Scott
|7:46 a.m.
|10
|Max Homa, Tom Kim, Xander Schauffele
|7:57 a.m.
|10
|Will Zalatoris, Cameron Champ, J.B. Holmes
|8:08 a.m.
|10
|Dylan Frittelli, Beau Hossler, Wyndham Clark
|8:19 a.m.
|10
|Patton Kizzire, Kurt Kitayama, Stephan Jaeger
|8:30 a.m.
|10
|Aaron Rai, Keita Nakajima
|11:20 a.m.
|10
|Corey Conners, Emiliano Grillo, Justin Lower
|11:31 a.m.
|10
|Adam Hadwin, Scott Stallings, Max McGreevy
|11:42 a.m.
|10
|Nate Lashley, Alex Smalley, Austin Smotherman
|11:53 a.m.
|10
|Luke List, Kevin Kisner, Cam Davis
|12:04 p.m.
|10
|Russell Henley, Ryan Brehm, Tyler Duncan
|12:15 p.m.
|10
|Seamus Power, Chad Ramey, Lucas Glover
|12:26 p.m.
|10
|Trey Mullinax, Lucas Herbert, Harris English
|12:37 p.m.
|10
|J.J. Spaun, Michael Thompson, Tyrrell Hatton
|12:48 p.m.
|10
|Patrick Rodgers, Mark Hubbard, Doug Ghim
|12:59 p.m.
|10
|Andrew Putnam, Sam Ryder, Brandon Wu
|1:10 p.m.
|10
|Yeongsu Kim, Jack Wall -a