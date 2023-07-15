2023 Barracuda Championship field: Players, rankings
PGA Tour

2023 Barracuda Championship field: Players, rankings

07/15/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Keith Mitchell
Open radio player  OPEN GNN RADIO MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW ON: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2023 Barracuda Championship field is set with the passing of the typical PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this major championship event, played at Tahoe Mountain Club's Old Greenwood Course in Truckee, Calif., from July 20-23, 2023.

The Barracuda Championship field is headlined by the likes of Keith Mitchell, Taylor Pendrith, Chez Reavie and more. Reavie is the defending champion.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 42nd event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season.

The Barracuda Championship is the event played opposite the Open Championship, with both events this week co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list is based on the next available players outside the 156 players who got in the field. William McGirt and Fabian Gomez are the first two alternates.

The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Thursday.

The field will be playing for a $3.8 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 Barracuda Championship field

PLAYER
Tyson Alexander
Bastien Amat
Marcus Armitage
Aaron Baddeley
Ricky Barnes
Sam Bennett
Wil Besseling
Akshay Bhatia
Joseph Bramlett
Ryan Brehm
Wesley Bryan
Rafa Cabrera Bello
Ethan Cairns
Ben Carr
John Catlin
Cameron Champ
Kevin Chappell
Aaron Cockerill
Trevor Cone
Austin Cook
Sean Crocker
MJ Daffue
Joel Dahmen
Louis de Jager
Zecheng Dou
Michael Duncan
Tyler Duncan
Nico Echavarria
Harrison Endycott
Simon Forsström
Jeremy Freiburghaus
Dylan Frittelli
Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
Brice Garnett
Daniel Gavins
Ryan Gerard
Michael Gligic
Tano Goya
Brent Grant
Cody Gribble
Julien Guerrier
Chesson Hadley
James Hahn
Paul Haley II
Harry Hall
Chase Hanna
Nick Hardy
Scott Harrington
Marcus Helligkilde
Kramer Hickok
Angel Hidalgo Portillo
Harry Higgs
Calum Hill
Rico Hoey
Charley Hoffman
Nicolai Hojgaard
Beau Hossler
Mark Hubbard
Daan Huizing
Stephan Jaeger
Scott Jamieson
Sung Kang
Masahiro Kawamura
Maximilian Kieffer
S.H. Kim
Nathan Kimsey
Marcus Kinhult
Alexander Knappe
Russell Knox
Satoshi Kodaira
Kelly Kraft
Joakim Lagergren
Martin Laird
Nate Lashley
Hank Lebioda
Alexander Levy
Nicholas Lindheim
David Lipsky
Luke List
Adam Long
Justin Lower
Peter Malnati
Brandon Matthews
Max McGreevy
Troy Merritt
Keith Mitchell
Edoardo Molinari
Ryan Moore
James Morrison
Jesse Mueller
Lukas Nemecz
Matt NeSmith
S.Y. Noh
Niklas Norgaard
Henrik Norlander
Vincent Norrman
Andrew Novak
Augusto Núñez
Sean O'Hair
Ryan Palmer
Matthieu Pavon
Taylor Pendrith
Scott Piercy
Tapio Pulkkanen
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
Doc Redman
JC Ritchie
Patrick Rodgers
Kevin Roy
Matt Ryan
Matti Schmid
Marcel Schneider
Matthias Schwab
Jason Scrivener
Greyson Sigg
Austin Smotherman
Brandt Snedeker
Sebastian Soderberg
J.J. Spaun
Sam Stevens
Robert Streb
Chris Stroud
Brian Stuard
Justin Suh
Andy Sullivan
Callum Tarren
Santiago Tarrio
Martin Trainer
Kevin Tway
Darius Van Driel
Erik van Rooyen
Johannes Veerman
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
Jimmy Walker
Nick Watney
Trevor Werbylo
Richy Werenski
Kyle Westmoreland
Dale Whitnell
Ashun Wu
Dylan Wu
Carson Young
Carl Yuan
Fabrizio Zanotti

Top 50 players in 2023 Barracuda Championship field

There are no top-50 players in this field.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.