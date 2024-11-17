2024 The RSM Classic field: PGA Tour players, rankings

The 2024 The RSM Classic field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. This week's PGA Tour field is set for this FedEx Cup Fall event, played at Sea Island Golf Resort in St. Simons Island, Georgia, from November 21-24, 2024.

The RSM Classic field is headlined by the likes of Lucas Glover, Nick Taylor, Mackenzie Hughes and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the seventh tournament of the FedEx Cup Fall on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the PGA Tour ending the FedEx Cup Fall series to determine the top 125 players in the standings who keep their PGA Tour cards for 2025.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The The RSM Classic alternate list is based off of players who have the next-best status to get in the event. Dylan Frittelli and Jim Herman are the first two alternates.

The field will be playing for a $7.6 million purse, with 10 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

PLAYER Ludvig Åberg Anders Albertson Tyson Alexander Aaron Baddeley Sangmoon Bae Paul Barjon Erik Barnes Daniel Berger Francisco Bidé Zac Blair Joseph Bramlett Ryan Brehm Jacob Bridgeman Wesley Bryan Hayden Buckley Jonathan Byrd Rafael Campos Bud Cauley Cameron Champ Kevin Chappell Stewart Cink Luke Clanton Eric Cole Pierceson Coody Austin Cook Trace Crowe MJ Daffue Joel Dahmen Zecheng Dou Kevin Dougherty Adrien Dumont de Chassart Tyler Duncan Nico Echavarria Austin Eckroat Harris English Patrick Fishburn Steven Fisk Wilson Furr Tommy Gainey Brice Garnett Doug Ghim Lucas Glover Will Gordon Cody Gribble Ben Griffin Lanto Griffin Bill Haas Adam Hadwin James Hahn Jr. Hale Nick Hardy Brian Harman Garrick Higgo Joe Highsmith Ryo Hisatsune Lee Hodges Rico Hoey Mark Hubbard Mackenzie Hughes Zach Johnson Sung Kang Michael Kim S.H. Kim Si Woo Kim Chris Kirk Kevin Kisner Patton Kizzire Jake Knapp Philip Knowles Russell Knox Ben Kohles Kelly Kraft Matt Kuchar Martin Laird Christo Lamprecht Nate Lashley K.H. Lee Luke List Adam Long Davis Love III Justin Lower Peter Malnati Denny McCarthy Matt McCarty Ryan McCormick William McGirt Maverick McNealy Troy Merritt Keith Mitchell Jacob Modleski Francesco Molinari Taylor Montgomery Ryan Moore Taylor Moore Trey Mullinax Matt NeSmith S.Y. Noh Henrik Norlander Andrew Novak Sean O'Hair Raul Pereda Paul Peterson Chandler Phillips J.T. Poston Seamus Power Andrew Putnam Chad Ramey Chez Reavie Davis Riley Patrick Rodgers Sam Ryder Adam Schenk Robby Shelton Greyson Sigg Webb Simpson David Skinns Roger Sloan Alex Smalley Austin Smotherman Brandt Snedeker J.J. Spaun Hayden Springer Sam Stevens Sepp Straka Robert Streb Kevin Streelman Justin Suh Adam Svensson Callum Tarren Ben Taylor Josh Teater Davis Thompson Michael Thorbjornsen Brendon Todd Alejandro Tosti Martin Trainer Kevin Tway Camilo Villegas Matt Wallace Nick Watney Richy Werenski Kyle Westmoreland Vince Whaley Tom Whitney Tim Wilkinson Gary Woodland Brandon Wu Dylan Wu Norman Xiong Carson Young Kevin Yu Carl Yuan

