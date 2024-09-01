The 2024 PGA Tour FedEx Cup bonus pool purse is set for $100 million, with the winner's share coming in at $25,000,000 -- not the standard payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The winner, Scottie Scheffler, gets $24 million of that in cash up front, with $1 million deferred into his retirement account, which is a pension managed by the PGA Tour (very well, we might add). The second-place finisher in the Tour Championship, Collin Morikawa, gets $12.5 million, paying down to $550,000 for 30th place.

The top 150 players in the final standings are paid part of the $100 million bonus pool, based on the points standings at the conclusion of the Tour Championship, played at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga.

The first two FedEx Cup playoff events -- the FedEx St. Jude Championship and the BMW Championship -- each have $20 million purses.

2024 FedEx Cup bonus pool, purse, winner's share, prize money payout