2024 BMW PGA Championship DP World Tour betting odds, futures picks and tips, predicting who will win

The 2024 BMW PGA Championship will start Thursday, with the DP World Tour event at Wentworth Club in Virginia Water, England, welcoming 144 world-class players to the flagship event on the 2024 DP World Tour schedule.

The BMW PGA Championship brings the DP World Tour to its home base for the biggest event on their schedule, returning to England for the now September event.

BMW PGA Championship betting favorites

The 2024 BMW PGA Championship betting odds show the betting favorite in the field this week is Rory McIlroy, who comes in at 13-to-2 (+650) betting odds.

The Englishman Tommy Fleetwood is next best on the table at 10-to-1.

Shane Lowry is on 12-to-1, while the ageless Adam Scott is at 14-to-1 at Wentworth.

2024 BMW PGA Championship betting picks and first looks

Matteo Manassero is a past winner here and had a great look at the Irish Open last week. He's also won this season already.

Byeong Hun An has enjoyed his most consistent season this year, and he's won here, albeit almost a decade ago.

Tom McKibbin is a bit of an enigma, and he's hard to predict, but he has top-30 finishes in two of his last three events.

2024 BMW PGA Championship betting odds: Outright winner