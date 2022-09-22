2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule: Tournaments, dates, purses and venues

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule has been announced, with a significant overhaul to the 48-event docket that golf fans have been accustomed to seeing in recent years.
The most significant changes to the schedule are related to the creation of elevated events and who qualifies for the FedEx Cup playoffs.
Elevated events
The PGA Tour has created a series of elevated events, all of which will have purses of at least $20 million: the Sentry Tournament of Champions, The Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational, The Players, WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, the Masters, the PGA Championship, the Memorial Tournament, the US Open, the Open Championship and the three FedEx Cup playoff events.
FedEx Cup playoff changes
The FedEx Cup playoffs are changing for 2022-2023 as well. The series will remain at three events, but only the top 70 players in the standings at the end of the regular season will qualify, with cuts to 50, then to 30 players after each of the FedEx Cup events.
The BMW Championship will be played this year at Olympia Fields Country Club near Chicago.
One World Golf Championships event left
Since 2009, there have been four World Golf Championships events on the schedule. However, there is now just one on the 2022-2023 schedule: the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Texas from March 23-27.
2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule
|DATES
|TOURNAMENT
|COURSE
|PURSE
|WINNER/DEFENDING
|RESULTS
|Sept. 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|Silverado Resort and Spa (North Course), Napa, Calif.
|$8,000,000
|Max Homa
|Results
|Sept. 23-26
|Presidents Cup
|Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.
|N/A
|USA
|N/A
|Sept. 29 - Oct. 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|The Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.
|$7,900,000
|Sam Burns
|Results
|Oct. 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, Nev.
|$8,000,000
|Sungjae Im
|Results
|Oct. 13-16
|Zozo Championship
|Narashino Country Club*, Chiba Prefecture, Japan
|$11,000,000
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Results
|Oct. 20-23
|The CJ Cup at Summit
|Congaree Golf Club, Ridgeland, S.C.
|$10,500,000
|Rory McIlroy
|Results
|Oct. 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda
|$6,500,000
|Lucas Herbert
|Results
|Nov. 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba
|El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba, Playa del Carmen, Mexico
|$8,200,000
|Viktor Hovland
|Results
|Nov. 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston, Texas
|$8,400,000
|Jason Kokrak
|Results
|Nov. 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course, Plantation Course), St. Simons Island, Ga.
|$8,100,000
|Talor Gooch
|Results
|Jan. 5-8
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|Kapalua Resort (The Plantation Course), Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii
|$15,000,000
|Cameron Smith
|Results
|Jan. 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, Hawaii
|$7,900,000
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Results
|Jan. 19-22
|The American Express
|PGA West (Stadium Course, Nicklaus Tournament Course), La Quinta Country Club, La Quinta, Calif.
|$8,000,000
|Hudson Swafford
|Results
|Jan. 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course, North Course), San Diego, Calif.
|$8,700,000
|Luke List
|Results
|Feb. 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course, Monterey Peninsula Country Club (Shore Course), Pebble Beach, Calif.
|$9,000,000
|Tom Hoge
|Results
|Feb. 9-12
|Waste Management Phoenix Open
|TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course), Scottsdale, Arizona
|$8,500,000
|Scottie Scheffler
|Results
|Feb. 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|The Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, Calif.
|$20,000,000
|Joaquin Niemann
|Results
|Feb. 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion), Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
|$8,400,000
|Sepp Straka
|Results
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational
|Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, Fla.
|$20,000,000
|Scottie Scheffler
|Results
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|Grand Reserve Country Club, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
|$3,800,000
|Ryan Brehm
|Results
|March 9-12
|The Players Championship
|TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course), Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
|$25,000,000
|Cameron Smith
|Results
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course), Palm Harbor, Fla.
|$8,100,000
|Sam Burns
|Results
|March 23-26
|WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play
|Austin Country Club, Austin, Texas
|$20,000,000
|Scottie Scheffler
|Results
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course), Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
|$3,800,000
|Chad Ramey
|Results
|March 30- April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|TPC San Antonio (The Oaks Course), San Antonio, Texas
|$8,900,000
|JJ Spaun
|Results
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.
|$15,000,000
|Scottie Scheffler
|Results
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.
|$8,300,000
|Jordan Spieth
|Results
|April 20-23
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.
|$8,600,000
|Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele
|Results
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|Vidanta Vallarta, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
|$7,700,000
|Jon Rahm
|Results
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.
|$9,300,000
|Max Homa
|Results
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
|$9,500,000
|KH Lee
|Results
|May 19-22
|PGA Championship
|Oak Hill Country Club, Rochester, N.Y.
|$15,000,000
|Justin Thomas
|Results
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas
|$8,700,000
|Sam Burns
|Results
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament
|Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
|$20,000,000
|Billy Horschel
|Results
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|Oakdale Golf and Country Club, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
|$9,000,000
|Rory McIlroy
|Results
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.
|$15,000,000
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Results
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
|$8,600,000
|Xander Schauffele
|Results
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, Mich.
|$8,800,000
|Tony Finau
|Results
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
|$7,400,000
|JT Poston
|Results
|July 13-16
|Genesis Scottish Open
|The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
|$8,000,000
|Xander Schauffele
|Results
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course), Nicholasville, Ky.
|$3,800,000
|Trey Mullinax
|Results
|July 20-23
|The Open Championship
|Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, Wirral, England
|$15,000,000
|Cam Smith
|Results
|July 20-23
|Barracuda Championship
|Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood), Truckee, Calif.
|$3,700,000
|Chez Reavie
|Results
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minnesota
|$7,800,000
|Tony Finau
|Results
|Aug. 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.
|$7,600,000
|Tom Kim
|Results
|Aug. 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
|$20,000,000
|Will Zalatoris
|Results
|Aug. 17-20
|BMW Championship
|Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course), Olympia Fields, Ill.
|$20,000,000
|Patrick Cantlay
|Results
|Aug. 24-27
|Tour Championship
|East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Ga.
|$75,000,000
|Rory McIlroy
|Results