2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans: PGA Tour betting odds, futures picks and tips, predicting who will win

The 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour-sanctioned event at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La., welcoming 160 world-class players to the 19th event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans is the lone team event on the FedEx Cup portion of the schedule, with this event being converted to a team affair in 2018.

Davis Riley and Nick Hardy are defending champions, leading the 80-team field.

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele are betting favorite

The 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans betting odds show the betting favorite in 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans field this week is the duo of Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, who are coming in at 4-to-1 (+400) betting odds.

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are next best at 8-to-1.

Will Zalatoris and Sahith Theegala are each on 9-to-1 to start the week.

2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans betting picks and first looks

Cantlay and Schauffele have won her, Schauffele has been great all year and Cantlay played well the last two weeks.

Pendrith and Conners are a great Canadian duo with different skill sets that could mesh well here.

Garrick Higgo and Ryan Fox are going to try smashing their way around, and it might just work.

2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans betting odds: Outright winner