2024 US Open: Expert picks, PGA Tour field rankings and fantasy golf tips
CMC Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting Featured

2024 US Open: Expert picks, PGA Tour field rankings and fantasy golf tips

June 9, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Collin Morikawa
The 2024 US Open is the PGA Tour event this week, and we're back with our PGA Tour field rankings and expert picks for the tournament at Pinehurst No. 2 in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're playing in a fantasy golf leagues, betting on golf, or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top PGA Tour golfers to watch this week from our 2024 US Open rankings.

2024 US Open Tournament preview

The US Open is this week, and the USGA has brought the national championship back to Pinehurst. The No. 2 course is fantastic, and it will offer a ton of challenge on the approach and short-game.

2024 US Open Tournament rankings: Top 10 teams

1. Scottie Scheffler: There's no debating who is the best player in this field. It's just a debate of whether Scheffler will have anything bizarre happen to him.

2. Xander Schauffele: Schauffele is a better iron player than McIlroy and has a better short game, hence the nod here.

3. Rory McIlroy: If Rory hits a ton of greens this week, he has a great chance, but the short game required to survive at No. 2 is tricky.

4. Collin Morikawa: Morikawa has been striking the ball so well the last few months, and he has managed to give Scheffler a good run for his money.

5. Ludvig Aberg: I worry that I'm prematurely declaring the young Swede back, but I liked what I saw at Muirfield Village.

6. Viktor Hovland: Hovland's title defense at Muirfield Village got off to a great start, but then he shrunk down the board on the weekend.

7. Tony Finau: This venue should work well for a guy that can struggle mightily with putting, and then add in that Finau has been playing well his last three times out.

8. Max Homa: Homa did not close well at Muirfield Village, but there was enough there for me to worry not so much about his form.

9. Sahith Theegala: I love Theegala's imagination, and he has to be willing to use that kind of creativity at a place like No. 2.

10. Sungjae Im: I think I'm ready to believe in Sungjae again, as he's been strong in three of his last four starts. His short game seems to be improving.

