2023 The Genesis Invitational tee times and pairings: Round 2

The PGA Tour's best are competing in the Los Angeles area this week for the annual The Genesis Invitational.
The 2023 The Genesis Invitational format features a field of 130 professionals competing in the first full-field designated event. For the first two days, each tee time will be a threesome (except two).
After the first two rounds, there will be a cut to the top 65 and ties among the pros for the final two rounds at Riviera Country Club.
The 2023 The Genesis Invitational second round starts at 6:40 a.m. local time -- or 9:40 a.m. Eastern time -- with the first tee times of the day going off the first and 10th tees. Second-round tee times run through 1:10 p.m. local time -- or 4:10 p.m. Eastern time -- with the final pairings of the day.
2023 The Genesis Invitational tee times: Round 1
2023 The Genesis Invitational Friday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule
You can watch the 2023 The Genesis Invitational second round on TV starting at 4 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.
Viewers can watch the 2023 The Genesis Invitational live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 9:30 a.m. Eastern.
2023 The Genesis Invitational tee times for Round 2
All times local; add three hours for Eastern
Click header to sort
|TIME
|TEE
|PLAYERS
|6:40 a.m.
|1
|Corey Conners, Emiliano Grillo, Justin Lower
|6:51 a.m.
|1
|Adam Hadwin, Scott Stallings, Max McGreevy
|7:02 a.m.
|1
|Nate Lashley, Alex Smalley, Austin Smotherman
|7:13 a.m.
|1
|Luke List, Kevin Kisner, Cam Davis
|7:24 a.m.
|1
|Russell Henley, Ryan Brehm, Tyler Duncan
|7:35 a.m.
|1
|Seamus Power, Chad Ramey, Lucas Glover
|7:46 a.m.
|1
|Trey Mullinax, Lucas Herbert, Harris English
|7:57 a.m.
|1
|J.J. Spaun, Michael Thompson, Tyrrell Hatton
|8:08 a.m.
|1
|Patrick Rodgers, Mark Hubbard, Doug Ghim
|8:19 a.m.
|1
|Andrew Putnam, Sam Ryder, Brandon Wu
|8:30 a.m.
|1
|Yeongsu Kim, Jack Wall -a
|11:20 a.m.
|1
|Kevin Streelman, Kelly Kraft, Taylor Montgomery
|11:31 a.m.
|1
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Hayden Buckley, Taylor Moore
|11:42 a.m.
|1
|Danny Willett, Callum Tarren, Matthias Schwab
|11:53 a.m.
|1
|Sepp Straka, Sungjae Im, Jason Day
|12:04 p.m.
|1
|Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland
|12:15 p.m.
|1
|Tony Finau, Billy Horschel, Adam Scott
|12:26 p.m.
|1
|Max Homa, Tom Kim, Xander Schauffele
|12:37 p.m.
|1
|Will Zalatoris, Cameron Champ, J.B. Holmes
|12:48 p.m.
|1
|Dylan Frittelli, Beau Hossler, Wyndham Clark
|12:59 p.m.
|1
|Patton Kizzire, Kurt Kitayama, Stephan Jaeger
|1:10 p.m.
|1
|Aaron Rai, Keita Nakajima
