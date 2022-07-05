2022 Barbasol Championship expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2022 Barbasol Championship is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the PGA Tour event at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2022 Barbasol Championship rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2022 Barbasol Championship preview

The Barbasol Championship is this week, and the PGA Tour has the second of two events in Kentucky, co-sanctionining this event with the DP World Tour. The field is a mix of up-and-comers and guys struggling to hang on, which is always a bit difficult to predict.

2022 Barbasol Championship rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Chris Gotterup: Yeah, he's only had five PGA Tour starts this year, but he's been in the top seven in two of them, particularly weaker events.

2. Adam Svensson: Three top-25 finishes in a row is great for the Canadian, who a lot of people have been betting on frequently this year.

3. Austin Cook: I'm probably ranking Cook too high, but he's starting to work out some things and string together good golf again.

4. Chesson Hadley: Hadley comes in on the back of consecutive top-10 finishes, and this is typically what he does to save his card or season.

5. Patton Kizzire: A multi-time PGA Tour winner, Kizzire has been OK in his last two starts but otherwise struggled.

6. Lee Hodges: Hodges has made four cuts in a row and been decent throughout much of the year, patricularly the beginning and now.

7. Ryan Moore: Moore has been out for a lot of 2022, but he's returned to the Tour with some good form since returning at Memorial.

8. Michael Gligic: He hasn't missed a cut since the MC at the RBC Heritage. Playing solid, steady golf.

9. Greyson Sigg: Sigg was on the Struggle Bus for May and June, but he got off with a T-16 at the Deere. Has the game to win on the PGA Tour.

10. Taylor Pendrith: Love this Canadian player. He's just getting back from injury, so he may be a wild card.