2022 British Open Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
07/11/2022 at 12:17 pm
The 2022 British Open Championship betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event and R&A-run major championship at The Old Course at St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland.

The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Rory McIlroy, who comes into the week at +1000 betting odds.

Xander Schauffele is suddenly on 14-to-1. Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler are third best on the table at 16-to-1.

Justin Thomas is at 20-to-1 betting odds.

This week, we have the British Open Championship, with the PGA Tour-sanctioned major going back to the Home of Golf at St. Andrews. This is a venue the R&A uses every five years, and it is an absolutely special place -- but one that can be torn up by a player hitting their ball well and evading bad weather that is the true defense of the course.

2022 British Open Championship betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Rory McIlroy 1000
Xander Schauffele 1400
Jon Rahm 1600
Scottie Scheffler 1600
Jordan Spieth 1800
Matt Fitzpatrick 1800
Justin Thomas 2000
Collin Morikawa 2500
Patrick Cantlay 2500
Shane Lowry 2500
Cameron Smith 2500
Will Zalatoris 2500
Dustin Johnson 3500
Tyrrell Hatton 3500
Tommy Fleetwood 3500
Brooks Koepka 4000
Viktor Hovland 4000
Louis Oosthuizen 4000
Hideki Matsuyama 4000
Sam Burns 4000
Tony Finau 5000
Joaquin Niemann 5000
Max Homa 5000
Sungjae Im 6000
Justin Rose 8000
Ryan Fox 8000
Bryson DeChambeau 10000
Patrick Reed 10000
Robert MacIntyre 10000
Tiger Woods 10000
Adam Scott 10000
Marc Leishman 10000
Corey Conners 10000
Gary Woodland 10000
Billy Horschel 10000
Thomas Pieters 10000
Seamus Power 10000
Mito Pereira 10000
Abraham Ancer 12500
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 12500
Cameron Young 12500
Adrian Meronk 12500
Jordan Smith 12500
Aaron Wise 12500
Paul Casey 15000
Webb Simpson 15000
Harris English 15000
Lucas Herbert 15000
Talor Gooch 15000
Danny Willett 15000
Kevin Na 15000
Keegan Bradley 15000
Cameron Tringale 15000
Harold Varner III 15000
Victor Perez 15000
J.T. Poston 15000
Sahith Theegala 15000
Kurt Kityama 15000
Sergio Garcia 20000
Russell Henley 20000
Stewart Cink 20000
Min Woo Lee 20000
Francesco Molinari 20000
Brian Harman 20000
Joohyung Kim 20000
Chris Kirk 20000
Si Woo Kim 20000
Keith Mitchell 20000
Haotong Li 20000
Jason Kokrak 25000
Erik van Rooyen 25000
Dylan Frittelli 25000
Padraig Harrington 25000
K.H. Lee 25000
Sebastian Munoz 25000
Kevin Kisner 25000
Sam Horsfield 25000
Marcus Armitage 25000
Matthew Jordan 25000
Luke List 25000
Lee Westwood 30000
Ian Poulter 30000
Garrick Higgo 30000
Bernd Wiesberger 30000
Dean Burmester 30000
Thomas Detry 30000
Mackenzie Hughes 30000
Richard Bland 30000
Jason Scrivener 30000
Nicolai Hojgaard 30000
Alexander Bjork 30000
Justin Harding 30000
Thriston Lawrence 30000
Sepp Straka 30000
Adri Arnaus 30000
Tom Hoge 30000
Scott Vincent 30000
Pablo Larrazabal 30000
John Catlin 30000
Emiliano Grillo 30000
Brandon Wu 30000
Jamie Donaldson 30000
Phil Mickelson 50000
Guido Migliozzi 50000
Henrik Stenson 50000
Zach Johnson 50000
Laurie Canter 50000
Takumi Kanaya 50000
Wyndham Clark 50000
Fabrizio Zanotti 50000
Trey Mullinax 50000
Ashley Chesters 100000
Ernie Els 100000
Shaun Norris 100000
Zander Lombard 100000
Chan Kim 100000
Keita Nakajima 100000
Sihwan Kim 100000
Kazuki Higa 100000
Shugo Imahira 100000
Brad Kennedy 100000
Dimitrios Papadatos 100000
Minkyu Kim 100000
Richard Mansell 100000
Oliver Farr 100000
David Law 100000
Darren Clarke 200000
Sadom Kaewkanjana 200000
Yuto Katsuragawa 200000
Ben Campbell 200000
Anthony Quayle 200000
Matthew Griffin 200000
Mingyu Cho 200000
Lars van Meijel 200000
Barclay Brown 200000
Sam Bairstow 200000
John Parry 200000
Marco Penge 200000
Jamie Rutherford 200000
Stephen Dodd 300000
Paul Lawrie 300000
Jorge Fernandez-Valdes 300000
Jediah Morgan 300000
Justin De Los Santos 300000
David Carey 300000
Robert Dinwiddie 300000
John Daly 500000
David Duval 500000
Aaron Jarvis 500000
Mark Calcavecchia 500000
Aldrich Potgieter 500000
Filippo Celli 500000
Jack Floydd 500000
Matthew Ford 500000
Ronan Mullarney 500000
Alex Wrigley 500000

