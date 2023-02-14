2023 The Genesis Invitational tee times and pairings: Round 1
2023 The Genesis Invitational tee times and pairings: Round 1

02/14/2023
Golf News Net
A picture of golfer Tiger Woods Tiger Woods tees off on the 17th hole during the first round at the 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club (West Course) in Mamaroneck, N.Y. on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. (Darren Carroll/USGA)


The PGA Tour's best are competing in the Los Angeles area this week for the annual The Genesis Invitational.

The 2023 The Genesis Invitational format features a field of 130 professionals competing in the first full-field designated event. For the first two days, each tee time will be a threesome (except two).

After the first two rounds, there will be a cut to the top 65 and ties among the pros for the final two rounds at Riviera Country Club.

The 2023 The Genesis Invitational first round starts at 6:40 a.m. local time -- or 9:40 a.m. Eastern time -- with the first tee times of the day going off the first and 10th tees. First-round tee times run through 1:10 p.m. local time -- or 4:10 p.m. Eastern time -- with the final pairings of the day.

You can watch the 2023 The Genesis Invitational first round on TV starting at 4 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.

Viewers can watch the 2023 The Genesis Invitational live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 9:30 a.m. Eastern.

2023 The Genesis Invitational tee times for Round 1

All times local; add three hours for Eastern

Click header to sort

TIME TEE PLAYERS
6:40 a.m. 1 Russell Knox, Nick Watney, Thomas Detry
6:51 a.m. 1 Peter Malnati, Doc Redman, Kramer Hickok
7:02 a.m. 1 James Hahn, Danny Lee, Ben Taylor
7:13 a.m. 1 Mackenzie Hughes, Tom Hoge, Luke Donald
7:24 a.m. 1 Keegan Bradley, Martin Laird, Lanto Griffin
7:35 a.m. 1 Chez Reavie, Robert Streb, Gary Woodland
7:46 a.m. 1 Stewart Cink, Brendon Todd, Francesco Molinari
7:57 a.m. 1 J.T. Poston, Rickie Fowler, Matt Kuchar
8:08 a.m. 1 Adam Svensson, Joel Dahmen, Brian Harman
8:19 a.m. 1 Brendan Steele, David Lipsky, Lee Hodges
8:30 a.m. 1 Nick Hardy, Adrian Meronk, Marcus Byrd
11:20 a.m. 1 Kevin Tway, Alex Noren, Matthew NeSmith
11:31 a.m. 1 Keith Mitchell, Chesson Hadley, Greyson Sigg
11:42 a.m. 1 Troy Merritt, Scott Piercy, Matt Wallace
11:53 a.m. 1 Si Woo Kim, Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Taylor
12:04 p.m. 1 Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods
12:15 p.m. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa
12:26 p.m. 1 Justin Rose, Hideki Matsuyama, Shane Lowry
12:37 p.m. 1 Sam Burns, K.H. Lee, Cameron Young
12:48 p.m. 1 Jhonattan Vegas, Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Schenk
12:59 p.m. 1 Adam Long, Denny McCarthy, Sahith Theegala
1:10 p.m. 1 Davis Thompson, S.H. Kim, Justin Suh
6:40 a.m. 10 Kevin Streelman, Kelly Kraft, Taylor Montgomery
6:51 a.m. 10 Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Hayden Buckley, Taylor Moore
7:02 a.m. 10 Danny Willett, Callum Tarren, Matthias Schwab
7:13 a.m. 10 Sepp Straka, Sungjae Im, Jason Day
7:24 a.m. 10 Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland
7:35 a.m. 10 Tony Finau, Billy Horschel, Adam Scott
7:46 a.m. 10 Max Homa, Tom Kim, Xander Schauffele
7:57 a.m. 10 Will Zalatoris, Cameron Champ, J.B. Holmes
8:08 a.m. 10 Dylan Frittelli, Beau Hossler, Wyndham Clark
8:19 a.m. 10 Patton Kizzire, Kurt Kitayama, Stephan Jaeger
8:30 a.m. 10 Aaron Rai, Keita Nakajima
11:20 a.m. 10 Corey Conners, Emiliano Grillo, Justin Lower
11:31 a.m. 10 Adam Hadwin, Scott Stallings, Max McGreevy
11:42 a.m. 10 Nate Lashley, Alex Smalley, Austin Smotherman
11:53 a.m. 10 Luke List, Kevin Kisner, Cam Davis
12:04 p.m. 10 Russell Henley, Ryan Brehm, Tyler Duncan
12:15 p.m. 10 Seamus Power, Chad Ramey, Lucas Glover
12:26 p.m. 10 Trey Mullinax, Lucas Herbert, Harris English
12:37 p.m. 10 J.J. Spaun, Michael Thompson, Tyrrell Hatton
12:48 p.m. 10 Patrick Rodgers, Mark Hubbard, Doug Ghim
12:59 p.m. 10 Andrew Putnam, Sam Ryder, Brandon Wu
1:10 p.m. 10 Yeongsu Kim, Jack Wall -a

