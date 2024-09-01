The 2024 PGA Tour FedEx Cup bonus pool purse is set for $100 million, with the winner's share coming in at $25,000,000 -- not the standard payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.
The winner, Scottie Scheffler, gets $24 million of that in cash up front, with $1 million deferred into his retirement account, which is a pension managed by the PGA Tour (very well, we might add). The second-place finisher in the Tour Championship, Collin Morikawa, gets $12.5 million, paying down to $550,000 for 30th place.
The top 150 players in the final standings are paid part of the $100 million bonus pool, based on the points standings at the conclusion of the Tour Championship, played at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga.
The first two FedEx Cup playoff events -- the FedEx St. Jude Championship and the BMW Championship -- each have $20 million purses.
2024 FedEx Cup bonus pool, purse, winner's share, prize money payout
|POSITION
|PLAYER
|MONEY
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|$25,000,000
|2
|Collin Morikawa
|$12,500,000
|3
|Sahith Theegala
|$7,500,000
|T4
|Russell Henley
|$4,833,333
|T4
|Adam Scott
|$4,833,333
|T4
|Xander Schauffele
|$4,833,333
|7
|Sungjae Im
|$2,750,000
|8
|Wyndham Clark
|$2,250,000
|
|T9
|Rory McIlroy
|$1,608,333
|T9
|Hideki Matsuyama
|$1,608,333
|T9
|Shane Lowry
|$1,608,333
|T12
|Viktor Hovland
|$1,000,000
|T12
|Sam Burns
|$1,000,000
|T14
|Justin Thomas
|$905,000
|T14
|Taylor Pendrith
|$905,000
|16
|Ludvig Åberg
|$795,000
|
|T17
|Robert MacIntyre
|$755,000
|T17
|Matthieu Pavon
|$755,000
|T17
|Patrick Cantlay
|$755,000
|20
|Tommy Fleetwood
|$715,000
|T21
|Keegan Bradley
|$660,000
|T21
|Byeong Hun An
|$660,000
|T23
|Billy Horschel
|$615,000
|T23
|Aaron Rai
|$615,000
|T23
|Tony Finau
|$615,000
|26
|Akshay Bhatia
|$590,000
|T27
|Chris Kirk
|$575,000
|T27
|Sepp Straka
|$575,000
|T29
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|$555,000
|T29
|Tom Hoge
|$555,000
|31
|Brian Harman
|$250,000
|32
|Si Woo Kim
|$236,000
|33
|Jason Day
|$228,000
|34
|Davis Thompson
|$221,000
|35
|Denny McCarthy
|$214,000
|36
|Cam Davis
|$211,000
|37
|Alex Noren
|$209,000
|38
|Will Zalatoris
|$208,000
|39
|Corey Conners
|$207,000
|40
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|$206,000
|41
|J.T. Poston
|$205,000
|42
|Thomas Detry
|$204,000
|43
|Stephan Jaeger
|$203,000
|44
|Cameron Young
|$202,000
|45
|Austin Eckroat
|$201,000
|46
|Max Homa
|$200,000
|47
|Adam Hadwin
|$199,000
|48
|Max Greyserman
|$198,000
|49
|Nick Dunlap
|$197,000
|50
|Eric Cole
|$196,000
|51
|Tom Kim
|$195,000
|52
|Mackenzie Hughes
|$194,000
|53
|Maverick McNealy
|$193,000
|54
|Patrick Rodgers
|$192,000
|55
|Justin Rose
|$191,000
|56
|Seamus Power
|$190,000
|57
|Harris English
|$189,000
|58
|Nick Taylor
|$188,000
|59
|Jake Knapp
|$187,000
|60
|Min Woo Lee
|$186,000
|61
|Ben Griffin
|$185,000
|62
|Erik van Rooyen
|$185,000
|63
|Brendon Todd
|$185,000
|64
|Taylor Moore
|$185,000
|65
|Peter Malnati
|$185,000
|66
|Jordan Spieth
|$175,000
|67
|Emiliano Grillo
|$175,000
|68
|Mark Hubbard
|$175,000
|69
|Jhonattan Vegas
|$175,000
|70
|Victor Perez
|$175,000
|71
|Davis Riley
|$140,000
|72
|Andrew Putnam
|$140,000
|73
|Kurt Kitayama
|$140,000
|74
|Luke List
|$140,000
|75
|Adam Svensson
|$140,000
|76
|Keith Mitchell
|$140,000
|77
|Lucas Glover
|$140,000
|78
|Lee Hodges
|$140,000
|79
|Adam Schenk
|$140,000
|80
|Charley Hoffman
|$140,000
|81
|Nicolai Højgaard
|$140,000
|82
|Ben Kohles
|$140,000
|83
|Ryo Hisatsune
|$140,000
|84
|Beau Hossler
|$140,000
|85
|Andrew Novak
|$140,000
|86
|Harry Hall
|$130,000
|87
|Brice Garnett
|$130,000
|88
|Mac Meissner
|$130,000
|89
|Kevin Yu
|$130,000
|90
|Justin Lower
|$130,000
|91
|Doug Ghim
|$130,000
|92
|C.T. Pan
|$130,000
|93
|Chan Kim
|$130,000
|94
|Chris Gotterup
|$130,000
|95
|Sam Stevens
|$130,000
|96
|Chandler Phillips
|$130,000
|97
|J.J. Spaun
|$130,000
|98
|Sami Valimaki
|$130,000
|99
|K.H. Lee
|$130,000
|100
|Rico Hoey
|$130,000
|101
|Nate Lashley
|$120,000
|102
|Patrick Fishburn
|$120,000
|103
|Matt Kuchar
|$120,000
|104
|Ryan Fox
|$120,000
|105
|David Skinns
|$120,000
|106
|Rickie Fowler
|$120,000
|107
|Ben Silverman
|$120,000
|108
|Nico Echavarria
|$120,000
|109
|Chad Ramey
|$120,000
|110
|Matt Wallace
|$120,000
|111
|S.H. Kim
|$120,000
|112
|Carson Young
|$120,000
|113
|Zac Blair
|$120,000
|114
|Taylor Montgomery
|$120,000
|115
|Michael Kim
|$120,000
|116
|Joel Dahmen
|$120,000
|117
|Dylan Wu
|$120,000
|118
|Pierceson Coody
|$120,000
|119
|Jacob Bridgeman
|$120,000
|120
|Matt NeSmith
|$120,000
|121
|Vince Whaley
|$120,000
|122
|Kevin Tway
|$120,000
|123
|Matti Schmid
|$120,000
|124
|Hayden Springer
|$120,000
|125
|Sam Ryder
|$120,000
|126
|Carl Yuan
|$85,000
|127
|Alejandro Tosti
|$85,000
|128
|Alex Smalley
|$85,000
|129
|Henrik Norlander
|$85,000
|130
|Greyson Sigg
|$85,000
|131
|Erik Barnes
|$85,000
|132
|Patton Kizzire
|$85,000
|133
|Trace Crowe
|$85,000
|134
|Jorge Campillo
|$85,000
|135
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|$85,000
|136
|Chesson Hadley
|$85,000
|137
|Hayden Buckley
|$85,000
|138
|Daniel Berger
|$85,000
|139
|Martin Trainer
|$85,000
|140
|Jimmy Stanger
|$85,000
|141
|Troy Merritt
|$85,000
|142
|Robby Shelton
|$85,000
|143
|Zach Johnson
|$85,000
|144
|Ryan Moore
|$85,000
|145
|Martin Laird
|$85,000
|146
|Rafael Campos
|$85,000
|147
|Joseph Bramlett
|$85,000
|148
|Garrick Higgo
|$85,000
|149
|Webb Simpson
|$85,000
|150
|Ben Martin
|$85,000