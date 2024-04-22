2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans: PGA Tour betting odds, futures picks and tips, predicting who will win

The 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour-sanctioned event at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La., welcoming 160 world-class players to the 19th event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.
The Zurich Classic of New Orleans is the lone team event on the FedEx Cup portion of the schedule, with this event being converted to a team affair in 2018.
Davis Riley and Nick Hardy are defending champions, leading the 80-team field.
Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele are betting favorite
The 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans betting odds show the betting favorite in 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans field this week is the duo of Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, who are coming in at 4-to-1 (+400) betting odds.
Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are next best at 8-to-1.
Will Zalatoris and Sahith Theegala are each on 9-to-1 to start the week.
2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans betting picks and first looks
Cantlay and Schauffele have won her, Schauffele has been great all year and Cantlay played well the last two weeks.
Pendrith and Conners are a great Canadian duo with different skill sets that could mesh well here.
Garrick Higgo and Ryan Fox are going to try smashing their way around, and it might just work.
2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Cantlay and Schauffele
|400
|McIlroy and Lowry
|800
|Zalatoris and Theegala
|900
|Morikawa and Kitayama
|1600
|Hojgaard and Hojgaard
|1800
|Hoge and McNealy
|2200
|Pendrith and Conners
|2500
|M.Fitzpatrick and A.Fitzpatrick
|2800
|
|N.Taylor and Hadwin
|3200
|Straka and Garnett
|3500
|Mitchell and Dahmen
|3800
|Detry and MacIntyre
|4000
|Ghim and C.Kim
|4500
|Horschel and Alexander
|4500
|Hossler and Ryder
|4500
|Eckroat and Gotterup
|5000
|
|Montgomery and Griffin
|5000
|Higgo and Fox
|5500
|Rai and Lipsky
|5500
|Thompson and Novak
|5500
|Berger and Perez
|6000
|Olesen and Wallace
|6000
|Putnam and Highsmith
|6000
|Moore and NeSmith
|6500
|
|Yu and Pan
|6600
|Lee and M.Kim
|7000
|List and Norlander
|7000
|Riley and Hardy
|7000
|Woodland and Hodges
|7000
|Sigg and Hadley
|7500
|Smalley and Schmid
|7500
|Echavarria and Greyserman
|8000
|
|Lower and D.Wu
|8000
|Phillips and Bridgeman
|8000
|Streelman and Laird
|8000
|Young and Martin
|8000
|Lashley and Campos
|9000
|Norrman and Campillo
|9000
|Coody and Coody
|10000
|Lawrence and Potgieter
|10000
|
|Ramey and Trainer
|10000
|S.H. Kim and Bae
|10000
|Silverman and Dougherty
|10000
|Stricker and Kuchar
|10000
|Johnson and Palmer
|11000
|Brehm and Hubbard
|12500
|Champ and Daffue
|12500
|Yuan and Dou
|12500
|Barnes and Endycott
|15000
|Kohles and Kizzire
|15000
|Malnati and Knox
|15000
|Meissner and Smotherman
|15000
|Stevens and Barjon
|15000
|Suh and Hoey
|15000
|Vegas and Burgoon
|15000
|Cole and Cochran
|17500
|Springer and Whitney
|17500
|Stanger and Dumont de Chassart
|17500
|Donald and Molinari
|20000
|Kraft and Tway
|20000
|Merritt and Streb
|20000
|Shelton and Furr
|20000
|Spaun and Buckley
|20000
|Tarren and Skinns
|20000
|Whaley and Long
|20000
|Hoffman and Watney
|22500
|B. Wu and Nicholas
|25000
|Blair and Fishburn
|25000
|Chappell and Dufner
|25000
|Crowe and Higgs
|25000
|Sloan and Teater
|25000
|Tosti and Potter Jr.
|25000
|B. Taylor and OHair
|30000
|Gutschewski and Byrd
|30000
|Hall and Piercy
|30000
|Reavie and Snedeker
|30000
|Xiong and McCormick
|30000
|Kisner and Brown
|35000
|Hale Jr. and Haley II
|40000
|Pereda and Cook
|40000