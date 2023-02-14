2023 The Genesis Invitational live streaming: How to watch online through PGA Tour Live, Golf Channel, Peacock

The 2023 The Genesis Invitational live streaming schedule features a field with some of the best golfers on the planet taking on the Riviera Country Club near Los Angeles, Calif., in the sixth 2023 event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule.

How to watch 2023 The Genesis Invitational live streaming

With 2023 The Genesis Invitational live streams from Golf Channel, CBS and PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ in their apps and websites, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the action.

You can watch the 2023 The Genesis Invitational online starting on Thursday in the United States, as Golf Channel and NBC Sports have their live streams for all four days of the tournament at Riviera.

There will be 130 players in the field, competing for an opportunity to win the The Genesis Invitational.

2023 The Genesis Invitational streaming websites and apps

All four days of the event will stream live online on Golf Channel, through their website and the NBC Sports app, with four hours of coverage during the first two days and two hours of coverage for the final two days. All coverage is available through Peacock, the NBC Sports apps and on NBCSports.com if you have a subscription to Golf Channel. Golf Channel can be watched online without a cable subscription through FuboTV, YouTube TV and other services.

CBS has coverage on Saturday and Sunday, with coverage until 6:30 p.m. or 7 p.m. Eastern each night. That coverage is available on CBSSports.com and Paramount Plus, which requires a subscription.

Separate from online streams of TV coverage, PGA Tour Live offers exclusive, unique live streams of coverage before the TV broadcast. PGA Tour Live which can be accessed with an ESPN+ subscription.

2023 The Genesis Invitational streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, Feb. 15

PGA Tour Live on ESPN+: 9:30 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 4-8 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 16

PGA Tour Live on ESPN+: 9:30 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 4-8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 17

PGA Tour Live on ESPN+: 12-7 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 1-3 p.m.

CBS broadcast: 3-7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 18