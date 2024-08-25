2024 Tour Championship starting strokes: Leaderboard based on FedEx Cup ranking

The 2024 Tour Championship leaderboard and starting strokes have been announced for the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup finale played at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

The Tour Championship field is comprised of 30 players, competing over 72 holes. The Tour Championship is the only PGA Tour stroke-play event that will use a handicap system. The top 30 players in the FedEx Cup standings after the BMW Championship qualify for the event were slotted with starting strokes based on their FedEx Cup ranking.

Scottie Scheffler, the top seed starts the tournament at 10 under par, with the No. 2 seed, Xander Schauffele, at 8 under par, and so on, all the way down to Nos. 26-30 starting at even par. This means the lowest-seeded players will have to overcome a 10-stroke disadvantage during four rounds of golf.

Once the tournament begins, the players will add their 72-hole performance to their starting strokes to determine the Tour Championship winner, who will be declared the 2024 FedEx Cup champion.

The FedEx Cup champion earns $25 million, with every player earning at least $550,000 for starting the tournament.

2024 Tour Championship leaderboard and starting strokes