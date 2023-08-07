2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

08/07/2023
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Jon Rahm
The 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn., welcoming 70 world-class players to the latest event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.

The FedEx St. Jude Championship is the first leg of the playoffs, which now starts with 70 players in Memphis for a cut to the top 50 after this week's event.

TPC Southwind consistently rewards great ballstriking, but being a great putter is not as important here as at some other PGA Tour venues.

Scottie Scheffler is betting favorite

The 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship betting odds show the betting favorite this week is Scottie Scheffler, who comes into the week at +700 betting odds. Rory McIlroy is next best at 8-to-1.

Jon Rahm is at 9-to-1 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.

Patrick Cantlay is on the board at 18-to-1.

2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship first looks

Sepp Straka feels like a must-play given his July successes and a playoff close call here last year.

Tyrrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood feel like great plays, though Fleetwood's lack of US wins (compared to Hatton's brawny one) is a deterrent.

Max Homa notched his first major top-10 finish at the Open, and he's been playing great golf again.

2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Scottie Scheffler 700
Rory McIlroy 800
Jon Rahm 900
Patrick Cantlay 1800
Viktor Hovland 2000
Xander Schauffele 2000
Tyrrell Hatton 2500
Collin Morikawa 2800
Jordan Spieth 2800
Rickie Fowler 2800
Tommy Fleetwood 2800
Matt Fitzpatrick 3300
Tony Finau 3300
Cameron Young 3500
Hideki Matsuyama 3500
Jason Day 3500
Max Homa 3500
Wyndham Clark 3500
Russell Henley 4000
Sam Burns 4000
Sungjae Im 4000
Tom Kim 4000
Brian Harman 4500
J.T. Poston 5000
Byeong-Hun An 6500
Sepp Straka 6500
Corey Conners 7000
Justin Rose 7000
Cameron Davis 7500
Keegan Bradley 7500
Denny McCarthy 8000
Si Woo Kim 8000
Emiliano Grillo 9000
Keith Mitchell 9000
Lucas Glover 9000
Aaron Rai 10000
Harris English 10000
Lee Hodges 10000
Sahith Theegala 10000
Stephan Jaeger 10000
Adam Hadwin 12500
Adam Svensson 12500
Beau Hossler 12500
Brendon Todd 12500
Chris Kirk 12500
Eric Cole 12500
J.J. Spaun 12500
Patrick Rodgers 12500
Taylor Moore 12500
Thomas Detry 12500
Adam Schenk 15000
Alex Smalley 15000
Andrew Putnam 15000
Kurt Kitayama 15000
Mark Hubbard 15000
Matt Kuchar 15000
Seamus Power 15000
Tom Hoge 15000
Nick Hardy 17500
Nick Taylor 17500
Vincent Norrman 17500
Hayden Buckley 20000
Sam Stevens 20000
Davis Riley 22500
Taylor Montgomery 22500
Brandon Wu 25000
Mackenzie Hughes 25000
Ben Griffin 30000
Matthew Nesmith 30000
Sam Ryder 30000

