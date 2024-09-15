2024 BMW PGA Championship field: DP World Tour players, rankings

The 2024 BMW PGA Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. This week's DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Wentworth Club in Virginia Water, England.

The BMW PGA Championship field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood, Billy Horschel and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event featuring a mixture of players from the DP World Tour in the continental Europe run of the schedule. This is the flagship event of the DP World Tour schedule.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, with this being a full-field tournament on the 2024 DP World Tour schedule.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals. George Coetzee and Justin Harding are the first two alternates.

The field will be playing for a $9,000,000 purse, with 13 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 BMW PGA Championship field

PLAYER Byeong Hun An Marcus Armitage Adri Arnaus Nick Bachem Sam Bairstow Matthew Baldwin Alexander Björk Dan Bradbury Daniel Brown Rafa Cabrera Bello Jorge Campillo Laurie Canter Todd Clements Aaron Cockerill Ugo Coussaud Sean Crocker Jens Dantorp Louis De Jager Joe Dean Alejandro Del Rey Thomas Detry Luke Donald Nacho Elvira Ewen Ferguson Ross Fisher Alex Fitzpatrick Matt Fitzpatrick Tommy Fleetwood Grant Forrest Simon Forsström Ryan Fox Dylan Frittelli Daniel Gavins Gavin Green Julien Guerrier Jordan Gumberg Harry Hall Chase Hanna Padraig Harrington Angel Hidalgo Calum Hill Daniel Hillier Ryo Hisatsune Nicolai Højgaard Rasmus Højgaard Billy Horschel Rikuya Hoshino Mark Hubbard Daan Huizing Scott Jamieson Matthew Jordan Yuto Katsuragawa Masahiro Kawamura Maximilian Kieffer Si Woo Kim Marcus Kinhult Alexander Knappe Jeong weon Ko Frederic Lacroix Romain Langasque Pablo Larrazábal David Law Thriston Lawrence Haotong Li Hurly Long Shane Lowry Joost Luiten Robert Macintyre Peter Malnati Matteo Manassero Richard Mansell Rory Mcilroy Tom Mckibbin Guido Migliozzi Edoardo Molinari Francesco Molinari James Morrison Lukas Nemecz Alex Noren Niklas Norgaard Vincent Norrman Thorbjørn Olesen Adrian Otaegui Yannik Paul Andrea Pavan Matthieu Pavon Eddie Pepperell Victor Perez Aaron Rai Richie Ramsay David Ravetto Justin Rose Antoine Rozner Adrien Saddier Jayden Schaper Matti Schmid Marcel Schneider Adam Scott Jason Scrivener Shubhankar Sharma Callum Shinkwin Marcel Siem Jordan Smith Sebastian Söderberg Clément Sordet Matthew Southgate Sepp Straka Ockie Strydom Andy Sullivan Jesper Svensson Connor Syme Santiago Tarrio Simon Thornton Sami Välimäki Darius Van Driel Johannes Veerman Matt Wallace Paul Waring Dale Whitnell Gunner Wiebe Bernd Wiesberger Danny Willett Oliver Wilson Jeff Winther Ashun Wu Fabrizio Zanotti

Top 50 players in 2024 BMW PGA Championship field