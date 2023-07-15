2023 Barracuda Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2023 Barracuda Championship field is set with the passing of the typical PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this major championship event, played at Tahoe Mountain Club's Old Greenwood Course in Truckee, Calif., from July 20-23, 2023.

The Barracuda Championship field is headlined by the likes of Keith Mitchell, Taylor Pendrith, Chez Reavie and more. Reavie is the defending champion.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 42nd event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season.

The Barracuda Championship is the event played opposite the Open Championship, with both events this week co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list is based on the next available players outside the 156 players who got in the field. William McGirt and Fabian Gomez are the first two alternates.

The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Thursday.

The field will be playing for a $3.8 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 Barracuda Championship field

PLAYER Tyson Alexander Bastien Amat Marcus Armitage Aaron Baddeley Ricky Barnes Sam Bennett Wil Besseling Akshay Bhatia Joseph Bramlett Ryan Brehm Wesley Bryan Rafa Cabrera Bello Ethan Cairns Ben Carr John Catlin Cameron Champ Kevin Chappell Aaron Cockerill Trevor Cone Austin Cook Sean Crocker MJ Daffue Joel Dahmen Louis de Jager Zecheng Dou Michael Duncan Tyler Duncan Nico Echavarria Harrison Endycott Simon Forsström Jeremy Freiburghaus Dylan Frittelli Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez Brice Garnett Daniel Gavins Ryan Gerard Michael Gligic Tano Goya Brent Grant Cody Gribble Julien Guerrier Chesson Hadley James Hahn Paul Haley II Harry Hall Chase Hanna Nick Hardy Scott Harrington Marcus Helligkilde Kramer Hickok Angel Hidalgo Portillo Harry Higgs Calum Hill Rico Hoey Charley Hoffman Nicolai Hojgaard Beau Hossler Mark Hubbard Daan Huizing Stephan Jaeger Scott Jamieson Sung Kang Masahiro Kawamura Maximilian Kieffer S.H. Kim Nathan Kimsey Marcus Kinhult Alexander Knappe Russell Knox Satoshi Kodaira Kelly Kraft Joakim Lagergren Martin Laird Nate Lashley Hank Lebioda Alexander Levy Nicholas Lindheim David Lipsky Luke List Adam Long Justin Lower Peter Malnati Brandon Matthews Max McGreevy Troy Merritt Keith Mitchell Edoardo Molinari Ryan Moore James Morrison Jesse Mueller Lukas Nemecz Matt NeSmith S.Y. Noh Niklas Norgaard Henrik Norlander Vincent Norrman Andrew Novak Augusto Núñez Sean O'Hair Ryan Palmer Matthieu Pavon Taylor Pendrith Scott Piercy Tapio Pulkkanen Chad Ramey Chez Reavie Doc Redman JC Ritchie Patrick Rodgers Kevin Roy Matt Ryan Matti Schmid Marcel Schneider Matthias Schwab Jason Scrivener Greyson Sigg Austin Smotherman Brandt Snedeker Sebastian Soderberg J.J. Spaun Sam Stevens Robert Streb Chris Stroud Brian Stuard Justin Suh Andy Sullivan Callum Tarren Santiago Tarrio Martin Trainer Kevin Tway Darius Van Driel Erik van Rooyen Johannes Veerman Nicolai Von Dellingshausen Jimmy Walker Nick Watney Trevor Werbylo Richy Werenski Kyle Westmoreland Dale Whitnell Ashun Wu Dylan Wu Carson Young Carl Yuan Fabrizio Zanotti

Top 50 players in 2023 Barracuda Championship field

There are no top-50 players in this field.