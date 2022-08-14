2022 BMW Championship field: Players, rankings
08/14/2022 at 7:17 pm
The 2022 BMW Championship field is set with the with the conclusion of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which determined the 70 players who qualify for the second leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs.

The BMW Championship field is headlined by Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy. This is the second event of the PGA Tour FedEx Cup playoffs, with the top 30 in points after the BMW Championship moving on to the next leg of the three-event series, the Tour Championship in Atlanta.

Four players -- Lucas Glover, Adam Scott, Andrew Putnam and Wyndham Clark -- played their way into the top 70 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

This is set to be a 70-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 47th tournament of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the 47th event in the 2022 portion of the 2021-2022 season. This is the second event of three in the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Eligible players skipping the event are not replaced in the field. Players who are suspended from the PGA Tour but would have otherwise qualified are not in the field, replaced by the next eligible players in the rankings.

We do not have Monday open qualifiers for this event, played at Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Dela.

The field will be playing for a $15 million purse, with 36 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 BMW Championship field

RANKING PLAYER
1 Will Zalatoris
2 Scottie Scheffler
3 Cameron Smith
4 Sam Burns
5 Tony Finau
6 Xander Schauffele
7 Patrick Cantlay
8 Sepp Straka
9 Rory McIlroy
10 Justin Thomas
11 Sungjae Im
12 Matt Fitzpatrick
13 Cameron Young
14 Jon Rahm
15 Hideki Matsuyama
16 Max Homa
17 Jordan Spieth
18 Viktor Hovland
19 Joaquin Niemann
20 Collin Morikawa
21 Tom Hoge
22 Billy Horschel
23 Brian Harman
24 J.T. Poston
25 Joohyung Kim
26 Davis Riley
27 Sahith Theegala
28 Kevin Kisner
29 Corey Conners
30 J.J. Spaun
31 Aaron Wise
32 Maverick McNealy
33 K.H. Lee
34 Lucas Glover
35 Denny McCarthy
36 Seamus Power
37 Shane Lowry
38 Keith Mitchell
39 Cameron Tringale
40 Trey Mullinax
41 Mito Pereira
42 Luke List
43 Russell Henley
44 Keegan Bradley
45 Adam Scott
46 Scott Stallings
47 Andrew Putnam
48 Kurt Kitayama
49 Sebastián Muñoz
50 Tyrrell Hatton
51 Cam Davis
52 Mackenzie Hughes
53 Si Woo Kim
54 Lucas Herbert
55 Emiliano Grillo
56 Tommy Fleetwood
57 Troy Merritt
58 Chez Reavie
59 Adam Hadwin
60 Christiaan Bezuidenhout
61 Chris Kirk
62 Taylor Moore
63 Matt Kuchar
64 Brendan Steele
65 Harold Varner III
66 Alex Noren
67 Taylor Pendrith
68 Marc Leishman
69 Alex Smalley
70 Wyndham Clark

Top 50 players in 2022 BMW Championship field

RANKING PLAYER
1 Scottie Scheffler
2 Cameron Smith
3 Rory Mcilroy
4 Patrick Cantlay
5 Xander Schauffele
6 Jon Rahm
7 Justin Thomas
8 Collin Morikawa
9 Viktor Hovland
10 Matt Fitzpatrick
11 Sam Burns
12 Jordan Spieth
13 Tony Finau
14 Will Zalatoris
15 Billy Horschel
16 Hideki Matsuyama
17 Cameron Young
19 Joaquin Niemann
20 Sungjae Im
21 Joohyung Kim
22 Max Homa
24 Shane Lowry
26 Tyrrell Hatton
27 Tommy Fleetwood
29 Kevin Kisner
31 Corey Conners
37 Seamus Power
39 Harold Varner III
40 Aaron Wise
41 Adam Scott
43 Keegan Bradley
44 Tom Hoge
45 Kyoung-Hoon Lee
47 Brian Harman
49 Lucas Herbert
50 Mito Pereira




