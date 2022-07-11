2022 British Open Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 British Open Championship betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event and R&A-run major championship at The Old Course at St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland.
The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Rory McIlroy, who comes into the week at +1000 betting odds.
Xander Schauffele is suddenly on 14-to-1. Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler are third best on the table at 16-to-1.
Justin Thomas is at 20-to-1 betting odds.
2022 BRITISH OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP: Tournament Model | Rankings | DFS Picks | One and Done | One and Done | Cheat Sheet | Recent Form | Finish Database | Discord
2022 BARRACUDA CHAMPIONSHIP: Field | Rankings | Betting Odds | One and Done | Cheat Sheet
This week, we have the British Open Championship, with the PGA Tour-sanctioned major going back to the Home of Golf at St. Andrews. This is a venue the R&A uses every five years, and it is an absolutely special place -- but one that can be torn up by a player hitting their ball well and evading bad weather that is the true defense of the course.
JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!
2022 British Open Championship betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Rory McIlroy
|1000
|Xander Schauffele
|1400
|Jon Rahm
|1600
|Scottie Scheffler
|1600
|Jordan Spieth
|1800
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|1800
|Justin Thomas
|2000
|Collin Morikawa
|2500
|Patrick Cantlay
|2500
|Shane Lowry
|2500
|Cameron Smith
|2500
|Will Zalatoris
|2500
|Dustin Johnson
|3500
|Tyrrell Hatton
|3500
|Tommy Fleetwood
|3500
|Brooks Koepka
|4000
|Viktor Hovland
|4000
|Louis Oosthuizen
|4000
|Hideki Matsuyama
|4000
|Sam Burns
|4000
|Tony Finau
|5000
|Joaquin Niemann
|5000
|Max Homa
|5000
|Sungjae Im
|6000
|Justin Rose
|8000
|Ryan Fox
|8000
|Bryson DeChambeau
|10000
|Patrick Reed
|10000
|Robert MacIntyre
|10000
|Tiger Woods
|10000
|Adam Scott
|10000
|Marc Leishman
|10000
|Corey Conners
|10000
|Gary Woodland
|10000
|Billy Horschel
|10000
|Thomas Pieters
|10000
|Seamus Power
|10000
|Mito Pereira
|10000
|Abraham Ancer
|12500
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|12500
|Cameron Young
|12500
|Adrian Meronk
|12500
|Jordan Smith
|12500
|Aaron Wise
|12500
|Paul Casey
|15000
|Webb Simpson
|15000
|Harris English
|15000
|Lucas Herbert
|15000
|Talor Gooch
|15000
|Danny Willett
|15000
|Kevin Na
|15000
|Keegan Bradley
|15000
|Cameron Tringale
|15000
|Harold Varner III
|15000
|Victor Perez
|15000
|J.T. Poston
|15000
|Sahith Theegala
|15000
|Kurt Kityama
|15000
|Sergio Garcia
|20000
|Russell Henley
|20000
|Stewart Cink
|20000
|Min Woo Lee
|20000
|Francesco Molinari
|20000
|Brian Harman
|20000
|Joohyung Kim
|20000
|Chris Kirk
|20000
|Si Woo Kim
|20000
|Keith Mitchell
|20000
|Haotong Li
|20000
|Jason Kokrak
|25000
|Erik van Rooyen
|25000
|Dylan Frittelli
|25000
|Padraig Harrington
|25000
|K.H. Lee
|25000
|Sebastian Munoz
|25000
|Kevin Kisner
|25000
|Sam Horsfield
|25000
|Marcus Armitage
|25000
|Matthew Jordan
|25000
|Luke List
|25000
|Lee Westwood
|30000
|Ian Poulter
|30000
|Garrick Higgo
|30000
|Bernd Wiesberger
|30000
|Dean Burmester
|30000
|Thomas Detry
|30000
|Mackenzie Hughes
|30000
|Richard Bland
|30000
|Jason Scrivener
|30000
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|30000
|Alexander Bjork
|30000
|Justin Harding
|30000
|Thriston Lawrence
|30000
|Sepp Straka
|30000
|Adri Arnaus
|30000
|Tom Hoge
|30000
|Scott Vincent
|30000
|Pablo Larrazabal
|30000
|John Catlin
|30000
|Emiliano Grillo
|30000
|Brandon Wu
|30000
|Jamie Donaldson
|30000
|Phil Mickelson
|50000
|Guido Migliozzi
|50000
|Henrik Stenson
|50000
|Zach Johnson
|50000
|Laurie Canter
|50000
|Takumi Kanaya
|50000
|Wyndham Clark
|50000
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|50000
|Trey Mullinax
|50000
|Ashley Chesters
|100000
|Ernie Els
|100000
|Shaun Norris
|100000
|Zander Lombard
|100000
|Chan Kim
|100000
|Keita Nakajima
|100000
|Sihwan Kim
|100000
|Kazuki Higa
|100000
|Shugo Imahira
|100000
|Brad Kennedy
|100000
|Dimitrios Papadatos
|100000
|Minkyu Kim
|100000
|Richard Mansell
|100000
|Oliver Farr
|100000
|David Law
|100000
|Darren Clarke
|200000
|Sadom Kaewkanjana
|200000
|Yuto Katsuragawa
|200000
|Ben Campbell
|200000
|Anthony Quayle
|200000
|Matthew Griffin
|200000
|Mingyu Cho
|200000
|Lars van Meijel
|200000
|Barclay Brown
|200000
|Sam Bairstow
|200000
|John Parry
|200000
|Marco Penge
|200000
|Jamie Rutherford
|200000
|Stephen Dodd
|300000
|Paul Lawrie
|300000
|Jorge Fernandez-Valdes
|300000
|Jediah Morgan
|300000
|Justin De Los Santos
|300000
|David Carey
|300000
|Robert Dinwiddie
|300000
|John Daly
|500000
|David Duval
|500000
|Aaron Jarvis
|500000
|Mark Calcavecchia
|500000
|Aldrich Potgieter
|500000
|Filippo Celli
|500000
|Jack Floydd
|500000
|Matthew Ford
|500000
|Ronan Mullarney
|500000
|Alex Wrigley
|500000