2024 BMW PGA Championship field: DP World Tour players, rankings
CMC European Tour

September 15, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Rory McIlroy DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 30: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates with the winners trophy on the 18th green after the final round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on January 30, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
The 2024 BMW PGA Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. This week's DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Wentworth Club in Virginia Water, England.

The BMW PGA Championship field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood, Billy Horschel and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event featuring a mixture of players from the DP World Tour in the continental Europe run of the schedule. This is the flagship event of the DP World Tour schedule.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, with this being a full-field tournament on the 2024 DP World Tour schedule.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals. George Coetzee and Justin Harding are the first two alternates.

The field will be playing for a $9,000,000 purse, with 13 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 BMW PGA Championship field

PLAYER
Byeong Hun An
Marcus Armitage
Adri Arnaus
Nick Bachem
Sam Bairstow
Matthew Baldwin
Alexander Björk
Dan Bradbury
Daniel Brown
Rafa Cabrera Bello
Jorge Campillo
Laurie Canter
Todd Clements
Aaron Cockerill
Ugo Coussaud
Sean Crocker
Jens Dantorp
Louis De Jager
Joe Dean
Alejandro Del Rey
Thomas Detry
Luke Donald
Nacho Elvira
Ewen Ferguson
Ross Fisher
Alex Fitzpatrick
Matt Fitzpatrick
Tommy Fleetwood
Grant Forrest
Simon Forsström
Ryan Fox
Dylan Frittelli
Daniel Gavins
Gavin Green
Julien Guerrier
Jordan Gumberg
Harry Hall
Chase Hanna
Padraig Harrington
Angel Hidalgo
Calum Hill
Daniel Hillier
Ryo Hisatsune
Nicolai Højgaard
Rasmus Højgaard
Billy Horschel
Rikuya Hoshino
Mark Hubbard
Daan Huizing
Scott Jamieson
Matthew Jordan
Yuto Katsuragawa
Masahiro Kawamura
Maximilian Kieffer
Si Woo Kim
Marcus Kinhult
Alexander Knappe
Jeong weon Ko
Frederic Lacroix
Romain Langasque
Pablo Larrazábal
David Law
Thriston Lawrence
Haotong Li
Hurly Long
Shane Lowry
Joost Luiten
Robert Macintyre
Peter Malnati
Matteo Manassero
Richard Mansell
Rory Mcilroy
Tom Mckibbin
Guido Migliozzi
Edoardo Molinari
Francesco Molinari
James Morrison
Lukas Nemecz
Alex Noren
Niklas Norgaard
Vincent Norrman
Thorbjørn Olesen
Adrian Otaegui
Yannik Paul
Andrea Pavan
Matthieu Pavon
Eddie Pepperell
Victor Perez
Aaron Rai
Richie Ramsay
David Ravetto
Justin Rose
Antoine Rozner
Adrien Saddier
Jayden Schaper
Matti Schmid
Marcel Schneider
Adam Scott
Jason Scrivener
Shubhankar Sharma
Callum Shinkwin
Marcel Siem
Jordan Smith
Sebastian Söderberg
Clément Sordet
Matthew Southgate
Sepp Straka
Ockie Strydom
Andy Sullivan
Jesper Svensson
Connor Syme
Santiago Tarrio
Simon Thornton
Sami Välimäki
Darius Van Driel
Johannes Veerman
Matt Wallace
Paul Waring
Dale Whitnell
Gunner Wiebe
Bernd Wiesberger
Danny Willett
Oliver Wilson
Jeff Winther
Ashun Wu
Fabrizio Zanotti

Top 50 players in 2024 BMW PGA Championship field

  • 3. Rory McIlroy
  • 11. Tommy Fleetwood
  • 16. Robert MacIntyre
  • 22. Aaron Rai
  • 25. Billy Horschel
  • 26. Matthieu Pavon
  • 28. Matt Fitzpatrick
  • 31. Sepp Straka
  • 32. Shane Lowry
  • 34. Byeong Hun An
  • 36. Justin Rose
  • 49. Nicolai Hojgaard
  • 50. Si Woo Kim

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

