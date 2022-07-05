2022 Genesis Scottish Open expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2022 Genesis Scottish Open is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the PGA Tour event at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2022 Genesis Scottish Open rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2022 Genesis Scottish Open preview

The Genesis Scottish Open is this week, and the PGA Tour has the first of two events in Scotland, co-sanctionining this event with the DP World Tour. The field is tremendous, and the club is great.

2022 Genesis Scottish Open rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Justin Thomas: Thomas fares very well on this golf course, and his shot-making abilities should be key these next two weeks.

2. Scottie Scheffler: Scheffler is getting acclimated to the time change, but he's been hot all year and should continue that run.

3. Jon Rahm: Rahm has been showing signs of breaking out of a relative funk, and he's been great in the Rolex Series events over the years.

4. Sam Burns: Burns should do well on this course, particularly if the wind pops up a bit.

5. Will Zalatoris: Ballstrikers in the wind, right? Then you don't have to look much further than this guy.

6. Xander Schauffele: Let's not make it so long between individual PGA Tour wins next time, OK? Xander has found his form.

7. Cameron Smith: Smith has popped up here and there since The Players, but he should fare well with wide fairways and a course that rewards iron play.

8. Ryan Fox: The Kiwi is going to get a lot of love this week because he's been playing great on the DPWT and hits the crap out of the ball.

9. Matt Fitzpatrick: Fitzpatrick may be worn out still from the US Open, but you can't discount his incredible year just because he's tired.

10. Lucas Herbert: Herbert is going to see a lot of money on his this week because of his experience at Renaissance and also his current form.