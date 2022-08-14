2022 BMW Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2022 BMW Championship field is set with the with the conclusion of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which determined the 70 players who qualify for the second leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs.

The BMW Championship field is headlined by Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy. This is the second event of the PGA Tour FedEx Cup playoffs, with the top 30 in points after the BMW Championship moving on to the next leg of the three-event series, the Tour Championship in Atlanta.

Four players -- Lucas Glover, Adam Scott, Andrew Putnam and Wyndham Clark -- played their way into the top 70 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

This is set to be a 70-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 47th tournament of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the 47th event in the 2022 portion of the 2021-2022 season. This is the second event of three in the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Eligible players skipping the event are not replaced in the field. Players who are suspended from the PGA Tour but would have otherwise qualified are not in the field, replaced by the next eligible players in the rankings.

We do not have Monday open qualifiers for this event, played at Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Dela.

The field will be playing for a $15 million purse, with 36 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 BMW Championship field

RANKING PLAYER 1 Will Zalatoris 2 Scottie Scheffler 3 Cameron Smith 4 Sam Burns 5 Tony Finau 6 Xander Schauffele 7 Patrick Cantlay 8 Sepp Straka 9 Rory McIlroy 10 Justin Thomas 11 Sungjae Im 12 Matt Fitzpatrick 13 Cameron Young 14 Jon Rahm 15 Hideki Matsuyama 16 Max Homa 17 Jordan Spieth 18 Viktor Hovland 19 Joaquin Niemann 20 Collin Morikawa 21 Tom Hoge 22 Billy Horschel 23 Brian Harman 24 J.T. Poston 25 Joohyung Kim 26 Davis Riley 27 Sahith Theegala 28 Kevin Kisner 29 Corey Conners 30 J.J. Spaun 31 Aaron Wise 32 Maverick McNealy 33 K.H. Lee 34 Lucas Glover 35 Denny McCarthy 36 Seamus Power 37 Shane Lowry 38 Keith Mitchell 39 Cameron Tringale 40 Trey Mullinax 41 Mito Pereira 42 Luke List 43 Russell Henley 44 Keegan Bradley 45 Adam Scott 46 Scott Stallings 47 Andrew Putnam 48 Kurt Kitayama 49 Sebastián Muñoz 50 Tyrrell Hatton 51 Cam Davis 52 Mackenzie Hughes 53 Si Woo Kim 54 Lucas Herbert 55 Emiliano Grillo 56 Tommy Fleetwood 57 Troy Merritt 58 Chez Reavie 59 Adam Hadwin 60 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 61 Chris Kirk 62 Taylor Moore 63 Matt Kuchar 64 Brendan Steele 65 Harold Varner III 66 Alex Noren 67 Taylor Pendrith 68 Marc Leishman 69 Alex Smalley 70 Wyndham Clark

