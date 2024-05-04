2024 Myrtle Beach Classic field: A look at the PGA Tour players, their rankings
May 4, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Wesley Bryan Credit: Getty Images
The 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. This week's PGA Tour field is set for this FedEx Cup event, played at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, S.C., from May 9-12, 2024.

The Myrtle Beach Classic field is headlined by the likes of Ryan Fox, Thorbjorn Olesen, Beau Hossler and more.

This is set to be a 68-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 22nd tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the PGA Tour heading to Myrtle Beach for the first time ever. This is an opposite-field event played opposite the Wells Fargo Championship, the Signature event this week.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The Myrtle Beach Classic alternate list is set for this week, with the first two names being James Hahn and Austin Smotherman, who are the first to get in the field based on any player withdrawals.

The field will be playing for a $4 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Myrtle Beach Classic field

PLAYER
Ryan Abbate
Anders Albertson
Tyson Alexander
Matt Atkins
Aaron Baddeley
Paul Barjon
Erik Barnes
Daniel Berger
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Alexander Björk
Joseph Bramlett
Ryan Brehm
Jacob Bridgeman
Blades Brown
Wesley Bryan
George Bryan IV
Hayden Buckley
Jonathan Byrd
Jorge Campillo
Rafael Campos
Kevin Chappell
Parker Coody
Pierceson Coody
Austin Cook
Trace Crowe
Joel Dahmen
Morgan Deneen
Taylor Dickson
Alistair Docherty
Kevin Dougherty
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Tyler Duncan
Nico Echavarria
Harrison Endycott
Patrick Fishburn
Ryan Fox
Wilson Furr
Doug Ghim
Chris Gotterup
Max Greyserman
Ben Griffin
Lanto Griffin
Jordan Gumberg
Scott Gutschewski
Bill Haas
Chesson Hadley
Jr. Hale
Harry Hall
Nick Hardy
Evan Harmeling
Garrick Higgo
Joe Highsmith
Ryo Hisatsune
Rico Hoey
Billy Horschel
Beau Hossler
Chan Kim
Michael Kim
S.H. Kim
Kevin Kisner
Patton Kizzire
Philip Knowles
Ben Kohles
Kelly Kraft
Martin Laird
Thriston Lawrence
K.H. Lee
Nicholas Lindheim
David Lipsky
Justin Lower
Robert MacIntyre
Ben Martin
Jon Mayer
Ryan McCormick
Maverick McNealy
Mac Meissner
Troy Merritt
Ryan Moore
Matt NeSmith
Henrik Norlander
Andrew Novak
Sean O'Hair
Thorbjørn Olesen
C.T. Pan
Taylor Pendrith
Raul Pereda
Victor Perez
Chandler Phillips
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
Davis Riley
Sam Ryder
Matti Schmid
Braden Shattuck
Robby Shelton
Greyson Sigg
Ben Silverman
David Skinns
Roger Sloan
Alex Smalley
Brandt Snedeker
J.J. Spaun
Hayden Springer
Jimmy Stanger
Sam Stevens
Kevin Streelman
Justin Suh
Callum Tarren
Ben Taylor
Josh Teater
Davis Thompson
Alejandro Tosti
Martin Trainer
Kevin Tway
Sami Valimaki
Erik van Rooyen
Matt Wallace
Dalton Ward
Nick Watney
Richy Werenski
Vince Whaley
Tom Whitney
Brandon Wu
Dylan Wu
Norman Xiong
Carson Young
Kevin Yu
Carl Yuan

Top 50 players in 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic field

There are no top-50 players in this field.

