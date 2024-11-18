2024 The RSM Classic PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

Each week, we offer PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We continue our 2024 PGA Tour one-and-done picks this week with the 2024 The RSM Classic, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have the The RSM Classic, with the PGA Tour returning again to Sea Island in Georgia to end the fall campaign. We have a two-course rotation and the best field of the fall outside of Japan.

It's also worth noting that most leagues these days don't consider the fall events. So, if you're in a league where this matters, you may be just picking for the fall, or you may be picking to add on to the prior season or to start a new season. Keep that in mind considering my picks, which aren't for any specific league (unlike the FedEx Cup season).

2024 The RSM Classic One and Done picks

Austin Eckroat: Already a winner this fall, Eckroat is playing at total peace.

Denny McCarthy: He's choosing to play here because he clearly likes the event and has a good history.

Adrian Dumont de Chassart: Here's a curveball, but ADdC played great in Bermuda and needs another great week to save his card.

Greyson Sigg: Sigg has had his most consistent PGA Tour history at this course, and he's played his best golf this fall.

My pick this week is Greyson Sigg.