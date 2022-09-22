2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule: Tournaments, dates, purses and venues

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule has been announced, with a significant overhaul to the 48-event docket that golf fans have been accustomed to seeing in recent years.

The most significant changes to the schedule are related to the creation of elevated events and who qualifies for the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Elevated events

The PGA Tour has created a series of elevated events, all of which will have purses of at least $20 million: the Sentry Tournament of Champions, The Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational, The Players, WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, the Masters, the PGA Championship, the Memorial Tournament, the US Open, the Open Championship and the three FedEx Cup playoff events.

FedEx Cup playoff changes

The FedEx Cup playoffs are changing for 2022-2023 as well. The series will remain at three events, but only the top 70 players in the standings at the end of the regular season will qualify, with cuts to 50, then to 30 players after each of the FedEx Cup events.

The BMW Championship will be played this year at Olympia Fields Country Club near Chicago.

One World Golf Championships event left

Since 2009, there have been four World Golf Championships events on the schedule. However, there is now just one on the 2022-2023 schedule: the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Texas from March 23-27.

2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule