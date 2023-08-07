2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn., welcoming 70 world-class players to the latest event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.
The FedEx St. Jude Championship is the first leg of the playoffs, which now starts with 70 players in Memphis for a cut to the top 50 after this week's event.
TPC Southwind consistently rewards great ballstriking, but being a great putter is not as important here as at some other PGA Tour venues.
Scottie Scheffler is betting favorite
The 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship betting odds show the betting favorite this week is Scottie Scheffler, who comes into the week at +700 betting odds. Rory McIlroy is next best at 8-to-1.
Jon Rahm is at 9-to-1 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.
Patrick Cantlay is on the board at 18-to-1.
2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship first looks
Sepp Straka feels like a must-play given his July successes and a playoff close call here last year.
Tyrrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood feel like great plays, though Fleetwood's lack of US wins (compared to Hatton's brawny one) is a deterrent.
Max Homa notched his first major top-10 finish at the Open, and he's been playing great golf again.
2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Scottie Scheffler
|700
|Rory McIlroy
|800
|Jon Rahm
|900
|Patrick Cantlay
|1800
|Viktor Hovland
|2000
|Xander Schauffele
|2000
|Tyrrell Hatton
|2500
|Collin Morikawa
|2800
|Jordan Spieth
|2800
|Rickie Fowler
|2800
|Tommy Fleetwood
|2800
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|3300
|Tony Finau
|3300
|Cameron Young
|3500
|Hideki Matsuyama
|3500
|Jason Day
|3500
|Max Homa
|3500
|Wyndham Clark
|3500
|Russell Henley
|4000
|Sam Burns
|4000
|Sungjae Im
|4000
|Tom Kim
|4000
|Brian Harman
|4500
|J.T. Poston
|5000
|Byeong-Hun An
|6500
|Sepp Straka
|6500
|Corey Conners
|7000
|Justin Rose
|7000
|Cameron Davis
|7500
|Keegan Bradley
|7500
|Denny McCarthy
|8000
|Si Woo Kim
|8000
|Emiliano Grillo
|9000
|Keith Mitchell
|9000
|Lucas Glover
|9000
|Aaron Rai
|10000
|Harris English
|10000
|Lee Hodges
|10000
|Sahith Theegala
|10000
|Stephan Jaeger
|10000
|Adam Hadwin
|12500
|Adam Svensson
|12500
|Beau Hossler
|12500
|Brendon Todd
|12500
|Chris Kirk
|12500
|Eric Cole
|12500
|J.J. Spaun
|12500
|Patrick Rodgers
|12500
|Taylor Moore
|12500
|Thomas Detry
|12500
|Adam Schenk
|15000
|Alex Smalley
|15000
|Andrew Putnam
|15000
|Kurt Kitayama
|15000
|Mark Hubbard
|15000
|Matt Kuchar
|15000
|Seamus Power
|15000
|Tom Hoge
|15000
|Nick Hardy
|17500
|Nick Taylor
|17500
|Vincent Norrman
|17500
|Hayden Buckley
|20000
|Sam Stevens
|20000
|Davis Riley
|22500
|Taylor Montgomery
|22500
|Brandon Wu
|25000
|Mackenzie Hughes
|25000
|Ben Griffin
|30000
|Matthew Nesmith
|30000
|Sam Ryder
|30000