2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the PGA Tour tournament at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship preview

We have reached the end of the line for the PGA Tour regular season, and we kick off the playoffs this week in Memphis.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

Playing golf in August in Memphis seems like a fool's errand, but here we are taking on TPC Southwind again. This course can create a lot of trouble for players, particularly with poor play off the tee.

JOIN FOREBUCKS: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $99/year!

2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Rory McIlroy: Of the best golfers in the world, it would seem McIlroy has played the most consistently the last few months.

2. Jon Rahm: Rahm had a great run of it in the B-flight at the Open, and maybe he's ready to snap out of his malaise after the Masters win.

3. Scottie Scheffler: Just make a putt! Scheffler has all the tools to win at any time, except for the putting.

4. Rickie Fowler: Fowler's driving and short game should be a great asset on this penalty-laden course.

5. Viktor Hovland: Vik has evolved as a player this year, and a playoff run would be a statement piece on his season.

6. Cameron Young: You don't have to be a bomber to win on this golf course by any stretch of the imagination, but Young has been playing well and is heading in the right direction.

7. Xander Schauffele: Schauffele is typically just a solid pick every time out, but he does have some good course experience here.

8. Tyrrell Hatton: Hatton has been solid going through the summer, although he hasn't been spectacular. Right now, that puts him in the pack to win.

9. Sepp Straka: Straka enjoyed a fantastic July with a win and a runner-up in the Open. He lost here in a playoff last year.

10. Patrick Cantlay: Cantlay finds his playoff success in the BMW Championship in the northeast, but he's still an elite player in this field.