2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule: Tournaments, dates, purses and venues

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule has been announced, with a significant overhaul to the 48-event docket that golf fans have been accustomed to seeing in recent years.

The most significant changes to the schedule are related to the creation of elevated events and who qualifies for the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Elevated events

The PGA Tour has created a series of elevated events, all of which will have purses of at least $20 million: the Sentry Tournament of Champions, The Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational, The Players, WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, the Masters, the PGA Championship, the Memorial Tournament, the US Open, the Open Championship and the three FedEx Cup playoff events.

FedEx Cup playoff changes

The FedEx Cup playoffs are changing for 2022-2023 as well. The series will remain at three events, but only the top 70 players in the standings at the end of the regular season will qualify, with cuts to 50, then to 30 players after each of the FedEx Cup events.

The BMW Championship will be played this year at Olympia Fields Country Club near Chicago.

One World Golf Championships event left

Since 2009, there have been four World Golf Championships events on the schedule. However, there is now just one on the 2022-2023 schedule: the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Texas from March 23-27.

2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule

DATES TOURNAMENT COURSE PURSE WINNER/DEFENDING RESULTS
Sept. 15-18 Fortinet Championship Silverado Resort and Spa (North Course), Napa, Calif. $8,000,000 Max Homa Results
Sept. 23-26 Presidents Cup Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C. N/A USA N/A
Sept. 29 - Oct. 2 Sanderson Farms Championship The Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss. $7,900,000 Sam Burns Results
Oct. 6-9 Shriners Children's Open TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, Nev. $8,000,000 Sungjae Im Results
Oct. 13-16 Zozo Championship Narashino Country Club*, Chiba Prefecture, Japan $11,000,000 Hideki Matsuyama Results
Oct. 20-23 The CJ Cup at Summit Congaree Golf Club, Ridgeland, S.C. $10,500,000 Rory McIlroy Results
Oct. 27-30 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda $6,500,000 Lucas Herbert Results
Nov. 3-6 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba, Playa del Carmen, Mexico $8,200,000 Viktor Hovland Results
Nov. 10-13 Cadence Bank Houston Open Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston, Texas $8,400,000 Jason Kokrak Results
Nov. 17-20 The RSM Classic Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course, Plantation Course), St. Simons Island, Ga. $8,100,000 Talor Gooch Results
Jan. 5-8 Sentry Tournament of Champions Kapalua Resort (The Plantation Course), Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii $15,000,000 Cameron Smith Results
Jan. 12-15 Sony Open in Hawaii Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, Hawaii $7,900,000 Hideki Matsuyama Results
Jan. 19-22 The American Express PGA West (Stadium Course, Nicklaus Tournament Course), La Quinta Country Club, La Quinta, Calif. $8,000,000 Hudson Swafford Results
Jan. 25-28 Farmers Insurance Open Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course, North Course), San Diego, Calif. $8,700,000 Luke List Results
Feb. 2-5 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course, Monterey Peninsula Country Club (Shore Course), Pebble Beach, Calif. $9,000,000 Tom Hoge Results
Feb. 9-12 Waste Management Phoenix Open TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course), Scottsdale, Arizona $8,500,000 Scottie Scheffler Results
Feb. 16-19 The Genesis Invitational The Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, Calif. $20,000,000 Joaquin Niemann Results
Feb. 23-26 The Honda Classic PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion), Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. $8,400,000 Sepp Straka Results
March 2-5 Arnold Palmer Invitational Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, Fla. $20,000,000 Scottie Scheffler Results
March 2-5 Puerto Rico Open Grand Reserve Country Club, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico $3,800,000 Ryan Brehm Results
March 9-12 The Players Championship TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course), Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. $25,000,000 Cameron Smith Results
March 16-19 Valspar Championship Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course), Palm Harbor, Fla. $8,100,000 Sam Burns Results
March 23-26 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Austin Country Club, Austin, Texas $20,000,000 Scottie Scheffler Results
March 23-26 Corales Puntacana Championship Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course), Punta Cana, Dominican Republic $3,800,000 Chad Ramey Results
March 30- April 2 Valero Texas Open TPC San Antonio (The Oaks Course), San Antonio, Texas $8,900,000 JJ Spaun Results
April 6-9 Masters Tournament Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga. $15,000,000 Scottie Scheffler Results
April 13-16 RBC Heritage Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C. $8,300,000 Jordan Spieth Results
April 20-23 Zurich Classic of New Orleans TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La. $8,600,000 Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele Results
April 27-30 Mexico Open at Vidanta Vidanta Vallarta, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico $7,700,000 Jon Rahm Results
May 4-7 Wells Fargo Championship Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C. $9,300,000 Max Homa Results
May 11-14 AT&T Byron Nelson TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas $9,500,000 KH Lee Results
May 19-22 PGA Championship Oak Hill Country Club, Rochester, N.Y. $15,000,000 Justin Thomas Results
May 25-28 Charles Schwab Challenge Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas $8,700,000 Sam Burns Results
June 1-4 the Memorial Tournament Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio $20,000,000 Billy Horschel Results
June 8-11 RBC Canadian Open Oakdale Golf and Country Club, Toronto, Ontario, Canada $9,000,000 Rory McIlroy Results
June 15-18 U.S. Open The Country Club, Brookline, Mass. $15,000,000 Matt Fitzpatrick Results
June 22-25 Travelers Championship TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn. $8,600,000 Xander Schauffele Results
June 29 - July 2 Rocket Mortgage Classic Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, Mich. $8,800,000 Tony Finau Results
July 6-9 John Deere Classic TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill. $7,400,000 JT Poston Results
July 13-16 Genesis Scottish Open The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland $8,000,000 Xander Schauffele Results
July 13-16 Barbasol Championship Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course), Nicholasville, Ky. $3,800,000 Trey Mullinax Results
July 20-23 The Open Championship Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, Wirral, England $15,000,000 Cam Smith Results
July 20-23 Barracuda Championship Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood), Truckee, Calif. $3,700,000 Chez Reavie Results
July 27-30 3M Open TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minnesota $7,800,000 Tony Finau Results
Aug. 3-6 Wyndham Championship Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C. $7,600,000 Tom Kim Results
Aug. 10-13 FedEx St. Jude Championship TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn. $20,000,000 Will Zalatoris Results
Aug. 17-20 BMW Championship Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course), Olympia Fields, Ill. $20,000,000 Patrick Cantlay Results
Aug. 24-27 Tour Championship East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Ga. $75,000,000 Rory McIlroy Results

