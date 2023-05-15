2023 PGA Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
2023 PGA Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

05/15/2023
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Max Homa
The 2023 PGA Championship will start Thursday, with the major championship event at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York, welcoming 156 world-class players to the latest event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.

The PGA Championship is the second men's major of the year, and in recent years, the setup has been much more difficult than the decade prior. Winning scores are not as deep as they once were, and expect similar this week.

Oak Hill is hosting for the first time since 2013, when Jason Dufner rode a 63 and great ballstriking to his one and only major title.

Jon Rahm is betting favorite

The 2023 PGA Championship betting odds show the betting favorite this week is Jon Rahm, who comes into the week at +800 betting odds. Scottie Scheffler is next best at 17-to-2.

Rory McIlroy is at 12-to-1 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.

Defending champion Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele are tied for fourth on the board at 20-to-1.

2023 PGA Championship first looks

Let's start with Tom Kim, whose odds have gotten longer but I love on this course.

Viktor Hovland has been figuring out the majors, and the longer rough and smaller greens should work in his favor. As it should for Gary Woodland.

Patrick Cantlay loves golf in the northeast, and this should be a venue that suits his game.

2023 PGA Championship betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Jon Rahm 800
Scottie Scheffler 850
Rory McIlroy 1200
Justin Thomas 2000
Xander Schauffele 2000
Brooks Koepka 2000
Cameron Smith 2500
Patrick Cantlay 2500
Dustin Johnson 2500
Tony Finau 2500
Cameron Young 2500
Collin Morikawa 3000
Matt Fitzpatrick 3000
Viktor Hovland 3000
Jason Day 3000
Sungjae Im 3500
Max Homa 3500
Jordan Spieth 4000
Sam Burns 4000
Hideki Matsuyama 5000
Tyrrell Hatton 5000
Bryson DeChambeau 6000
Tommy Fleetwood 6000
Talor Gooch 6000
Rickie Fowler 6000
Wyndham Clark 6000
Shane Lowry 8000
Tom Kim 8000
Patrick Reed 8000
Adam Scott 8000
Justin Rose 8000
Sahith Theegala 8000
Joaquin Niemann 10000
Corey Conners 10000
Keegan Bradley 10000
Si Woo Kim 10000
Russell Henley 12500
Gary Woodland 12500
Phil Mickelson 12500
Keith Mitchell 12500
Abraham Ancer 15000
Mito Pereira 15000
Matt Kuchar 15000
Taylor Moore 15000
Taylor Montgomery 15000
Paul Casey 20000
Seamus Power 20000
Davis Riley 20000
Harold Varner III 20000
Tom Hoge 20000
Thomas Pieters 20000
Chris Kirk 20000
Harris English 20000
Kurt Kitayama 20000
Nicolai Hojgaard 20000
Brian Harman 25000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 25000
Maverick McNealy 25000
Min Woo Lee 25000
Adrian Meronk 25000
Thomas Detry 25000
Dean Burmester 25000
Brendan Steele 25000
Matt Wallace 25000
Hayden Buckley 25000
Patrick Rodgers 25000
Aaron Wise 30000
Billy Horschel 30000
Webb Simpson 30000
K.H. Lee 30000
Alex Noren 30000
Sepp Straka 30000
J.T. Poston 30000
Robert MacIntyre 30000
Ryan Fox 30000
Adam Hadwin 30000
Adam Svensson 30000
Scott Stallings 30000
Rasmus Hojgaard 30000
Mackenzie Hughes 30000
Danny Willett 30000
Lucas Herbert 30000
Nick Hardy 30000
Anirban Lahiri 30000
Cam Davis 30000
Emiliano Grillo 30000
Denny McCarthy 30000
Andrew Putnam 30000
Nick Taylor 30000
Brendon Todd 30000
Brandon Wu 30000
Joel Dahmen 30000
Ben Griffin 30000
Beau Hossler 30000
Thorbjorn Olesen 30000
Taylor Pendrith 30000
Victor Perez 30000
Jordan Smith 30000
Justin Suh 30000
Eric Cole 30000
Francesco Molinari 40000
Yannik Paul 40000
Trey Mullinax 50000
Jimmy Walker 50000
Padraig Harrington 50000
Mark Hubbard 50000
Adam Schenk 50000
J.J. Spaun 50000
Adri Arnaus 50000
Pablo Larrazabal 50000
Thriston Lawrence 50000
David Micheluzzi 50000
Matthew NeSmith 50000
Adrian Otaegui 50000
Sam Ryder 50000
Callum Shinkwin 50000
Ben Taylor 50000
Davis Thompson 50000
Alex Smalley 50000
Kevin Kisner 60000
Chez Reavie 100000
Nico Echavarria 100000
Kazuki Higa 100000
Ockie Strydom 100000
Luke Donald 100000
Rikuya Hoshino 100000
Zach Johnson 100000
Sadom Kaewkanjana 100000
Lee Hodges 100000
David Lingmerth 100000
Callum Tarren 100000
Steven Alker 200000
Sihwan Kim 300000
Y.E. Yang 500000
John Daly 500000
Shaun Micheel 500000
Alex Beach 500000
Michael Block 500000
Matt Cahill 500000
Anthony Cordes 500000
Jesse Droemer 500000
Chris French 500000
Russell Grove 500000
Steve Holmes 500000
Colin Inglis 500000
Ben Kern 500000
J.J. Killeen 500000
Greg Koch 500000
Kenny Pigman 500000
Gabe Reynolds 500000
Chris Sanger 500000
Braden Shattuck 500000
John Somers 500000
Josh Speight 500000
Jeremy Wells 500000
Wyatt Worthington II 500000

