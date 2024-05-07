2024 Myrtle Beach Classic: PGA Tour betting odds, futures picks and tips, predicting who will win

The 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour-sanctioned event at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, S.C., welcoming 132 world-class players to the 23rd event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The Myrtle Beach Classic is a debuting event, played opposite a Signature event that also doubles as a lead-in to the second major of the year, the PGA Championship.

This is the first year for this tournament, which is the first time the PGA Tour has come to Myrtle Beach and the Grand Strand.

2024 Myrtle Beach Classic

Ben Griffin, Beau Hossler are betting favorite

The 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic betting odds show the betting favorites in the field this week are Ben Griffin, Erik van Rooyen and Beau Hossler, who comes in at 25-to-1 (+2500) betting odds.

Daniel Berger and Davis Thompson are next best at 30-to-1.

Ryo Hisatsune and Kevin Yu are on 35-to-1 to start the week.

2024 Myrtle Beach Classic betting picks and first looks

Matt Wallace was off to a great start at the Nelson and won an oppo event last year on a beachside course in the Dominican.

Ryan Fox should be able to play well on this course, and he's coming off a great finish in the Zurich Classic.

Justin Lower is playing great golf of late, cashing with a variety of finishing inside the top 28.

2024 Myrtle Beach Classic betting odds: Outright winner