2023 The Genesis Invitational tee times and pairings: Round 2
PGA Tour

02/14/2023
Golf News Net
A picture of golfer Justin Thomas


The PGA Tour's best are competing in the Los Angeles area this week for the annual The Genesis Invitational.

The 2023 The Genesis Invitational format features a field of 130 professionals competing in the first full-field designated event. For the first two days, each tee time will be a threesome (except two).

After the first two rounds, there will be a cut to the top 65 and ties among the pros for the final two rounds at Riviera Country Club.

The 2023 The Genesis Invitational second round starts at 6:40 a.m. local time -- or 9:40 a.m. Eastern time -- with the first tee times of the day going off the first and 10th tees. Second-round tee times run through 1:10 p.m. local time -- or 4:10 p.m. Eastern time -- with the final pairings of the day.

You can watch the 2023 The Genesis Invitational second round on TV starting at 4 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.

Viewers can watch the 2023 The Genesis Invitational live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 9:30 a.m. Eastern.

2023 The Genesis Invitational tee times for Round 2

All times local; add three hours for Eastern

TIME TEE PLAYERS
6:40 a.m. 1 Corey Conners, Emiliano Grillo, Justin Lower
6:51 a.m. 1 Adam Hadwin, Scott Stallings, Max McGreevy
7:02 a.m. 1 Nate Lashley, Alex Smalley, Austin Smotherman
7:13 a.m. 1 Luke List, Kevin Kisner, Cam Davis
7:24 a.m. 1 Russell Henley, Ryan Brehm, Tyler Duncan
7:35 a.m. 1 Seamus Power, Chad Ramey, Lucas Glover
7:46 a.m. 1 Trey Mullinax, Lucas Herbert, Harris English
7:57 a.m. 1 J.J. Spaun, Michael Thompson, Tyrrell Hatton
8:08 a.m. 1 Patrick Rodgers, Mark Hubbard, Doug Ghim
8:19 a.m. 1 Andrew Putnam, Sam Ryder, Brandon Wu
8:30 a.m. 1 Yeongsu Kim, Jack Wall -a
11:20 a.m. 1 Kevin Streelman, Kelly Kraft, Taylor Montgomery
11:31 a.m. 1 Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Hayden Buckley, Taylor Moore
11:42 a.m. 1 Danny Willett, Callum Tarren, Matthias Schwab
11:53 a.m. 1 Sepp Straka, Sungjae Im, Jason Day
12:04 p.m. 1 Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland
12:15 p.m. 1 Tony Finau, Billy Horschel, Adam Scott
12:26 p.m. 1 Max Homa, Tom Kim, Xander Schauffele
12:37 p.m. 1 Will Zalatoris, Cameron Champ, J.B. Holmes
12:48 p.m. 1 Dylan Frittelli, Beau Hossler, Wyndham Clark
12:59 p.m. 1 Patton Kizzire, Kurt Kitayama, Stephan Jaeger
1:10 p.m. 1 Aaron Rai, Keita Nakajima
