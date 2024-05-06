2024 Wells Fargo Championship: Our expert picks, PGA Tour field rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2024 Wells Fargo Championship is the PGA Tour event this week, and we're back with our PGA Tour field rankings and expert picks for the tournament at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're playing in a fantasy golf leagues, betting on golf, or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top PGA Tour golfers to watch this week from our 2024 Wells Fargo Championship rankings.

JOIN FOREBUCKS: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $40/year!

GNN Members-Only Tools

2024 Wells Fargo Championship Tournament preview

The Wells Fargo Championship is this week, and the PGA Tour has its last week of events before the PGA Championship. Quail Hollow is a multi-time PGA host itself, and we have a Signature event this week. It's a long golf course with a lot of demands on longer second shots. This is a ballstriker's course.

2024 Wells Fargo Championship Tournament rankings: Top 10 teams

1. Rory McIlroy: With Scottie out this week, Rory is in the slot by default. He looked great under pressure at the Zurich Classic for his second win of the year.

2. Ludvig Aberg: Aberg should light up Quail Hollow with his driving and iron play. Love him at the PGA next week.

3. Max Homa: Homa has won here twice, and he might just be rounding into the right form at the right time.

4. Wyndham Clark: The defending champion hasn't been quite as good as he was in March, but this week should bring back some winning memories.

5. Xander Schauffele: Xander won the B-flight here last year after Clark ran away with it on Sunday. Having a great year.

6. Tommy Fleetwood: Fleetwood has been playing well, but it's always a dangerous game to like him to win.

7. Taylor Pendrith: This may be too big of a jump in one week, but Pendrith played the Presidents Cup here and should be riding high.

8. Adam Schenk: Schenk has been in great form for about a month and has a top-15 finish here.

9. Sahith Theegala: I'm a big fan of the player, and I think he has a great opportunity to shine on this course.

10. Keith Mitchell: Mitchell runs hot and cold, and he's a little colder lately. Still, he's a big fan of the venue.