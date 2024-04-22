2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans: PGA Tour betting odds, futures picks and tips, predicting who will win
April 22, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Collin Morikawa
The 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour-sanctioned event at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La., welcoming 160 world-class players to the 19th event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans is the lone team event on the FedEx Cup portion of the schedule, with this event being converted to a team affair in 2018.

Davis Riley and Nick Hardy are defending champions, leading the 80-team field.

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele are betting favorite

The 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans betting odds show the betting favorite in 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans field this week is the duo of Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, who are coming in at 4-to-1 (+400) betting odds.

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are next best at 8-to-1.

Will Zalatoris and Sahith Theegala are each on 9-to-1 to start the week.

2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans betting picks and first looks

Cantlay and Schauffele have won her, Schauffele has been great all year and Cantlay played well the last two weeks.

Pendrith and Conners are a great Canadian duo with different skill sets that could mesh well here.

Garrick Higgo and Ryan Fox are going to try smashing their way around, and it might just work.

2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Cantlay and Schauffele 400
McIlroy and Lowry 800
Zalatoris and Theegala 900
Morikawa and Kitayama 1600
Hojgaard and Hojgaard 1800
Hoge and McNealy 2200
Pendrith and Conners 2500
M.Fitzpatrick and A.Fitzpatrick 2800
N.Taylor and Hadwin 3200
Straka and Garnett 3500
Mitchell and Dahmen 3800
Detry and MacIntyre 4000
Ghim and C.Kim 4500
Horschel and Alexander 4500
Hossler and Ryder 4500
Eckroat and Gotterup 5000
Montgomery and Griffin 5000
Higgo and Fox 5500
Rai and Lipsky 5500
Thompson and Novak 5500
Berger and Perez 6000
Olesen and Wallace 6000
Putnam and Highsmith 6000
Moore and NeSmith 6500
Yu and Pan 6600
Lee and M.Kim 7000
List and Norlander 7000
Riley and Hardy 7000
Woodland and Hodges 7000
Sigg and Hadley 7500
Smalley and Schmid 7500
Echavarria and Greyserman 8000
Lower and D.Wu 8000
Phillips and Bridgeman 8000
Streelman and Laird 8000
Young and Martin 8000
Lashley and Campos 9000
Norrman and Campillo 9000
Coody and Coody 10000
Lawrence and Potgieter 10000
Ramey and Trainer 10000
S.H. Kim and Bae 10000
Silverman and Dougherty 10000
Stricker and Kuchar 10000
Johnson and Palmer 11000
Brehm and Hubbard 12500
Champ and Daffue 12500
Yuan and Dou 12500
Barnes and Endycott 15000
Kohles and Kizzire 15000
Malnati and Knox 15000
Meissner and Smotherman 15000
Stevens and Barjon 15000
Suh and Hoey 15000
Vegas and Burgoon 15000
Cole and Cochran 17500
Springer and Whitney 17500
Stanger and Dumont de Chassart 17500
Donald and Molinari 20000
Kraft and Tway 20000
Merritt and Streb 20000
Shelton and Furr 20000
Spaun and Buckley 20000
Tarren and Skinns 20000
Whaley and Long 20000
Hoffman and Watney 22500
B. Wu and Nicholas 25000
Blair and Fishburn 25000
Chappell and Dufner 25000
Crowe and Higgs 25000
Sloan and Teater 25000
Tosti and Potter Jr. 25000
B. Taylor and OHair 30000
Gutschewski and Byrd 30000
Hall and Piercy 30000
Reavie and Snedeker 30000
Xiong and McCormick 30000
Kisner and Brown 35000
Hale Jr. and Haley II 40000
Pereda and Cook 40000

