2024 BMW PGA Championship DP World Tour betting odds, futures picks and tips, predicting who will win
CMC Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting

September 17, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Tommy Fleetwood
The 2024 BMW PGA Championship will start Thursday, with the DP World Tour event at Wentworth Club in Virginia Water, England, welcoming 144 world-class players to the flagship event on the 2024 DP World Tour schedule.

The BMW PGA Championship brings the DP World Tour to its home base for the biggest event on their schedule, returning to England for the now September event.

BMW PGA Championship betting favorites

The 2024 BMW PGA Championship betting odds show the betting favorite in the field this week is Rory McIlroy, who comes in at 13-to-2 (+650) betting odds.

The Englishman Tommy Fleetwood is next best on the table at 10-to-1.

Shane Lowry is on 12-to-1, while the ageless Adam Scott is at 14-to-1 at Wentworth.

2024 BMW PGA Championship betting picks and first looks

Matteo Manassero is a past winner here and had a great look at the Irish Open last week. He's also won this season already.

Byeong Hun An has enjoyed his most consistent season this year, and he's won here, albeit almost a decade ago.

Tom McKibbin is a bit of an enigma, and he's hard to predict, but he has top-30 finishes in two of his last three events.

2024 BMW PGA Championship betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Rory McIlroy 650
Tommy Fleetwood 1000
Shane Lowry 1200
Adam Scott 1400
Aaron Rai 1600
Billy Horschel 1800
Alex Noren 2500
Robert MacIntyre 2500
Byeong Hun An 2500
Rasmus Hojgaard 3000
Matt Fitzpatrick 3500
Si Woo Kim 3500
Sepp Straka 3500
Matt Wallace 3500
Matteo Manassero 3500
Thriston Lawrence 4000
Victor Perez 4000
Justin Rose 4000
Thomas Detry 5000
Laurie Canter 5000
Ryan Fox 5000
Matthieu Pavon 6000
Nicolai Hojgaard 6000
Bernd Wiesberger 6000
Jordan Smith 6000
Sebastian Soderberg 6000
Tom McKibbin 6000
Niklas Norgaard 8000
Alex Fitzpatrick 8000
Thorbjorn Olesen 8000
Harry Hall 8000
Guido Migliozzi 8000
Shubhankar Sharma 8000
Joost Luiten 10000
Jorge Campillo 10000
Sami Valimaki 10000
Romain Langasque 10000
Matti Schmid 10000
Frederic Lacroix 10000
Ewen Ferguson 10000
Richard Mansell 10000
Jesper Svensson 10000
Daniel Brown 10000
Mark Hubbard 10000
Connor Syme 10000
Adrian Otaegui 10000
Alexander Bjork 10000
Rikuya Hoshino 12500
Paul Waring 12500
Ryo Hisatsune 15000
Gavin Green 15000
Johannes Veerman 15000
Andy Sullivan 15000
Matthew Jordan 15000
Yannik Paul 15000
Julien Guerrier 15000
Antoine Rozner 15000
Calum Hill 15000
Marcel Siem 15000
Sam Bairstow 20000
Adrien Saddier 20000
Andrea Pavan 20000
Grant Forrest 20000
Richie Ramsay 25000
Sean Crocker 30000
Fabrizio Zanotti 30000
Aaron Cockerill 30000
Scott Jamieson 30000
Jason Scrivener 30000
Pablo Larrazabal 30000
Marcus Kinhult 30000
Maximilian Kieffer 30000
Alejandro Del Rey 30000
Ross Fisher 30000
Peter Malnati 30000
Francesco Molinari 30000
Vincent Norrman 40000
Padraig Harrington 50000
Danny Willett 50000

