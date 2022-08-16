2022 BMW Championship expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2022 BMW Championship is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the PGA Tour event at Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Dela.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2022 BMW Championship rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2022 BMW CHAMPIONSHIP: Tournament Model | Rankings | DFS Picks | Betting Odds | One and Done | Cheat Sheet | Recent Form | Finish Database | Discord

2022 BMW Championship preview

The BMW Championship is this week, and the playoffs continue with the first-ever PGA Tour stop in Delaware, playing Wilmington Country Club. This is a loaded field, of course, and the stakes are high.

JOIN FOREBUCKS: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!

2022 BMW Championship rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Tony Finau: Finau is the hottest player on the planet right now, and his all-around excellence should be a huge asset.

2. Jon Rahm: Big-ball hitters should have an easier time this week compared to their peers, and Rahm drives the ball very well.

3. Will Zalatoris: Now that he's won one, will the flood gates open? Finau and Schauffele recently went back-to-back.

4. Justin Thomas: JT got himself to a nice finish on Sunday in Memphis, and there is a Quail Hollow kind-of vibe to Wilmington CC that might work for him this week.

5. Rory McIlroy: McIlroy MC'd in Memphis, and that was a bit surprising, but I'm willing to say it's ring rust.

6. Scottie Scheffler: Scheffler was quite frustrated with his putting in Memphis, but maybe he can turn it around quickly.

7. Patrick Cantlay: Cantlay didn't seem to have it in Memphis, finishing T-57, but he has been on a great run of late.

8. Cameron Young: Young could be the next young buck to break through on a big stage, as his length should be an asset in Wilmington.

9. Matt Fitzpatrick: I always like Fitz on tighter courses, and then you throw in his added length this season, and that's all the more reason.

10. Xander Schauffele: Xander seems to do a whole lot better away from Bermuda turf, so we should be in for a good week this week.