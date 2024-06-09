2024 US Open field: PGA Tour, LIV Golf, DP World Tour players, rankings

The 2024 US Open field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. This week's USGA field is set for this major championship event, co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and played at Pinehurst Resort and Country Club's No. 2 Course in Pinehurst, N.C., from June 13-16, 2024.

The US Open field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and more.

JOIN FOREBUCKS: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $40/year!

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 27th tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the USGA taking over for the week to conduct the national championship. Players earned their way in via 23 US Open exemption categories or through final qualifying.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The US Open alternate list is based upon alternates from the 13 final qualifying sites, with the USGA deciding the alternate list based on a variety of criteria from those sites.

The field will be playing for a likely $20 million purse, with 50 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 US Open field

Top 50 players in 2024 US Open field