2023 PGA Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 PGA Championship will start Thursday, with the major championship event at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York, welcoming 156 world-class players to the latest event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.

The PGA Championship is the second men's major of the year, and in recent years, the setup has been much more difficult than the decade prior. Winning scores are not as deep as they once were, and expect similar this week.

Oak Hill is hosting for the first time since 2013, when Jason Dufner rode a 63 and great ballstriking to his one and only major title.

Jon Rahm is betting favorite

The 2023 PGA Championship betting odds show the betting favorite this week is Jon Rahm, who comes into the week at +800 betting odds. Scottie Scheffler is next best at 17-to-2.

Rory McIlroy is at 12-to-1 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.

Defending champion Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele are tied for fourth on the board at 20-to-1.

2023 PGA Championship first looks

Let's start with Tom Kim, whose odds have gotten longer but I love on this course.

Viktor Hovland has been figuring out the majors, and the longer rough and smaller greens should work in his favor. As it should for Gary Woodland.

Patrick Cantlay loves golf in the northeast, and this should be a venue that suits his game.

2023 PGA Championship betting odds: Outright winner