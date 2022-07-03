2022 Genesis Scottish Open field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Genesis Scottish Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The PGA Tour field is set for this event, played at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.

The Genesis Scottish Open field is headlined by the likes of Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 38th tournament of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the 28th event in the 2022 portion of the 2021-2022 season.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The alternate list for the week is set, with those players filling in based on withdrawals and availability.

The field will be playing for an $8 million purse, with 31 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 Genesis Scottish Open field

Maverick Antcliff

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Marcus Armitage

Adri Arnaus

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Alexander Björk

Thomas Bjørn

Keegan Bradley

Kristoffer Broberg

Steven Brown

Dean Burmester

Sam Burns

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Jonathan Caldwell

Jorge Campillo

Patrick Cantlay

John Catlin

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

Corey Conners

Sean Crocker

Joel Dahmen

Thomas Detry

Luke Donald

Jamie Donaldson

Nacho Elvira

Harris English

Ewen Ferguson

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Grant Forrest

Rickie Fowler

Ryan Fox

Dylan Frittelli

Stephen Gallacher

Daniel Gavins

Lucas Glover

Joachim B Hansen

Brian Harman

Padraig Harrington

Tyrrell Hatton

Scott Hend

Lucas Herbert

Garrick Higgo

Lee Hodges

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

Nicolai Hojgaard

Rasmus Hojgaard

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

David Horsey

Viktor Hovland

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Jazz Janewattananond

Matthew Jordan

Rikard Karlberg

Masahiro Kawamura

Maximilian Kieffer

Bio Kim

Joohyung Kim

Si Woo Kim

Marcus Kinhult

Chris Kirk

Kurt Kitayama

Russell Knox

Jason Kokrak

Mikko Korhonen

Matt Kuchar

Joakim Lagergren

Anirban Lahiri

Francesco Laporta

Thriston Lawrence

Danny Lee

Jaekyeong Lee

K.H. Lee

Min Woo Lee

Marc Leishman

Haotong Li

David Lipsky

Luke List

Robert MacIntyre

Hideki Matsuyama

Maverick McNealy

Adrian Meronk

Troy Merritt

Guido Migliozzi

Keith Mitchell

Edoardo Molinari

Francesco Molinari

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

James Morrison

Sebastián Muñoz

Matthew NeSmith

Joaquin Niemann

Alex Noren

Thorbjørn Olesen

Ryan Palmer

Andrea Pavan

Matthieu Pavon

Mito Pereira

Victor Perez

Tapio Pulkkanen

Andrew Putnam

Jon Rahm

Aaron Rai

Richie Ramsay

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Antoine Rozner

Kalle Samooja

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Jason Scrivener

Jack Senior

Shubhankar Sharma

Alex Smalley

Cameron Smith

Jordan L Smith

Sebastian Soderberg

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Henrik Stenson

Brandon Stone

Sepp Straka

Andy Sullivan

Callum Tarren

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Michael Thompson

Cameron Tringale

Sami Valimaki

Erik van Rooyen

Daniel van Tonder

Harold Varner III

Johannes Veerman

Jhonattan Vegas

Matt Wallace

Nick Watney

Danny Willett

Jeff Winther

Chris Wood

Gary Woodland

Ashun Wu

Brandon Wu

Cameron Young

Will Zalatoris

Fabrizio Zanotti

Top 50 players in 2022 Genesis Scottish Open field