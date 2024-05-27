2024 RBC Canadian Open PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

Each week, we offer PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We continue our 2024 PGA Tour one-and-done picks this week with the 2024 RBC Canadian Open, concluding at the 2024 Tour Championship, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have the RBC Canadian Open, with Canada getting its annual PGA Tour stop. It's such a well-supported tournament, and Hamilton Golf and Country Club is like new after a renovation. This is the club's seventh time hosting the event.

2024 RBC Canadian Open One and Done picks

Rory McIlroy: If you don't use Rory on a big-money event, here's as good as anywhere.

Sahith Theegala: Sahith got so close at the PGA, and I love his game on a course where players don't have much knowledge.

Shane Lowry: If you love Lowry's game and figure he's due for an incredible breakout week post-PGA, then go for it.

Tommy Fleetwood: Fleetwood doesn't win in America, and he loves playing this tournament...which is in Canada.

My pick this week is Tommy Fleetwood.

2024-2024 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks