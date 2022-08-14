2022 BMW Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2022 BMW Championship field is set with the with the conclusion of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which determined the 70 players who qualify for the second leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs.
The BMW Championship field is headlined by Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy. This is the second event of the PGA Tour FedEx Cup playoffs, with the top 30 in points after the BMW Championship moving on to the next leg of the three-event series, the Tour Championship in Atlanta.
Four players -- Lucas Glover, Adam Scott, Andrew Putnam and Wyndham Clark -- played their way into the top 70 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
This is set to be a 70-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 47th tournament of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the 47th event in the 2022 portion of the 2021-2022 season. This is the second event of three in the FedEx Cup playoffs.
Eligible players skipping the event are not replaced in the field. Players who are suspended from the PGA Tour but would have otherwise qualified are not in the field, replaced by the next eligible players in the rankings.
We do not have Monday open qualifiers for this event, played at Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Dela.
The field will be playing for a $15 million purse, with 36 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 BMW Championship field
|RANKING
|PLAYER
|1
|Will Zalatoris
|2
|Scottie Scheffler
|3
|Cameron Smith
|4
|Sam Burns
|5
|Tony Finau
|6
|Xander Schauffele
|7
|Patrick Cantlay
|8
|Sepp Straka
|9
|Rory McIlroy
|10
|Justin Thomas
|11
|Sungjae Im
|12
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|13
|Cameron Young
|14
|Jon Rahm
|15
|Hideki Matsuyama
|16
|Max Homa
|17
|Jordan Spieth
|18
|Viktor Hovland
|19
|Joaquin Niemann
|20
|Collin Morikawa
|21
|Tom Hoge
|22
|Billy Horschel
|23
|Brian Harman
|24
|J.T. Poston
|25
|Joohyung Kim
|26
|Davis Riley
|27
|Sahith Theegala
|28
|Kevin Kisner
|29
|Corey Conners
|30
|J.J. Spaun
|31
|Aaron Wise
|32
|Maverick McNealy
|33
|K.H. Lee
|34
|Lucas Glover
|35
|Denny McCarthy
|36
|Seamus Power
|37
|Shane Lowry
|38
|Keith Mitchell
|39
|Cameron Tringale
|40
|Trey Mullinax
|41
|Mito Pereira
|42
|Luke List
|43
|Russell Henley
|44
|Keegan Bradley
|45
|Adam Scott
|46
|Scott Stallings
|47
|Andrew Putnam
|48
|Kurt Kitayama
|49
|Sebastián Muñoz
|50
|Tyrrell Hatton
|51
|Cam Davis
|52
|Mackenzie Hughes
|53
|Si Woo Kim
|54
|Lucas Herbert
|55
|Emiliano Grillo
|56
|Tommy Fleetwood
|57
|Troy Merritt
|58
|Chez Reavie
|59
|Adam Hadwin
|60
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|61
|Chris Kirk
|62
|Taylor Moore
|63
|Matt Kuchar
|64
|Brendan Steele
|65
|Harold Varner III
|66
|Alex Noren
|67
|Taylor Pendrith
|68
|Marc Leishman
|69
|Alex Smalley
|70
|Wyndham Clark
Top 50 players in 2022 BMW Championship field
|RANKING
|PLAYER
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|2
|Cameron Smith
|3
|Rory Mcilroy
|4
|Patrick Cantlay
|5
|Xander Schauffele
|6
|Jon Rahm
|7
|Justin Thomas
|8
|Collin Morikawa
|9
|Viktor Hovland
|10
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|11
|Sam Burns
|12
|Jordan Spieth
|13
|Tony Finau
|14
|Will Zalatoris
|15
|Billy Horschel
|16
|Hideki Matsuyama
|17
|Cameron Young
|19
|Joaquin Niemann
|20
|Sungjae Im
|21
|Joohyung Kim
|22
|Max Homa
|24
|Shane Lowry
|26
|Tyrrell Hatton
|27
|Tommy Fleetwood
|29
|Kevin Kisner
|31
|Corey Conners
|37
|Seamus Power
|39
|Harold Varner III
|40
|Aaron Wise
|41
|Adam Scott
|43
|Keegan Bradley
|44
|Tom Hoge
|45
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|47
|Brian Harman
|49
|Lucas Herbert
|50
|Mito Pereira