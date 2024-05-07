2024 Myrtle Beach Classic: PGA Tour betting odds, futures picks and tips, predicting who will win
CMC Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting

2024 Myrtle Beach Classic: PGA Tour betting odds, futures picks and tips, predicting who will win

May 7, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A photo of golfer Matt Wallace MUNICH, GERMANY - JUNE 21: Matt Wallace of England looks down the 11th hole during day two of the BMW International Open at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on June 21, 2019 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour-sanctioned event at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, S.C., welcoming 132 world-class players to the 23rd event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The Myrtle Beach Classic is a debuting event, played opposite a Signature event that also doubles as a lead-in to the second major of the year, the PGA Championship.

This is the first year for this tournament, which is the first time the PGA Tour has come to Myrtle Beach and the Grand Strand.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $40/year!

GNN Members-Only Tools

Ben Griffin, Beau Hossler are betting favorite

The 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic betting odds show the betting favorites in the field this week are Ben Griffin, Erik van Rooyen and Beau Hossler, who comes in at 25-to-1 (+2500) betting odds.

Daniel Berger and Davis Thompson are next best at 30-to-1.

Ryo Hisatsune and Kevin Yu are on 35-to-1 to start the week.

2024 Myrtle Beach Classic betting picks and first looks

Matt Wallace was off to a great start at the Nelson and won an oppo event last year on a beachside course in the Dominican.

Ryan Fox should be able to play well on this course, and he's coming off a great finish in the Zurich Classic.

Justin Lower is playing great golf of late, cashing with a variety of finishing inside the top 28.

2024 Myrtle Beach Classic betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Ben Griffin 2500
Beau Hossler 2500
Erik van Rooyen 2500
Daniel Berger 3000
Davis Thompson 3000
Ryo Hisatsune 3500
Kevin Yu 3500
Matt Wallace 3500
Andrew Novak 4000
Justin Lower 4000
K.H. Lee 4000
Chan Kim 4000
Greyson Sigg 4000
Ryan Fox 4000
Victor Perez 4000
Alex Smalley 4000
Matti Schmid 5000
S.H. Kim 5000
Thorbjorn Olesen 5000
Sam Stevens 5000
Taiga Semikawa 5000
Chris Gotterup 5000
Davis Riley 6000
Sam Ryder 6000
Mac Meissner 6000
Chandler Phillips 6000
Sami Valimaki 6000
Thriston Lawrence 6000
Max Greyserman 6000
Nick Hardy 6000
Robert MacIntyre 6000
J.J. Spaun 6000
Dylan Wu 6000
Michael Kim 6000
Chad Ramey 6000
Chesson Hadley 6000
Garrick Higgo 6000
Jimmy Stanger 6000
Alejandro Tosti 6000
Joseph Bramlett 6000
Jacob Bridgeman 6000
Martin Laird 6000
Ben Martin 6000
C.T. Pan 6000
Alexander Bjork 8000
Parker Coody 8000
Ryan Moore 8000
Rico Hoey 8000
Kevin Dougherty 8000
Troy Merritt 8000
Kelly Kraft 8000
Nico Echavarria 8000
David Skinns 8000
Lanto Griffin 8000
Patton Kizzire 8000
Joel Dahmen 8000
Aaron Baddeley 8000
Carson Young 8000
Jorge Campillo 8000
Hayden Springer 10000
Justin Suh 10000
Joe Highsmith 10000
Matt NeSmith 10000
Brandon Wu 10000
Chez Reavie 10000
Carl Yuan 10000
Adrien Dumont de Chassart 10000
Rafael Campos 10000
Harry Hall 10000
Henrik Norlander 10000
Austin Smotherman 10000
Ben Silverman 12500
Erik Barnes 12500
Callum Tarren 12500
Robby Shelton 12500
Wesley Bryan 12500
Harrison Endycott 12500
Patrick Fishburn 12500
Zecheng Dou 15000
Tyson Alexander 15000
Kevin Streelman 15000
Martin Trainer 15000
Pierceson Coody 15000
David Lipsky 15000
Wilson Furr 15000
Hayden Buckley 15000
Scott Piercy 15000
Austin Cook 15000
Nicholas Lindheim 20000
S.Y. Noh 20000
Trace Crowe 20000
Tom Whitney 20000
Kevin Chappell 20000
Ryan Brehm 20000
Evan Harmeling 20000
Phillip Knowles 20000
Sean O'Hair 20000
Ryan McCormick 20000
James Hahn 25000
Roger Sloan 25000
Anders Albertson 25000
Russell Knox 25000
Taylor Dickson 25000
Paul Barjon 25000
Bill Haas 30000
Cody Gribble 30000
Richy Werenski 30000
Matt Atkins 30000
Jonathan Byrd 30000
Alistair Docherty 30000
Brandt Snedeker 30000
Josh Teater 30000
Tommy Gainey 30000
Dalton Ward 50000
Jordan Gumberg 50000
D.J. Trahan 50000
Braden Thornberry 50000
William McGirt 50000
Kevin Kisner 50000
Ben Taylor 60000
Scott Gutschewski 60000
Morgan Deneen 100000
Raul Pereda 100000
Blades Brown 100000
Brandon Berry 100000
Blaine Hale Jr 200000
Braden Shattuck 200000
George Bryan IV 200000
Ryan Abbate 200000
Nick Watney 200000
Brian Davis 200000
Jon Mayer 200000

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.