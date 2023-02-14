2023 The Genesis Invitational tee times and pairings: Round 2

The PGA Tour's best are competing in the Los Angeles area this week for the annual The Genesis Invitational.

The 2023 The Genesis Invitational format features a field of 130 professionals competing in the first full-field designated event. For the first two days, each tee time will be a threesome (except two).

After the first two rounds, there will be a cut to the top 65 and ties among the pros for the final two rounds at Riviera Country Club.

The 2023 The Genesis Invitational second round starts at 6:40 a.m. local time -- or 9:40 a.m. Eastern time -- with the first tee times of the day going off the first and 10th tees. Second-round tee times run through 1:10 p.m. local time -- or 4:10 p.m. Eastern time -- with the final pairings of the day.

2023 The Genesis Invitational Friday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule

You can watch the 2023 The Genesis Invitational second round on TV starting at 4 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.

Viewers can watch the 2023 The Genesis Invitational live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 9:30 a.m. Eastern.

All times local; add three hours for Eastern

