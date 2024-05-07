2024 Myrtle Beach Classic: PGA Tour betting odds, futures picks and tips, predicting who will win

The 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour-sanctioned event at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, S.C., welcoming 132 world-class players to the 23rd event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.
The Myrtle Beach Classic is a debuting event, played opposite a Signature event that also doubles as a lead-in to the second major of the year, the PGA Championship.
This is the first year for this tournament, which is the first time the PGA Tour has come to Myrtle Beach and the Grand Strand.
Ben Griffin, Beau Hossler are betting favorite
The 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic betting odds show the betting favorites in the field this week are Ben Griffin, Erik van Rooyen and Beau Hossler, who comes in at 25-to-1 (+2500) betting odds.
Daniel Berger and Davis Thompson are next best at 30-to-1.
Ryo Hisatsune and Kevin Yu are on 35-to-1 to start the week.
2024 Myrtle Beach Classic betting picks and first looks
Matt Wallace was off to a great start at the Nelson and won an oppo event last year on a beachside course in the Dominican.
Ryan Fox should be able to play well on this course, and he's coming off a great finish in the Zurich Classic.
Justin Lower is playing great golf of late, cashing with a variety of finishing inside the top 28.
2024 Myrtle Beach Classic betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Ben Griffin
|2500
|Beau Hossler
|2500
|Erik van Rooyen
|2500
|Daniel Berger
|3000
|Davis Thompson
|3000
|Ryo Hisatsune
|3500
|Kevin Yu
|3500
|Matt Wallace
|3500
|
|Andrew Novak
|4000
|Justin Lower
|4000
|K.H. Lee
|4000
|Chan Kim
|4000
|Greyson Sigg
|4000
|Ryan Fox
|4000
|Victor Perez
|4000
|Alex Smalley
|4000
|
|Matti Schmid
|5000
|S.H. Kim
|5000
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|5000
|Sam Stevens
|5000
|Taiga Semikawa
|5000
|Chris Gotterup
|5000
|Davis Riley
|6000
|Sam Ryder
|6000
|
|Mac Meissner
|6000
|Chandler Phillips
|6000
|Sami Valimaki
|6000
|Thriston Lawrence
|6000
|Max Greyserman
|6000
|Nick Hardy
|6000
|Robert MacIntyre
|6000
|J.J. Spaun
|6000
|
|Dylan Wu
|6000
|Michael Kim
|6000
|Chad Ramey
|6000
|Chesson Hadley
|6000
|Garrick Higgo
|6000
|Jimmy Stanger
|6000
|Alejandro Tosti
|6000
|Joseph Bramlett
|6000
|
|Jacob Bridgeman
|6000
|Martin Laird
|6000
|Ben Martin
|6000
|C.T. Pan
|6000
|Alexander Bjork
|8000
|Parker Coody
|8000
|Ryan Moore
|8000
|Rico Hoey
|8000
|Kevin Dougherty
|8000
|Troy Merritt
|8000
|Kelly Kraft
|8000
|Nico Echavarria
|8000
|David Skinns
|8000
|Lanto Griffin
|8000
|Patton Kizzire
|8000
|Joel Dahmen
|8000
|Aaron Baddeley
|8000
|Carson Young
|8000
|Jorge Campillo
|8000
|Hayden Springer
|10000
|Justin Suh
|10000
|Joe Highsmith
|10000
|Matt NeSmith
|10000
|Brandon Wu
|10000
|Chez Reavie
|10000
|Carl Yuan
|10000
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|10000
|Rafael Campos
|10000
|Harry Hall
|10000
|Henrik Norlander
|10000
|Austin Smotherman
|10000
|Ben Silverman
|12500
|Erik Barnes
|12500
|Callum Tarren
|12500
|Robby Shelton
|12500
|Wesley Bryan
|12500
|Harrison Endycott
|12500
|Patrick Fishburn
|12500
|Zecheng Dou
|15000
|Tyson Alexander
|15000
|Kevin Streelman
|15000
|Martin Trainer
|15000
|Pierceson Coody
|15000
|David Lipsky
|15000
|Wilson Furr
|15000
|Hayden Buckley
|15000
|Scott Piercy
|15000
|Austin Cook
|15000
|Nicholas Lindheim
|20000
|S.Y. Noh
|20000
|Trace Crowe
|20000
|Tom Whitney
|20000
|Kevin Chappell
|20000
|Ryan Brehm
|20000
|Evan Harmeling
|20000
|Phillip Knowles
|20000
|Sean O'Hair
|20000
|Ryan McCormick
|20000
|James Hahn
|25000
|Roger Sloan
|25000
|Anders Albertson
|25000
|Russell Knox
|25000
|Taylor Dickson
|25000
|Paul Barjon
|25000
|Bill Haas
|30000
|Cody Gribble
|30000
|Richy Werenski
|30000
|Matt Atkins
|30000
|Jonathan Byrd
|30000
|Alistair Docherty
|30000
|Brandt Snedeker
|30000
|Josh Teater
|30000
|Tommy Gainey
|30000
|Dalton Ward
|50000
|Jordan Gumberg
|50000
|D.J. Trahan
|50000
|Braden Thornberry
|50000
|William McGirt
|50000
|Kevin Kisner
|50000
|Ben Taylor
|60000
|Scott Gutschewski
|60000
|Morgan Deneen
|100000
|Raul Pereda
|100000
|Blades Brown
|100000
|Brandon Berry
|100000
|Blaine Hale Jr
|200000
|Braden Shattuck
|200000
|George Bryan IV
|200000
|Ryan Abbate
|200000
|Nick Watney
|200000
|Brian Davis
|200000
|Jon Mayer
|200000