2024 US Open field: PGA Tour, LIV Golf, DP World Tour players, rankings

The 2024 US Open field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. This week's USGA field is set for this major championship event, co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and played at Pinehurst Resort and Country Club's No. 2 Course in Pinehurst, N.C., from June 13-16, 2024.
The US Open field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and more.
This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 27th tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the USGA taking over for the week to conduct the national championship. Players earned their way in via 23 US Open exemption categories or through final qualifying.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.
The US Open alternate list is based upon alternates from the 13 final qualifying sites, with the USGA deciding the alternate list based on a variety of criteria from those sites.
The field will be playing for a likely $20 million purse, with 50 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2024 US Open field
|PLAYER
|Ludvig Aberg
|Byeong-Hun An
|Sam Bairstow
|Parker Bell
|Sam Bennett
|Daniel Berger
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Akshay Bhatia
|
|Zac Blair
|Keegan Bradley
|Gunnar Broin
|Jackson Buchanan
|Dean Burmester
|Sam Burns
|Brian Campbell
|Patrick Cantlay
|
|Frankie Capan III
|Eugenio Chacarra
|John Chin
|Luke Clanton
|Wyndham Clark
|Eric Cole
|Corey Conners
|Cameron Davis
|Jason Day
|Santiago De La Fuente
|Bryson DeChambeau
|Thomas Detry
|Nick Dunlap
|Nicolas Echavarria
|Austin Eckroat
|Harris English
|Tony Finau
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Grant Forrest
|Rickie Fowler
|Ryan Fox
|Lucas Glover
|Max Greyserman
|Emiliano Grillo
|Chesson Hadley
|Adam Hadwin
|Stewart Hagestad
|Brian Harman
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Russell Henley
|Jim Herman
|Harry Higgs
|Rico Hoey
|Tom Hoge
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|Max Homa
|Billy Horschel
|Rikuya Hoshino
|Beau Hossler
|Viktor Hovland
|Mark Hubbard
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Sungjae Im
|Ryo Ishikawa
|Stephan Jaeger
|Ben James
|Carter Jenkins
|Dustin Johnson
|Takumi Kanaya
|Sung Kang
|Riki Kawamota
|Martin Kaymer
|Bryan Kim
|Si Woo Kim
|Tom Kim
|S.H. Kim
|Chris Kirk
|Kurt Kitayama
|Frederik Kjettrup
|Jake Knapp
|Brooks Koepka
|Ben Kohles
|Matt Kuchar
|Christo Lamprecht
|Bernhard Langer
|Min Woo Lee
|Justin Lower
|Shane Lowry
|Willie Mack III
|Peter Malnati
|Matteo Manassero
|Richard Mansell
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Logan McAllister
|Denny McCarthy
|Ashton McCulloch
|Michael McGowan
|Rory McIlroy
|Tom McKibbin
|Mcclure Meissner
|Adrian Meronk
|Phil Mickelson
|Edoardo Molinari
|Francesco Molinari
|Taylor Moore
|Omar Morales
|Collin Morikawa
|Grayson Murray
|Chris Naegel
|Alex Noren
|Mathieu Pavon
|Taylor Pendrith
|Victor Perez
|Chris Petefish
|J.T. Poston
|Seamus Power
|Colin Prater
|David Puig
|Jon Rahm
|Aaron Rai
|Charles Reiter
|Robert Rock
|Justin Rose
|Isaiah Salinda
|Gordon Sargent
|Carson Schaake
|Xander Schauffele
|Scottie Scheffler
|Adam Schenk
|Jason Scrivener
|Taisei Shimizu
|Neal Shipley
|Greyson Sigg
|Webb Simpson
|Cameron Smith
|Jordan Spieth
|Sepp Straka
|Adam Svensson
|Andrew Svoboda
|Hiroshi Tai
|Nick Taylor
|Sahith Theegala
|Brandon Robinson Thompson
|Davis Thompson
|Brendon Todd
|Erik Van Rooyen
|Joey Vrzich
|Tim Widing
|Wells Williams
|Gary Woodland
|Tiger Woods
|Brandon Wu
|Cameron Young
|Will Zalatoris
Top 50 players in 2024 US Open field
|RANK
|PLAYER
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|2
|Xander Schauffele
|3
|Rory Mcilroy
|4
|Wyndham Clark
|5
|Viktor Hovland
|6
|Ludvig Aberg
|7
|Jon Rahm
|8
|Collin Morikawa
|9
|Patrick Cantlay
|10
|Max Homa
|11
|Brian Harman
|12
|Tommy Fleetwood
|13
|Sahith Theegala
|14
|Keegan Bradley
|15
|Hideki Matsuyama
|16
|Russell Henley
|17
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|18
|Tyrrell Hatton
|19
|Cameron Young
|20
|Jason Day
|21
|Sepp Straka
|22
|Tom Kim
|23
|Justin Thomas
|24
|Matthieu Pavon
|25
|Jordan Spieth
|26
|Byeong Hun An
|27
|Sam Burns
|28
|Chris Kirk
|29
|Tony Finau
|30
|Nick Taylor
|31
|Denny Mccarthy
|32
|Sungjae Im
|33
|Shane Lowry
|34
|Lucas Glover
|35
|Min Woo Lee
|36
|Bryson Dechambeau
|37
|Akshay Bhatia
|38
|Will Zalatoris
|39
|Robert Macintyre
|40
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|41
|Brooks Koepka
|42
|Stephan Jaeger
|43
|Rickie Fowler
|44
|J.T. Poston
|45
|Corey Conners
|46
|Si Woo Kim
|47
|Eric Cole
|48
|Austin Eckroat
|49
|Adam Schenk
|50
|Kurt Kitayama