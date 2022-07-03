2022 Genesis Scottish Open field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Genesis Scottish Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The PGA Tour field is set for this event, played at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.
The Genesis Scottish Open field is headlined by the likes of Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler and more.
This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 38th tournament of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the 28th event in the 2022 portion of the 2021-2022 season.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.
MEMBERHSHIP HAS ITS BENEFITS: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!
The alternate list for the week is set, with those players filling in based on withdrawals and availability.
The field will be playing for an $8 million purse, with 31 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
WANT TO TALK GOLF WITH US? JOIN OUR DISCORD!
2022 Genesis Scottish Open field
- Maverick Antcliff
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Marcus Armitage
- Adri Arnaus
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Alexander Björk
- Thomas Bjørn
- Keegan Bradley
- Kristoffer Broberg
- Steven Brown
- Dean Burmester
- Sam Burns
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Jonathan Caldwell
- Jorge Campillo
- Patrick Cantlay
- John Catlin
- Stewart Cink
- Wyndham Clark
- Corey Conners
- Sean Crocker
- Joel Dahmen
- Thomas Detry
- Luke Donald
- Jamie Donaldson
- Nacho Elvira
- Harris English
- Ewen Ferguson
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Grant Forrest
- Rickie Fowler
- Ryan Fox
- Dylan Frittelli
- Stephen Gallacher
- Daniel Gavins
- Lucas Glover
- Joachim B Hansen
- Brian Harman
- Padraig Harrington
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Scott Hend
- Lucas Herbert
- Garrick Higgo
- Lee Hodges
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Rasmus Hojgaard
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- David Horsey
- Viktor Hovland
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Matthew Jordan
- Rikard Karlberg
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Bio Kim
- Joohyung Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Marcus Kinhult
- Chris Kirk
- Kurt Kitayama
- Russell Knox
- Jason Kokrak
- Mikko Korhonen
- Matt Kuchar
- Joakim Lagergren
- Anirban Lahiri
- Francesco Laporta
- Thriston Lawrence
- Danny Lee
- Jaekyeong Lee
- K.H. Lee
- Min Woo Lee
- Marc Leishman
- Haotong Li
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Robert MacIntyre
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Maverick McNealy
- Adrian Meronk
- Troy Merritt
- Guido Migliozzi
- Keith Mitchell
- Edoardo Molinari
- Francesco Molinari
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- James Morrison
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Matthew NeSmith
- Joaquin Niemann
- Alex Noren
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Ryan Palmer
- Andrea Pavan
- Matthieu Pavon
- Mito Pereira
- Victor Perez
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Andrew Putnam
- Jon Rahm
- Aaron Rai
- Richie Ramsay
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Antoine Rozner
- Kalle Samooja
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Jason Scrivener
- Jack Senior
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Alex Smalley
- Cameron Smith
- Jordan L Smith
- Sebastian Soderberg
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Henrik Stenson
- Brandon Stone
- Sepp Straka
- Andy Sullivan
- Callum Tarren
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Michael Thompson
- Cameron Tringale
- Sami Valimaki
- Erik van Rooyen
- Daniel van Tonder
- Harold Varner III
- Johannes Veerman
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Matt Wallace
- Nick Watney
- Danny Willett
- Jeff Winther
- Chris Wood
- Gary Woodland
- Ashun Wu
- Brandon Wu
- Cameron Young
- Will Zalatoris
- Fabrizio Zanotti
Top 50 players in 2022 Genesis Scottish Open field
- 1. Scottie Scheffler
- 2. Jon Rahm
- 4. Collin Morikawa
- 5. Justin Thomas
- 6. Cameron Smith
- 7. Patrick Cantlay
- 8. Viktor Hovland
- 9. Sam Burns
- 10. Matt Fitzpatrick
- 11. Xander Schauffele
- 12. Jordan Spieth
- 13. Will Zalatoris
- 14. Hideki Matsuyama
- 15. Billy Horschel
- 18. Joaquin Niemann
- 23. Sungjae Im
- 27. Tyrrell Hatton
- 29. Corey Conners
- 30. Harris English
- 32. Cameron Young
- 35. Jason Kokrak
- 37. Harold Varner III
- 41. Kyoung-Hoon Lee
- 42. Tom Hoge
- 43. Tommy Fleetwood
- 44. Keegan Bradley
- 46. Mito Pereira
- 47. Justin Rose
- 48. Lucas Herbert
- 49. Brian Harman
- 50. Sebastian Munoz