The RSM Classic history, results and past winners

November 17, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
The RSM Classic is the PGA Tour's Sea Island event, with the tournament having been played in the fall portion of the schedule since its inception.

The event, which was first played in 2007, has been one of the favorites on the PGA Tour schedule, particularly for players in Georgia and living on St. Simons Island, where the event is based.

The event has been hosted by Davis Love III since its creation.

Robert Streb is the only player to win this tournament multiple times, with two wins.

The RSM Classic format

The RSM Classic is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field. Over the first two days, the club's Seaside and Plantation courses host a split field.

The open field of 156 players is reduced to the top 65 and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

The RSM Classic host courses

  • 2010-present: Sea Island Golf Club

The RSM Classic past sponsors

The RSM Classic has seen different names and sponsors over the years.

  • 2010-2015: The McGladrey Classic
  • 2015-present: The RSM Classic

The RSM Classic history & results

YEAR WINNER TOT TO PAR BY MONEY
2023 Ludvig Aberg 253 −29 4 $8,400,000
2022 Adam Svensson 263 −19 2 $8,100,000
2021 Talor Gooch 260 −22 3 $7,200,000
2020 Robert Streb (2) 263 −19 PO $6,600,000
2019 Tyler Duncan 263 −19 PO $6,600,000
2018 Charles Howell III 263 −19 PO $6,400,000
2017 Austin Cook 261 −21 4 $6,200,000
2016 Mackenzie Hughes 265 −17 Playoff $6,000,000
2015 Kevin Kisner 260 −22 6 $5,700,000
2014 Robert Streb 266 −14 PO $5,600,000
2013 Chris Kirk 266 −14 1 $5,500,000
2012 Tommy Gainey 264 −16 1 $4,000,000
2011 Ben Crane 265 −15 PO $4,000,000
2010 Heath Slocum 266 −14 1 $4,000,000

