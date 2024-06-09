2024 US Open field: PGA Tour, LIV Golf, DP World Tour players, rankings
2024 US Open field: PGA Tour, LIV Golf, DP World Tour players, rankings

June 9, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Scottie Scheffler AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays his shot from the first tee in his finals match against Kevin Kisner of the United States on the final day of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 27, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
The 2024 US Open field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. This week's USGA field is set for this major championship event, co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and played at Pinehurst Resort and Country Club's No. 2 Course in Pinehurst, N.C., from June 13-16, 2024.

The US Open field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 27th tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the USGA taking over for the week to conduct the national championship. Players earned their way in via 23 US Open exemption categories or through final qualifying.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The US Open alternate list is based upon alternates from the 13 final qualifying sites, with the USGA deciding the alternate list based on a variety of criteria from those sites.

The field will be playing for a likely $20 million purse, with 50 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 US Open field

PLAYER
Ludvig Aberg
Byeong-Hun An
Sam Bairstow
Parker Bell
Sam Bennett
Daniel Berger
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Akshay Bhatia
Zac Blair
Keegan Bradley
Gunnar Broin
Jackson Buchanan
Dean Burmester
Sam Burns
Brian Campbell
Patrick Cantlay
Frankie Capan III
Eugenio Chacarra
John Chin
Luke Clanton
Wyndham Clark
Eric Cole
Corey Conners
Cameron Davis
Jason Day
Santiago De La Fuente
Bryson DeChambeau
Thomas Detry
Nick Dunlap
Nicolas Echavarria
Austin Eckroat
Harris English
Tony Finau
Matt Fitzpatrick
Tommy Fleetwood
Grant Forrest
Rickie Fowler
Ryan Fox
Lucas Glover
Max Greyserman
Emiliano Grillo
Chesson Hadley
Adam Hadwin
Stewart Hagestad
Brian Harman
Tyrrell Hatton
Russell Henley
Jim Herman
Harry Higgs
Rico Hoey
Tom Hoge
Nicolai Hojgaard
Max Homa
Billy Horschel
Rikuya Hoshino
Beau Hossler
Viktor Hovland
Mark Hubbard
Mackenzie Hughes
Sungjae Im
Ryo Ishikawa
Stephan Jaeger
Ben James
Carter Jenkins
Dustin Johnson
Takumi Kanaya
Sung Kang
Riki Kawamota
Martin Kaymer
Bryan Kim
Si Woo Kim
Tom Kim
S.H. Kim
Chris Kirk
Kurt Kitayama
Frederik Kjettrup
Jake Knapp
Brooks Koepka
Ben Kohles
Matt Kuchar
Christo Lamprecht
Bernhard Langer
Min Woo Lee
Justin Lower
Shane Lowry
Willie Mack III
Peter Malnati
Matteo Manassero
Richard Mansell
Hideki Matsuyama
Logan McAllister
Denny McCarthy
Ashton McCulloch
Michael McGowan
Rory McIlroy
Tom McKibbin
Mcclure Meissner
Adrian Meronk
Phil Mickelson
Edoardo Molinari
Francesco Molinari
Taylor Moore
Omar Morales
Collin Morikawa
Grayson Murray
Chris Naegel
Alex Noren
Mathieu Pavon
Taylor Pendrith
Victor Perez
Chris Petefish
J.T. Poston
Seamus Power
Colin Prater
David Puig
Jon Rahm
Aaron Rai
Charles Reiter
Robert Rock
Justin Rose
Isaiah Salinda
Gordon Sargent
Carson Schaake
Xander Schauffele
Scottie Scheffler
Adam Schenk
Jason Scrivener
Taisei Shimizu
Neal Shipley
Greyson Sigg
Webb Simpson
Cameron Smith
Jordan Spieth
Sepp Straka
Adam Svensson
Andrew Svoboda
Hiroshi Tai
Nick Taylor
Sahith Theegala
Brandon Robinson Thompson
Davis Thompson
Brendon Todd
Erik Van Rooyen
Joey Vrzich
Tim Widing
Wells Williams
Gary Woodland
Tiger Woods
Brandon Wu
Cameron Young
Will Zalatoris

Top 50 players in 2024 US Open field

RANK PLAYER
1 Scottie Scheffler
2 Xander Schauffele
3 Rory Mcilroy
4 Wyndham Clark
5 Viktor Hovland
6 Ludvig Aberg
7 Jon Rahm
8 Collin Morikawa
9 Patrick Cantlay
10 Max Homa
11 Brian Harman
12 Tommy Fleetwood
13 Sahith Theegala
14 Keegan Bradley
15 Hideki Matsuyama
16 Russell Henley
17 Matt Fitzpatrick
18 Tyrrell Hatton
19 Cameron Young
20 Jason Day
21 Sepp Straka
22 Tom Kim
23 Justin Thomas
24 Matthieu Pavon
25 Jordan Spieth
26 Byeong Hun An
27 Sam Burns
28 Chris Kirk
29 Tony Finau
30 Nick Taylor
31 Denny Mccarthy
32 Sungjae Im
33 Shane Lowry
34 Lucas Glover
35 Min Woo Lee
36 Bryson Dechambeau
37 Akshay Bhatia
38 Will Zalatoris
39 Robert Macintyre
40 Nicolai Hojgaard
41 Brooks Koepka
42 Stephan Jaeger
43 Rickie Fowler
44 J.T. Poston
45 Corey Conners
46 Si Woo Kim
47 Eric Cole
48 Austin Eckroat
49 Adam Schenk
50 Kurt Kitayama

