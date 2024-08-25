2024 FedEx Cup bonus pool, purse, winner's share, prize money payout
2024 FedEx Cup bonus pool, purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

August 25, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A picture of golfer Patrick Cantlay
The 2024 PGA Tour FedEx Cup bonus pool purse is set for $100 million, with the winner's share coming in at $25,000,000 -- not the standard payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The winner gets $24 million of that in cash up front, with $1 million deferred into their retirement account, which is a pension managed by the PGA Tour (very well, we might add). The second-place finisher in the Tour Championship gets $12.5 million, paying down to $550,000 for 30th place.

The top 150 players in the final standings are paid part of the $100 million bonus pool, based on the points standings at the conclusion of the Tour Championship, played at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga.

The first two FedEx Cup playoff events -- the FedEx St. Jude Championship and the BMW Championship -- each have $20 million purses.

POSITION PLAYER MONEY
1 TBD $25,000,000
2 TBD $12,500,000
3 TBD $7,500,000
4 TBD $6,000,000
5 TBD $5,000,000
6 TBD $3,500,000
7 TBD $2,750,000
8 TBD $2,250,000
9 TBD $2,000,000
10 TBD $1,750,000
11 TBD $1,075,000
12 TBD $1,025,000
13 TBD $975,000
14 TBD $925,000
15 TBD $885,000
16 TBD $795,000
17 TBD $775,000
18 TBD $755,000
19 TBD $735,000
20 TBD $715,000
21 TBD $670,000
22 TBD $650,000
23 TBD $630,000
24 TBD $615,000
25 TBD $600,000
26 TBD $590,000
27 TBD $580,000
28 TBD $570,000
29 TBD $560,000
30 TBD $550,000
31 Brian Harman $250,000
32 Si Woo Kim $236,000
33 Jason Day $228,000
34 Davis Thompson $221,000
35 Denny McCarthy $214,000
36 Cam Davis $211,000
37 Alex Noren $209,000
38 Will Zalatoris $208,000
39 Corey Conners $207,000
40 Matt Fitzpatrick $206,000
41 J.T. Poston $205,000
42 Thomas Detry $204,000
43 Stephan Jaeger $203,000
44 Cameron Young $202,000
45 Austin Eckroat $201,000
46 Max Homa $200,000
47 Adam Hadwin $199,000
48 Max Greyserman $198,000
49 Nick Dunlap $197,000
50 Eric Cole $196,000
51 Tom Kim $195,000
52 Mackenzie Hughes $194,000
53 Maverick McNealy $193,000
54 Patrick Rodgers $192,000
55 Justin Rose $191,000
56 Seamus Power $190,000
57 Harris English $189,000
58 Nick Taylor $188,000
59 Jake Knapp $187,000
60 Min Woo Lee $186,000
61 Ben Griffin $185,000
62 Erik van Rooyen $185,000
63 Brendon Todd $185,000
64 Taylor Moore $185,000
65 Peter Malnati $185,000
66 Jordan Spieth $175,000
67 Emiliano Grillo $175,000
68 Mark Hubbard $175,000
69 Jhonattan Vegas $175,000
70 Victor Perez $175,000
71 Davis Riley $140,000
72 Andrew Putnam $140,000
73 Kurt Kitayama $140,000
74 Luke List $140,000
75 Adam Svensson $140,000
76 Keith Mitchell $140,000
77 Lucas Glover $140,000
78 Lee Hodges $140,000
79 Adam Schenk $140,000
80 Charley Hoffman $140,000
81 Nicolai Højgaard $140,000
82 Ben Kohles $140,000
83 Ryo Hisatsune $140,000
84 Beau Hossler $140,000
85 Andrew Novak $140,000
86 Harry Hall $130,000
87 Brice Garnett $130,000
88 Mac Meissner $130,000
89 Kevin Yu $130,000
90 Justin Lower $130,000
91 Doug Ghim $130,000
92 C.T. Pan $130,000
93 Chan Kim $130,000
94 Chris Gotterup $130,000
95 Sam Stevens $130,000
96 Chandler Phillips $130,000
97 J.J. Spaun $130,000
98 Sami Valimaki $130,000
99 K.H. Lee $130,000
100 Rico Hoey $130,000
101 Nate Lashley $120,000
102 Patrick Fishburn $120,000
103 Matt Kuchar $120,000
104 Ryan Fox $120,000
105 David Skinns $120,000
106 Rickie Fowler $120,000
107 Ben Silverman $120,000
108 Nico Echavarria $120,000
109 Chad Ramey $120,000
110 Matt Wallace $120,000
111 S.H. Kim $120,000
112 Carson Young $120,000
113 Zac Blair $120,000
114 Taylor Montgomery $120,000
115 Michael Kim $120,000
116 Joel Dahmen $120,000
117 Dylan Wu $120,000
118 Pierceson Coody $120,000
119 Jacob Bridgeman $120,000
120 Matt NeSmith $120,000
121 Vince Whaley $120,000
122 Kevin Tway $120,000
123 Matti Schmid $120,000
124 Hayden Springer $120,000
125 Sam Ryder $120,000
126 Carl Yuan $85,000
127 Alejandro Tosti $85,000
128 Alex Smalley $85,000
129 Henrik Norlander $85,000
130 Greyson Sigg $85,000
131 Erik Barnes $85,000
132 Patton Kizzire $85,000
133 Trace Crowe $85,000
134 Jorge Campillo $85,000
135 Michael Thorbjornsen $85,000
136 Chesson Hadley $85,000
137 Hayden Buckley $85,000
138 Daniel Berger $85,000
139 Martin Trainer $85,000
140 Jimmy Stanger $85,000
141 Troy Merritt $85,000
142 Robby Shelton $85,000
143 Zach Johnson $85,000
144 Ryan Moore $85,000
145 Martin Laird $85,000
146 Rafael Campos $85,000
147 Joseph Bramlett $85,000
148 Garrick Higgo $85,000
149 Webb Simpson $85,000
150 Ben Martin $85,000

