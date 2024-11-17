2024 The RSM Classic field: PGA Tour players, rankings
CMC PGA Tour

November 17, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Ludvig Aberg


The 2024 The RSM Classic field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. This week's PGA Tour field is set for this FedEx Cup Fall event, played at Sea Island Golf Resort in St. Simons Island, Georgia, from November 21-24, 2024.

The RSM Classic field is headlined by the likes of Lucas Glover, Nick Taylor, Mackenzie Hughes and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the seventh tournament of the FedEx Cup Fall on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the PGA Tour ending the FedEx Cup Fall series to determine the top 125 players in the standings who keep their PGA Tour cards for 2025.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The The RSM Classic alternate list is based off of players who have the next-best status to get in the event. Dylan Frittelli and Jim Herman are the first two alternates.

The field will be playing for a $7.6 million purse, with 10 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 The RSM Classic field

PLAYER
Ludvig Åberg
Anders Albertson
Tyson Alexander
Aaron Baddeley
Sangmoon Bae
Paul Barjon
Erik Barnes
Daniel Berger
Francisco Bidé
Zac Blair
Joseph Bramlett
Ryan Brehm
Jacob Bridgeman
Wesley Bryan
Hayden Buckley
Jonathan Byrd
Rafael Campos
Bud Cauley
Cameron Champ
Kevin Chappell
Stewart Cink
Luke Clanton
Eric Cole
Pierceson Coody
Austin Cook
Trace Crowe
MJ Daffue
Joel Dahmen
Zecheng Dou
Kevin Dougherty
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Tyler Duncan
Nico Echavarria
Austin Eckroat
Harris English
Patrick Fishburn
Steven Fisk
Wilson Furr
Tommy Gainey
Brice Garnett
Doug Ghim
Lucas Glover
Will Gordon
Cody Gribble
Ben Griffin
Lanto Griffin
Bill Haas
Adam Hadwin
James Hahn
Jr. Hale
Nick Hardy
Brian Harman
Garrick Higgo
Joe Highsmith
Ryo Hisatsune
Lee Hodges
Rico Hoey
Mark Hubbard
Mackenzie Hughes
Zach Johnson
Sung Kang
Michael Kim
S.H. Kim
Si Woo Kim
Chris Kirk
Kevin Kisner
Patton Kizzire
Jake Knapp
Philip Knowles
Russell Knox
Ben Kohles
Kelly Kraft
Matt Kuchar
Martin Laird
Christo Lamprecht
Nate Lashley
K.H. Lee
Luke List
Adam Long
Davis Love III
Justin Lower
Peter Malnati
Denny McCarthy
Matt McCarty
Ryan McCormick
William McGirt
Maverick McNealy
Troy Merritt
Keith Mitchell
Jacob Modleski
Francesco Molinari
Taylor Montgomery
Ryan Moore
Taylor Moore
Trey Mullinax
Matt NeSmith
S.Y. Noh
Henrik Norlander
Andrew Novak
Sean O'Hair
Raul Pereda
Paul Peterson
Chandler Phillips
J.T. Poston
Seamus Power
Andrew Putnam
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
Davis Riley
Patrick Rodgers
Sam Ryder
Adam Schenk
Robby Shelton
Greyson Sigg
Webb Simpson
David Skinns
Roger Sloan
Alex Smalley
Austin Smotherman
Brandt Snedeker
J.J. Spaun
Hayden Springer
Sam Stevens
Sepp Straka
Robert Streb
Kevin Streelman
Justin Suh
Adam Svensson
Callum Tarren
Ben Taylor
Josh Teater
Davis Thompson
Michael Thorbjornsen
Brendon Todd
Alejandro Tosti
Martin Trainer
Kevin Tway
Camilo Villegas
Matt Wallace
Nick Watney
Richy Werenski
Kyle Westmoreland
Vince Whaley
Tom Whitney
Tim Wilkinson
Gary Woodland
Brandon Wu
Dylan Wu
Norman Xiong
Carson Young
Kevin Yu
Carl Yuan

Top 50 players in 2024 The RSM Classic field

RANK PLAYER
5 Ludvig Åberg
23 Brian Harman
35 Sepp Straka
38 Austin Eckroat
40 J.T. Poston
41 Denny McCarthy
42 Davis Thompson
44 Chris Kirk
48 Lucas Glover
49 Matt McCarty

