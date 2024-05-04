2024 Myrtle Beach Classic field: A look at the PGA Tour players, their rankings

The 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. This week's PGA Tour field is set for this FedEx Cup event, played at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, S.C., from May 9-12, 2024.

The Myrtle Beach Classic field is headlined by the likes of Ryan Fox, Thorbjorn Olesen, Beau Hossler and more.

This is set to be a 68-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 22nd tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the PGA Tour heading to Myrtle Beach for the first time ever. This is an opposite-field event played opposite the Wells Fargo Championship, the Signature event this week.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The Myrtle Beach Classic alternate list is set for this week, with the first two names being James Hahn and Austin Smotherman, who are the first to get in the field based on any player withdrawals.

The field will be playing for a $4 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Myrtle Beach Classic field

PLAYER Ryan Abbate Anders Albertson Tyson Alexander Matt Atkins Aaron Baddeley Paul Barjon Erik Barnes Daniel Berger Christiaan Bezuidenhout Alexander Björk Joseph Bramlett Ryan Brehm Jacob Bridgeman Blades Brown Wesley Bryan George Bryan IV Hayden Buckley Jonathan Byrd Jorge Campillo Rafael Campos Kevin Chappell Parker Coody Pierceson Coody Austin Cook Trace Crowe Joel Dahmen Morgan Deneen Taylor Dickson Alistair Docherty Kevin Dougherty Adrien Dumont de Chassart Tyler Duncan Nico Echavarria Harrison Endycott Patrick Fishburn Ryan Fox Wilson Furr Doug Ghim Chris Gotterup Max Greyserman Ben Griffin Lanto Griffin Jordan Gumberg Scott Gutschewski Bill Haas Chesson Hadley Jr. Hale Harry Hall Nick Hardy Evan Harmeling Garrick Higgo Joe Highsmith Ryo Hisatsune Rico Hoey Billy Horschel Beau Hossler Chan Kim Michael Kim S.H. Kim Kevin Kisner Patton Kizzire Philip Knowles Ben Kohles Kelly Kraft Martin Laird Thriston Lawrence K.H. Lee Nicholas Lindheim David Lipsky Justin Lower Robert MacIntyre Ben Martin Jon Mayer Ryan McCormick Maverick McNealy Mac Meissner Troy Merritt Ryan Moore Matt NeSmith Henrik Norlander Andrew Novak Sean O'Hair Thorbjørn Olesen C.T. Pan Taylor Pendrith Raul Pereda Victor Perez Chandler Phillips Chad Ramey Chez Reavie Davis Riley Sam Ryder Matti Schmid Braden Shattuck Robby Shelton Greyson Sigg Ben Silverman David Skinns Roger Sloan Alex Smalley Brandt Snedeker J.J. Spaun Hayden Springer Jimmy Stanger Sam Stevens Kevin Streelman Justin Suh Callum Tarren Ben Taylor Josh Teater Davis Thompson Alejandro Tosti Martin Trainer Kevin Tway Sami Valimaki Erik van Rooyen Matt Wallace Dalton Ward Nick Watney Richy Werenski Vince Whaley Tom Whitney Brandon Wu Dylan Wu Norman Xiong Carson Young Kevin Yu Carl Yuan

Top 50 players in 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic field

