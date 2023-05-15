2023 PGA Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 PGA Championship will start Thursday, with the major championship event at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York, welcoming 156 world-class players to the latest event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.
The PGA Championship is the second men's major of the year, and in recent years, the setup has been much more difficult than the decade prior. Winning scores are not as deep as they once were, and expect similar this week.
Oak Hill is hosting for the first time since 2013, when Jason Dufner rode a 63 and great ballstriking to his one and only major title.
Jon Rahm is betting favorite
The 2023 PGA Championship betting odds show the betting favorite this week is Jon Rahm, who comes into the week at +800 betting odds. Scottie Scheffler is next best at 17-to-2.
Rory McIlroy is at 12-to-1 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.
Defending champion Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele are tied for fourth on the board at 20-to-1.
JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $99/year!
2023 PGA Championship first looks
Let's start with Tom Kim, whose odds have gotten longer but I love on this course.
Viktor Hovland has been figuring out the majors, and the longer rough and smaller greens should work in his favor. As it should for Gary Woodland.
Patrick Cantlay loves golf in the northeast, and this should be a venue that suits his game.
2023 PGA Championship betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Jon Rahm
|800
|Scottie Scheffler
|850
|Rory McIlroy
|1200
|Justin Thomas
|2000
|Xander Schauffele
|2000
|Brooks Koepka
|2000
|Cameron Smith
|2500
|Patrick Cantlay
|2500
|Dustin Johnson
|2500
|Tony Finau
|2500
|Cameron Young
|2500
|Collin Morikawa
|3000
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|3000
|Viktor Hovland
|3000
|Jason Day
|3000
|Sungjae Im
|3500
|Max Homa
|3500
|Jordan Spieth
|4000
|Sam Burns
|4000
|Hideki Matsuyama
|5000
|Tyrrell Hatton
|5000
|Bryson DeChambeau
|6000
|Tommy Fleetwood
|6000
|Talor Gooch
|6000
|Rickie Fowler
|6000
|Wyndham Clark
|6000
|Shane Lowry
|8000
|Tom Kim
|8000
|Patrick Reed
|8000
|Adam Scott
|8000
|Justin Rose
|8000
|Sahith Theegala
|8000
|Joaquin Niemann
|10000
|Corey Conners
|10000
|Keegan Bradley
|10000
|Si Woo Kim
|10000
|Russell Henley
|12500
|Gary Woodland
|12500
|Phil Mickelson
|12500
|Keith Mitchell
|12500
|Abraham Ancer
|15000
|Mito Pereira
|15000
|Matt Kuchar
|15000
|Taylor Moore
|15000
|Taylor Montgomery
|15000
|Paul Casey
|20000
|Seamus Power
|20000
|Davis Riley
|20000
|Harold Varner III
|20000
|Tom Hoge
|20000
|Thomas Pieters
|20000
|Chris Kirk
|20000
|Harris English
|20000
|Kurt Kitayama
|20000
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|20000
|Brian Harman
|25000
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|25000
|Maverick McNealy
|25000
|Min Woo Lee
|25000
|Adrian Meronk
|25000
|Thomas Detry
|25000
|Dean Burmester
|25000
|Brendan Steele
|25000
|Matt Wallace
|25000
|Hayden Buckley
|25000
|Patrick Rodgers
|25000
|Aaron Wise
|30000
|Billy Horschel
|30000
|Webb Simpson
|30000
|K.H. Lee
|30000
|Alex Noren
|30000
|Sepp Straka
|30000
|J.T. Poston
|30000
|Robert MacIntyre
|30000
|Ryan Fox
|30000
|Adam Hadwin
|30000
|Adam Svensson
|30000
|Scott Stallings
|30000
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|30000
|Mackenzie Hughes
|30000
|Danny Willett
|30000
|Lucas Herbert
|30000
|Nick Hardy
|30000
|Anirban Lahiri
|30000
|Cam Davis
|30000
|Emiliano Grillo
|30000
|Denny McCarthy
|30000
|Andrew Putnam
|30000
|Nick Taylor
|30000
|Brendon Todd
|30000
|Brandon Wu
|30000
|Joel Dahmen
|30000
|Ben Griffin
|30000
|Beau Hossler
|30000
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|30000
|Taylor Pendrith
|30000
|Victor Perez
|30000
|Jordan Smith
|30000
|Justin Suh
|30000
|Eric Cole
|30000
|Francesco Molinari
|40000
|Yannik Paul
|40000
|Trey Mullinax
|50000
|Jimmy Walker
|50000
|Padraig Harrington
|50000
|Mark Hubbard
|50000
|Adam Schenk
|50000
|J.J. Spaun
|50000
|Adri Arnaus
|50000
|Pablo Larrazabal
|50000
|Thriston Lawrence
|50000
|David Micheluzzi
|50000
|Matthew NeSmith
|50000
|Adrian Otaegui
|50000
|Sam Ryder
|50000
|Callum Shinkwin
|50000
|Ben Taylor
|50000
|Davis Thompson
|50000
|Alex Smalley
|50000
|Kevin Kisner
|60000
|Chez Reavie
|100000
|Nico Echavarria
|100000
|Kazuki Higa
|100000
|Ockie Strydom
|100000
|Luke Donald
|100000
|Rikuya Hoshino
|100000
|Zach Johnson
|100000
|Sadom Kaewkanjana
|100000
|Lee Hodges
|100000
|David Lingmerth
|100000
|Callum Tarren
|100000
|Steven Alker
|200000
|Sihwan Kim
|300000
|Y.E. Yang
|500000
|John Daly
|500000
|Shaun Micheel
|500000
|Alex Beach
|500000
|Michael Block
|500000
|Matt Cahill
|500000
|Anthony Cordes
|500000
|Jesse Droemer
|500000
|Chris French
|500000
|Russell Grove
|500000
|Steve Holmes
|500000
|Colin Inglis
|500000
|Ben Kern
|500000
|J.J. Killeen
|500000
|Greg Koch
|500000
|Kenny Pigman
|500000
|Gabe Reynolds
|500000
|Chris Sanger
|500000
|Braden Shattuck
|500000
|John Somers
|500000
|Josh Speight
|500000
|Jeremy Wells
|500000
|Wyatt Worthington II
|500000